I'm So Sorry, But Wearing These 6 Things Could Be Dating Your Summer Outfits

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Fashion influencers wearing summer 2026 trends.
(Image credit: @emnitta; @smythsisters)

I'll be honest: Summer isn't historically my favorite season to dress for. Here in NYC, the weather turns from lightly balmy to downright tropical in the blink of an eye. Dressing for the humidity is much trickier than it looks, and most of the quintessential summer style staples that reemerge every May don't exactly do it for me.

I think it's safe to say that the staples I used to wear between June and September could use an update. I took a look at my closet and will be removing six outdated summer staples, in particular, because they no longer feel like the freshest options. Items like bucket hats, aviator sunglasses, and denim cutoffs that I hoarded for years are getting the boot, and now, I have my eye on a few 2026 updates that will make all my summer outfits feel truer to my current style.

Ahead, see the specific summer fashion items, from bikinis to sandals, that might be making your 2026 outfits look dated and what to wear instead.

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Slightly Dated: Denim Cutoffs

More Forward: Taffeta Shorts and Pants

Fashion influencer wearing silk taffeta shorts.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Slightly Dated: Cork Wedges

More Forward: Flip-Flop Wedges

Fashion influencer wearing wedge flip-flops.

(Image credit: @emnitta)

Slightly Dated: Bubble Skirts

More Forward: Balloon Pants

Woman wearing balloon pants.

(Image credit: @josefinehj)

Slightly Dated: Cat-Eye Sunglasses

More Forward: Slim Oval Sunglasses

@salome.mory wearing oval sunglasses.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Slightly Dated: Vintage Floral Swimsuits

More Forward: Two-Tone Swimsuits

Bella Hadid wearing a two-tone bikini.

(Image credit: @bellahadid)