I've Been Dreaming About Summers in Provence—5 Simple Outfits That Capture That Effortless French Vibe
From flowing midi dresses to effortless linen separates, these are the French Riviera-approved looks that will have you dressing like a chic Provençal native. Scroll on to see my guide in what to wear in Provence.
There's something utterly magical about the way French women dress in Provence. Whether they're wandering through cobblestone villages or sipping rosé at a vineyard terrace, their approach to summer dressing feels both effortless and impossibly chic.
I've been utterly captivated by the Provençal aesthetic lately—those flowing fabrics that catch the Mediterranean breeze, the way natural textures seem to complement the sun-drenched landscape, and how every look feels curated yet relaxed. It's this balance that makes Provence-inspired dressing so appealing for European vacation outfits.
What sets the Provence style apart from other French summer trends is its connection to the landscape itself. The palette mirrors the region's natural beauty, and the silhouettes are designed for long lunches and leisurely strolls through lavender markets. From the European shoe trends that work beautifully on both cobblestones and coastal paths to the summer looks that transition seamlessly from day to evening, every element feels intentional.
Whether you've got a holiday to Provence in the diary (lucky you), or you're simply inspired by the region's approach to fashion, you can easily curate a wardrobe inspired by the south of France. And for a helping hand, I've found five outfit formulas that perfectly capture the Provençal magic, complete with my favourite pieces for recreating each look. The lavender fields of Provence await.
What to Wear in Provence, According to a Fashion Editor:
1. Kaftan Dress + Big Hat + Tote
Style Notes: This is summer dressing at its finest. The striped kaftan dress paired with that oversized hat creates such a dreamy silhouette, and the raffia straw bag perfectly balances practicality and style.
Shop the Look:
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Oversized Bead-Embellished Striped Linen and Silk-Blend Organza Maxi Shirt Dress
Breezy and beautiful.
Whistles
Neutral Zoelle Straw Tote Bag
The perfect beach bag.
COS
Wide-Brim Straw Hat
Sun protection, but make it stylish.
The Row
Helena Flip Flop in Leather
You can get these on pre-order and enjoy them through to autumn.
2. Linen Co-ord
Style Notes: Nothing says effortless French elegance quite like a crisp linen co-ord. Franny's relaxed pinstripe set manages to be both polished and laid-back, which is what the Provence region is all about. Comfortable enough for exploring cobblestone streets yet chic enough for an evening aperitif.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt
I would simply live in this.
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
With the matching trousers, of course.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Hop in Fondant
One word: iconic.
Miu Miu
Satin Ballet Flats
The perfect shoes for elevating casual summer looks.
3. Gingham Dress + Mesh Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Is this the cutest summer dress I've ever seen? Quite possibly. Gingham is my favourite summer print, and Salomé's pairing of white mesh ballet flats has sealed the deal. It's the perfect Provence look.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Gingham Check Mini Dress With Peter Pan Collar
So cute.
ASOS DESIGN
Waisted Button Down Mini Dress in Chocolate Gingham
A gorgeous alternative.
STAUD
Alba Leather-Trimmed Crocheted Ballet Flats
The perfect shoes for exploring Provence.
PARFOIS
Rounded Rattan Handbag
It's hard not to picture this in the south of France.
4. Coloured Cardigan + Denim Shorts
Style Notes: This coral cardigan and denim shorts combo is giving major French girl vibes. Tamara's pairing of sleek black mules keeps everything feeling grown-up and sophisticated—it's the kind of effortless pairing that looks like you just threw it on.
Shop the Look:
Sezane
Gaspard Cardigan
Just gorgeous.
ARKET
Denim Shorts
Washed blue denim shorts will always be in rotation for me.
Reiss
Mesh Slingback Heels in Black
I'm picturing these with so many outfits—from day to night.
Marks and Spencer
Leather Top Handle Shoulder Tote Bag
Black handbags don't just belong in autumn and winter.
5. Little White Dress + Basket Bag
Style Notes: It doesn't get much more charming (and as such, much more Provence) than a white dress with romantic ruffle details—it's like wearing a little piece of poetry. The woven basket bag and those pop of colour ballerinas elevate the whole look from sweet to absolutely divine. Perfect for wandering through lavender fields or sipping rosé at a village café.
Shop the Look:
MELISSA ODABASH
Molly Belted Ruffled Embroidered Cotton Mini Wrap Dress
With trainers, espadrilles, ballet flats, kitten heels—whatever you fancy.
Repetto
Camille Ballet Flats
The sweetest shade of pink.
CELINE
Medium Celine Classic Panier in Palm Leaves and Calfskin
Possibly my favourite basket bag (and that's high praise).
Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.