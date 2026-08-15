9 Early-Autumn Zara Buys Elegant French Women Are Shopping Now

I must confess, I check Zara’s new-in section far more than I care to admit and scroll through the app like it’s Instagram. While we may still be in the midst of a heatwave, signs of the new season are beginning to trickle in and that transitional dressing period is looming closer and our favourite stores are beginning to tease their early autumn collections.
French women will always be my biggest inspiration when I don't know what to wear – it is almost ingrained in their DNA on how to achieve that effortless style that looks so polished and put-together. When it comes to the transitional season, floaty dresses will soon be replaced by light knits and jeans and sandals stowed away replaced by loafers. However, living in the UK, we know all too well that the temperature can change at the drop of a hat, making dressing so much harder to navigate, so I turn to French women for guidance.
Sophisticated, elegant style is the epitome of how French women dress, and it doesn’t always have to come with a designer price tag attached to it. It’s not about how much something costs, but more how it's worn. Zara is full of expensive-looking staple pieces that give a refined, intentional feel to them, from classic cashmere cardigans to barrel-leg tailored trousers and romantic cuffed blouses.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
I’ve scoured the new-in section and formed an edit of 9 early autumn Zara buys that would undoubtedly be seen on French women, so as a result, have instantly been added to my wishlist for a well-needed new season refresh.
Shop the Early-Autumn Zara Buys I Know French Women Love:
ZARA
Zw Collection Romantic Shirt
A barrel-leg is such a flattering silhouette.
ZARA
Leather Slingback Shoes
Mules are going to be a big trend for autumn.
ZARA
Colour Block Knit Dress
ZARA
Cashmere Wool Buttoned Cardigan
A capsule wardrobe staple.
ZARA
Satin Top With Frog Fastening
Wear with the matching skirt, light wash jeans or a tailored trouser for so many different looks.
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Waist Relaxed Ankle Jeans
Zara's denim is some of my favourite on the high-street.
ZARA
Contrast Belted Topstitch Top
The contrast stitching gives this such a sleek finish.
ZARA
Zw Collection Nylon Jacket
A good jacket can completely transform an entire outfit.
Shop More Zara Buys We Adore:
ZARA
Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer
An oversized blazer is a core piece in any wardrobe.
ZARA
Pack of 3 Resin Bracelets
ZARA
Short Sleeve Striped Interlock T-Shirt
Striped t-shirts have been such a big trend this season and we're seeing them come into autumn with us.
ZARA
Linen Blend Topstitched Wrap Skirt
I love anything with a contrast stitch.
ZARA
Gathered Leather Mini Crossbody Bag
Suede and autumn wardrobes go hand-in-hand.
ZARA
Poplin Shirt With Pleats
The pleated detailing gives this such a structured silhouette.
Replace your suede sandals with a ballet flat.
ZARA
Short Pleated Trench Coat
A cropped trench is a modern upgrade on a classic style.
ZARA
Zw Collection Wide-Leg Trousers
Wide-leg trousers feel instantly chic.
This could pass as a designer piece.
A smocked top is a throw-on piece that looks instantly put-together.
ZARA
Z1975 High-Waist Regular Long-Length Jeans
A good jean is the core to so many outfits.
ZARA
Buttoned Knit Jumper
Wear alone or layer over a white tee.
ZARA
Knit Midi Dress With Belt
Add a chocolate knee-high boot to compliment the belt.