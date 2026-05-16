I'm So Sorry, But Wearing These 6 Things Could Be Dating Your Summer Outfits

I'll be honest: Summer isn't historically my favorite season to dress for. Here in NYC, the weather turns from lightly balmy to downright tropical in the blink of an eye. Dressing for the humidity is much trickier than it looks, and most of the quintessential summer style staples that reemerge every May don't exactly do it for me.
I think it's safe to say that the staples I used to wear between June and September could use an update. I took a look at my closet and will be removing six outdated summer staples, in particular, because they no longer feel like the freshest options. Items like bucket hats, aviator sunglasses, and denim cutoffs that I hoarded for years are getting the boot, and now, I have my eye on a few 2026 updates that will make all my summer outfits feel truer to my current style.
Ahead, see the specific summer fashion items, from bikinis to sandals, that might be making your 2026 outfits look dated and what to wear instead.