Here's Everything Our Editors Wore to Paris Fashion Week

With spring just around the corner, most people are probably now focusing on what to wear for the new season. However, in the capital of France all sights were on A/W 25, with Paris Fashion Week being the talk of the city.

Whilst most of the talk over fashion month has been about what's on the a/w 2025 runways (which we'll be sharing our thoughts on soon), I couldn't help but notice all of the chic looks that were spotted off the catwalk as well and this, of course, includes the outfits my fellow editors wore.

Staying in the Latin Quarter of the city (courtesy of Le Jardin de Verre by Locke), editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi and deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger made their way around Paris in outfits that were elegant and stylish (it was fashion week after all!) as well as practical enough to suit the unpredictable European weather and comfortably navigate themselves around the city. So, of course, once they were back, I asked them where each of their outfits were from so I could recreate them myself.

So, if you also fancy a little new-season inspiration or are simply just curious about what editors actually wear during fashion month, keep scrolling to see what the Who What Wear UK editors wore to Paris Fashion Week in March 2025.

What the Who What Wear UK Editors Wore to Paris Fashion Week:

1. Fur-Trim Coat + Midi Skirt + Mules

@thestylestalkercom Paris Fashion Week March 2025

(Image credit: @thestylestalkercom)

Style Notes: You can always rely on editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi to put together a look that's chic and practical in equal measure. You simply cannot go wrong with a classic midi skirt and low heels pairing and I love how Hannah paired this more pared-back combo with a fun statement coat to add interest.

Shop the Look:

SAKS POTTS, Foxy Shearling-Trim Long Leather Coat
SAKS POTTS
Foxy Shearling-Trim Long Leather Coat

The type of coat that you'll love forever.

MANGO, Pleated Skirt With Belt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Pleated Skirt With Belt

We saw spotted so man pleated skirts this fashion month.

Pointed Leather Court Shoes
H&M
Pointed Leather Court Shoes

A low-heel will ensure all-day comfort.

Prada Re-Edition 1978 Large Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Two-Handle Bag
Prada
Re-Edition 1978 Large Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Two-Handle Bag

So dreamy!

2. Scarf Coat + Leggings + Knee High Boots

@maxineeggenberger Paris Fashion Week March 2025

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Whenever I'm looking for quiet-luxury outfit inspo, deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger is always my first point of call. A scarf coat will always look elegant and this one went straight into my basket after I spotted it on Maxine. Keep the rest of the outfit simple to let the coat shine.

Shop the Look:

Cool Brown Belted Double-Faced Wool Wrap Scarf Coat
Gap
Cool Brown Belted Double-Faced Wool Wrap Scarf Coat

I could not believe this was a high-street find.

Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

M&S has some of the best cashmere on the high-street.

SPANX, Ecocare High-Rise Stretch-Jersey Leggings
SPANX
Ecocare High-Rise Stretch-Jersey Leggings

I'v heard nothing but good things about Spanx' leggings.

Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
& Other Stories
Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

You'll reach for these for so many different occasions.

T-Lock Leather Top Handle Black
TOTEME
T-Lock Leather Top Handle

How chic is this?

3. Oversized Blazer + Pleated Midi Skirt + T-Bar Heels

@thestylestalkercom Paris Fashion Week March 2025

(Image credit: @thestylestalkercom)

Style Notes: When in doubt, opt for head-to-toe monochrome. There's just something about Hannah's full charcoal grey look with the odd pop of black that looks extremtly expensive.

Shop the Look:

SISTERS & SEEKERS, Fifth Single-Breasted Relaxed-Fit Stretch-Woven Blend Blazer
SISTERS & SEEKERS
Fifth Single-Breasted Relaxed-Fit Stretch-Woven Blend Blazer

Size up for an even boxier fit.

Pleated Wool Blend Skirt
Arket
Pleated Wool Blend Skirt

So many of our editors own and love this skirt.

dune london, Castered Pointed Toe Stiletto Heels
dune london
Castered Pointed Toe Stiletto Heels

T-bar shoes are back for 2025.

4. Double-Breasted Blazer + Ecru Trousers + Skinny Scarf

@maxineeggenberger Paris Fashion Week March 2025

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Maxine has majorly inspired me to invest in a pair of ecru for this spring. It might feel a bit too 'out there' at first but paired with black items it fits in seamlessly. Not to mention it looks so sophisticated.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer
ZARA
Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer

Doesn't this look so expensive?

Clean Cotton Rich Carrot Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Clean Cotton Rich Carrot Leg Trousers

Perfect for every season.

