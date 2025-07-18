I've Been Dreaming About Summers in Provence—5 Simple Outfits That Capture That Effortless French Vibe

From flowing midi dresses to effortless linen separates, these are the French Riviera-approved looks that will have you dressing like a chic Provençal native. Scroll on to see my guide in what to wear in Provence.

What to wear in Provence - hero image
(Image credit: @ruerodier / @salome.mory / @emmanuellek_)
There's something utterly magical about the way French women dress in Provence. Whether they're wandering through cobblestone villages or sipping rosé at a vineyard terrace, their approach to summer dressing feels both effortless and impossibly chic.

I've been utterly captivated by the Provençal aesthetic lately—those flowing fabrics that catch the Mediterranean breeze, the way natural textures seem to complement the sun-drenched landscape, and how every look feels curated yet relaxed. It's this balance that makes Provence-inspired dressing so appealing for European vacation outfits.

What sets the Provence style apart from other French summer trends is its connection to the landscape itself. The palette mirrors the region's natural beauty, and the silhouettes are designed for long lunches and leisurely strolls through lavender markets. From the European shoe trends that work beautifully on both cobblestones and coastal paths to the summer looks that transition seamlessly from day to evening, every element feels intentional.

What to wear in Provence outfit ideas - Sylvie in black bikini top and white maxi skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Whether you've got a holiday to Provence in the diary (lucky you), or you're simply inspired by the region's approach to fashion, you can easily curate a wardrobe inspired by the south of France. And for a helping hand, I've found five outfit formulas that perfectly capture the Provençal magic, complete with my favourite pieces for recreating each look. The lavender fields of Provence await.

What to Wear in Provence, According to a Fashion Editor:

1. Kaftan Dress + Big Hat + Tote

What to wear in Provence outfit ideas - Marissa in striped midi dress and large hat

(Image credit: @ruerodier)

Style Notes: This is summer dressing at its finest. The striped kaftan dress paired with that oversized hat creates such a dreamy silhouette, and the raffia straw bag perfectly balances practicality and style.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Bead-Embellished Striped Linen and Silk-Blend Organza Maxi Shirt Dress
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Oversized Bead-Embellished Striped Linen and Silk-Blend Organza Maxi Shirt Dress

Breezy and beautiful.

Neutral Zoelle Straw Tote Bag
Whistles
Neutral Zoelle Straw Tote Bag

The perfect beach bag.

Wide-Brim Straw Hat
COS
Wide-Brim Straw Hat

Sun protection, but make it stylish.

Helena Flip Flop in Leather
The Row
Helena Flip Flop in Leather

You can get these on pre-order and enjoy them through to autumn.

2. Linen Co-ord

What to wear in Provence outfit ideas - Franny in pinstriped linen co-ord

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: Nothing says effortless French elegance quite like a crisp linen co-ord. Franny's relaxed pinstripe set manages to be both polished and laid-back, which is what the Provence region is all about. Comfortable enough for exploring cobblestone streets yet chic enough for an evening aperitif.

Shop the Look:

Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

I would simply live in this.

Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers

With the matching trousers, of course.

Women's Hop in Fondant
Bottega Veneta
Women's Hop in Fondant

One word: iconic.

Satin Ballet Flats
Miu Miu
Satin Ballet Flats

The perfect shoes for elevating casual summer looks.

3. Gingham Dress + Mesh Ballet Flats

What to wear in Provence outfit ideas - Salomé in gingham mini dress

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: Is this the cutest summer dress I've ever seen? Quite possibly. Gingham is my favourite summer print, and Salomé's pairing of white mesh ballet flats has sealed the deal. It's the perfect Provence look.

Shop the Look:

Gingham Check Mini Dress With Peter Pan Collar
ZARA
Gingham Check Mini Dress With Peter Pan Collar

So cute.

Asos Design V Neck Waisted Button Down Mini Dress in Chocolate Gingham
ASOS DESIGN
Waisted Button Down Mini Dress in Chocolate Gingham

A gorgeous alternative.

Alba Leather-Trimmed Crocheted Ballet Flats
STAUD
Alba Leather-Trimmed Crocheted Ballet Flats

The perfect shoes for exploring Provence.

Rounded Rattan Handbag
PARFOIS
Rounded Rattan Handbag

It's hard not to picture this in the south of France.

4. Coloured Cardigan + Denim Shorts

What to wear in Provence outfit ideas - Tamara in coloured cardi and denim shorts

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style Notes: This coral cardigan and denim shorts combo is giving major French girl vibes. Tamara's pairing of sleek black mules keeps everything feeling grown-up and sophisticated—it's the kind of effortless pairing that looks like you just threw it on.

Shop the Look:

Gaspard Cardigan - Rosewood - Super Kid Mohair - Sézane
Sezane
Gaspard Cardigan

Just gorgeous.

Denim Shorts – Washed Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Denim Shorts

Washed blue denim shorts will always be in rotation for me.

Mesh Slingback Heels in Black
Reiss
Mesh Slingback Heels in Black

I'm picturing these with so many outfits—from day to night.

Leather Top Handle Shoulder Tote Bag
Marks and Spencer
Leather Top Handle Shoulder Tote Bag

Black handbags don't just belong in autumn and winter.

5. Little White Dress + Basket Bag

What to wear in Provence outfit ideas - Emmanuelle in little white dress

(Image credit: @emmanuellek)

Style Notes: It doesn't get much more charming (and as such, much more Provence) than a white dress with romantic ruffle details—it's like wearing a little piece of poetry. The woven basket bag and those pop of colour ballerinas elevate the whole look from sweet to absolutely divine. Perfect for wandering through lavender fields or sipping rosé at a village café.

Shop the Look:

Molly Belted Ruffled Embroidered Cotton Mini Wrap Dress
MELISSA ODABASH
Molly Belted Ruffled Embroidered Cotton Mini Wrap Dress

With trainers, espadrilles, ballet flats, kitten heels—whatever you fancy.

Camille Ballet Flats
Repetto
Camille Ballet Flats

The sweetest shade of pink.

Medium Celine Classic Panier in Palm Leaves and Calfskin
CELINE
Medium Celine Classic Panier in Palm Leaves and Calfskin

Possibly my favourite basket bag (and that's high praise).

Gold Vermeil Nura Keshi Pearl Drop Earrings - Pearl
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Nura Keshi Pearl Drop Earrings

The perfect finishing touch.

Katie Sims

Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.

