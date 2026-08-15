9 Early-Autumn Zara Buys Elegant French Women Are Shopping Now

These expensive-looking Zara buys are so good they're bound to be spotted on the streets of Paris.

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Zara French women autumn buys
(Image credit: Zara)
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I must confess, I check Zara’s new-in section far more than I care to admit and scroll through the app like it’s Instagram. While we may still be in the midst of a heatwave, signs of the new season are beginning to trickle in and that transitional dressing period is looming closer and our favourite stores are beginning to tease their early autumn collections.

French women will always be my biggest inspiration when I don't know what to wear – it is almost ingrained in their DNA on how to achieve that effortless style that looks so polished and put-together. When it comes to the transitional season, floaty dresses will soon be replaced by light knits and jeans and sandals stowed away replaced by loafers. However, living in the UK, we know all too well that the temperature can change at the drop of a hat, making dressing so much harder to navigate, so I turn to French women for guidance.

Sophisticated, elegant style is the epitome of how French women dress, and it doesn’t always have to come with a designer price tag attached to it. It’s not about how much something costs, but more how it's worn. Zara is full of expensive-looking staple pieces that give a refined, intentional feel to them, from classic cashmere cardigans to barrel-leg tailored trousers and romantic cuffed blouses.

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I’ve scoured the new-in section and formed an edit of 9 early autumn Zara buys that would undoubtedly be seen on French women, so as a result, have instantly been added to my wishlist for a well-needed new season refresh.

Shop the Early-Autumn Zara Buys I Know French Women Love:

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Chloe Gallacher
Chloe Gallacher

Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal. 