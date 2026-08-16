As the weather hopefully begins to cool, autumn is slowly approaching and that means the transitional season is looming. The answer isn’t to pack away your summer wardrobe and replace it with chunky knits and big coats quite yet, but instead, integrating your wardrobes together to be ready for anything. Think: pairing a midi skirt with a light cardigan, or swapping your linen dresses and sandals for jeans and loafers with a floaty top.
The added element of having to go into the office does make dressing for it that bit harder. The key to nailing a transitional workwear wardrobe is to have a rotation of core capsule pieces that do all the hard work for you. It’s all about the smart, hardworking, hero pieces in your wardrobe that you can reach for and mix together to create an array of different looks each time.
Simplistic styles don’t have to mean boring—don’t be afraid to bring in texture and colour into a workwear wardrobe, from suede and leather, to bright blues and soft greens. Don’t feel that silhouettes have to be basic either— try pairing a fitted suit trouser with a slouchy oversized blazer, or a fitted longline waist cardigan with an A-line skirt to create a more structured look.
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From crisp shirts to tailored trousers and sleek pointed court heels, I’ve scoured through the feeds of Instagram's best dressed and rounded up six transitional workwear capsule wardrobe outfits that I'm convinced you're going to love.
1. Relaxed Suit + Heeled Sandals
Style Notes: For me personally, a full suit is one of the most elegant workwear options out there. Worn together for as co-ordinated look with a simple satin cami, or as separates to curate an array of different work (and everyday) looks, this is a great option for those who need a smarter dress code. Lison's outfit [pictured above] is the perfect example of how to wear heeled sandals to the office to keep them looking professional if you’re not quite ready to retire open-toed shoes just yet. Simply swap the clutch for a larger bag and you’re set.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Double-Breasted Suit Blazer
Wear with the matching trousers or with a white t-shirt and jeans.
REISS
Ruby Silk-Front Cami Top
Such a versatile basic that feels more elevated than a cotton cami.
MANGO
Houndstooth Suit Trousers
These are available from a size 4-24.
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal
Such a versatile shoe that instantly elevates an outfit.
DeMellier
The Midi Hudson
Big enough for all of your daily essentials, including your laptop.
Style Notes: Jeans can absolutely be worn to the office, it’s just about finding the right pair. A good style to lean towards is either an indigo or black wash, and a more slim or straight leg as opposed to baggy denim. This will help to make your look feel more structured and smart as opposed to too casual, just add a crisp shirt to add that smarter element.
Shop the Look:
Sézane
Cotton Rich Collared Fitted Shirt
This also comes in sky blue and stripes.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cashmere Knit Sweater
Such a good price for 100% cashmere.
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist high-rise straight-leg jeans
Agolde denim will last you a lifetime.
ZARA
Slingback Shoes
Slingback heels give a more elevated finish.
Missoma
Chubby Tunnel Huggies
Such a good every day style.
3. White Shirt + V-Neck Jumper + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: Hannah’s look [pictured above] is the perfect transitional look for polished work-to-weekend style. The shirt layered under the v-neck jumper creates depth and texture to your look, and is ideal for those chillier autumn days. Tailored trousers are equally versatile, and her choice of grey gives a softer finish than black, making them ideal to mix and match with other tones. A trench coat is something most of us already own and is a great option to throw on top while still looking smart yet stylish.
Shop the Look:
JOSEPH
Joe Crepe De Chine Silk Blouse
A staple piece that comes in five different colours.
Vince
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Vince is known for their high quality, super soft knits.
& OTHER STORIES
High-Waist Tailored Trousers
This is a look I'd wear outside of the office, too.
Toteme
Pierced Embellished Leather Pumps
Toteme has perfected sleek, minimalist styles.
The Row
Margaux Shoulder 12 Bag
The Margaux is an investment piece that will last you forever.
4. Bright Shirt + Black Midi Skirt + Loafers
Style Notes: Marilyn’s look [above] feels like a more conventional office style but that doesn't make it stuffy. Teaming a shirt and a midi skirt is nothing new, but opting for a brighter style makes it feel more directional, and is an easy way of bringing colour into a simple look. Adding a loafer instead of a heel gives it a more practical element while still feeling office appropriate, and is ideal for a long day on your feet without having to change your footwear at your desk.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Linen Shirt
A fashion editor approved shirt.
Toteme
Low-Waist Straight Skirt
A staple for so many workwear looks.
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer Supple in Shiny Leather
It's clear why Saint Laurent's loafers are so sought after.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather West Satchel Bag
I can't decide if I prefer the black or brown.
MEJURI
Thin Dôme Ring
Silver jewellery is really having a moment right now.
5. Long-Sleeve Top + Suede Skirt + Bright Jumper
Style Notes: Shirts aren’t the only office top option, and a simple white long-sleeve top is also appropriate if styled up to formality. Tucking it in to a sleek skirt does the job, and suede styles are the stylish option that brings texture into an autumnal look (not to mention that shade of chocolate brown). Inject a pop of colour by adding a bright jumper, even if it’s just over your shoulders if it’s not quite cold enough to wear it.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
A soft pistachio shade is ideal for autumn.
M&S
Pure Cotton Top
Such a good basic.
H&M
Suede Skirt
A chocolate brown suede skirt in autumn? Yes, yes, yes.
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Miss Z 80 Suede Pumps
A classic Christian Louboutin court heel is such a good investment style due to its quality, versatility and timelessness.
Polène
Mokki Mini
Such a versatile bag to wear to take you from your desk to drinks.
6. Longline Cardigan + A-Line Skirt + T-Bar Heels
Style Notes: This is much more of a minimalist outfit, but it still makes such a lasting impact. By styling a longline or cinched waist cardigan with an A-line skirt, it creates a more structured silhouette that gives a refined, polished finish. Keep accessories simple and opt for a classic T-bar heel and black leather bag for a boardroom-ready look worthy of a promotion.
Shop the Look:
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Knit
The cinched waist creates such a sleek shape.
BHOĒM
Midi Pleated Poplin White Skirt
Bhoēm is my new favourite brand.
KHAITE
Mia Patent-Leather Pumps
Classic T-bar heels are gaining popularity as of late.
PRADA
Prelude Large Leather Handbag
While a designer bag is an investment, it is a piece that will last in your wardrobe for years to come.
Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal.