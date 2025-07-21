Don’t Ask a French Girl to Wear Skinny Jeans RN—6 Denim Trends Parisians Are Much More Into

Denim might be a wardrobe staple globally, but in France, it’s practically a signature. No matter the season, French women continue to weave denim trends into their outfits with that enviable ease—never too polished, never too casual, always just right. And this summer is no exception.
From Paris to Provence, denim remains firmly at the fore, even when temperatures peak. Through fresh silhouettes and styling touches, these looks feel distinctly French: minimal, wearable and inherently chic—and translatable in my own wardrobe.
What I’ve loved most is how these trends never try too hard. Even the bolder pieces are grounded in simplicity, with clean lines, classic shades and effortless pairings. So, if you’re looking to refresh your denim wardrobe with styles that transcend short-lived trends—and maybe give your go-to straight-leg jeans a break—these are the French-inspired denim trends to know for summer 2025.
1. White Bermudas
Style Notes: Tailored but relaxed, white Bermudas taking over Paris right now. They're crisp, clean and styled with everything from oversized poplin shirts to strappy sandals—the perfect way to wear denim while keeping cool and looking considered.
2. Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Shorter hems and wide cuts are replacing skinny silhouettes this season, and the French are fully on board. Cropped wide-leg jeans, especially in classic blue tones, are being worn with simple tops or breezy tanks for an easy yet elevated look.
3. Cute Tops
Style Notes: It's not just the bottom half that's relevant when it comes to denim trends—tops are being moulded in the fabrication, too. Think halternecks, bandeau tops; basically anything that isn't a basic button-up shirt.
4. Short Shorts
Style Notes: Sure, French girls are currently into Bermudas but that doesn't mean they're turning their backs on more classic styles. Right now, I'm seeing so many Parisians wearing short shorts. Often paired with loose blazers, cute tees or longline linen shirts, they’re styled to feel grown-up rather than festival-bound.
5. Simple Minidresses
Style Notes: Not the shirt-dress style you might expect, but more refined, pared-back designs in soft denim. Sleeveless or strappy silhouettes with clean lines are being favoured, often worn with elegant accessories, like top-handle bags or mary janes, and simple gold jewellery. Effortless, comfortable and very French.
6. Neutral Jeans
Style Notes: A quieter, '90s-coded alternative to classic blue, dark beige and camel jeans are making a comeback in Paris. Often styled with white, black or tonal neutrals, it gives summer denim looks a lighter finish, but will also work well for autumn too.