Irregular Double Ball Earrings
ZARA
Irregular Double Ball Earrings

This anti-trend pair will be in your jewellery box for years.

Caprilite Women Skinny Scarf Satin Long Slim Ribbon Thin Fashion Ladies Scarves (black)
Caprilite
Skinny Scarf

This comes in so many different colours.

5. Red Blouse + Jumper + Tailored Trousers

@hannahalmassi Paris Fashion Week March 2025

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: We're probably all bored of wearing heavy coats by now, and we're finally in the part fo the year where we can get away with a chunky jumper thrown over our shoulders. Opt for a bold colourway like Hannah has a pair it with an equally statement blouse and simple tailored trousers to complete the look.

Shop the Look:

Collusion Brushed Oversized Crew Neck Jumper in Blue Stripe
Collusion
Brushed Oversized Crew Neck Jumper

I'd also throw this over a sundress when the weather gets a bit warmer.

Fold-Collar Blouse
Arket
Fold-Collar Blouse

Tuck into tailored trousers, jeans or poplin skirts.

Hollyhock Leather Belt
DÉHANCHE
Hollyhock Leather Belt

A versatile belt will serve you well year round.

Pleated Straight Trousers
Toteme
Pleated Straight Trousers

Such a great silhouette.

The Foundation Flat - Burgundy
ESSĒN
The Foundation Flat

Glove ballet flats are a huge trend at the moment.

Prada Re-Edition 1978 Large Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Two-Handle Bag
Prada
Re-Edition 1978 Large Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Two-Handle Bag

A sleek black bag will go with so many different outfits.

6. Long Coat + Ecru Trousers + Boots

@maxineeggenberger Paris Fashion Week March 2025

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Opting for an all-cream look is a simple but effective way to make it look like you spent a lot of time getting ready, even if you couldn't actually be bothered or were in a rush. Matching your coat to your trousers is a fail-safe chic look, and adding some contrasting accessories will take it to the next level.

Shop the Look:

Zw Collection Double-Breasted Wool Blend Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Double-Breasted Wool Blend Coat

Zara is just so good right now.

Clean Cotton Rich Carrot Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Clean Cotton Rich Carrot Leg Trousers

You'll get so much wear out of these timeless trousers.

Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
& Other Stories
Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

Stylish and comfy in equal measure.

T-Lock Leather Top Handle Black
TOTEME
T-Lock Leather Top Handle

An investment buy you won't regret.

Triomphe 04 Sunglasses in Acetate
CELINE
Triomphe 04 Sunglasses in Acetate

A chic pair of sunnies will make the entire outfit.

7. Graphic Tee + Midi Skirt + Burgundy Boots

@hannahalmassi Paris Fashion Week March 2025

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Graphic tees are everywhere right now and for good reason. They can turn the simplest of skirts, jeans or trousers into an elevated outfit that is sure to earn you many compliments.

Shop the Look:

Merino Triangle Scarf in Apricot
TBCo
Merino Triangle Scarf

Hannah's red scarf has sold out, but the orange is just as sweet.

SISTERS & SEEKERS, Fifth Single-Breasted Relaxed-Fit Stretch-Woven Blend Blazer
SISTERS & SEEKERS
Fifth Single-Breasted Relaxed-Fit Stretch-Woven Blend Blazer

You'll reach for this from now all the way through to next autumn.

The L/s Slouchy Cut Off - Mysticism
MOTHER
The L/s Slouchy Cut Off

The best thing on the Mother site right now.

Leather Belt
ANDERSON'S
Leather Belt

Every wardrobe should have a goes-with-everything belt.

MANGO, Pleated Skirt With Belt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Pleated Skirt With Belt

A pleated midi will serve you well no matter the season.

Luna Leather Ankle Boots
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Leather Ankle Boots

Just the right amount of detailing.

8. Long Coat + Blue Shirt + Pencil Skirt

@maxineeggenberger Paris Fashion Week March 2025

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Sometimes less is more, and Maxine's classic black long coat, simple blue button-up and grey pencil skirt prove that. This polished look is one that's just as perfect for the office as it is for wandering the streets of Paris.

Shop the Look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP, Astoria Cut-Out Sleeve Woven Trench Coat
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Astoria Cut-Out Sleeve Woven Trench Coat

The Frankie Shop always does outerwear so well.

Basic Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Basic Poplin Shirt

Simple, but so very effective.

Leather Belt
Arket
Leather Belt

Proof that you don't need to splash out loads on an expensive-looking belt.

Mid Rise Tailored Back-Slit Maxi SkirtAbercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Tailored Back-Slit Maxi Skirt

A skirt you can wear in or out of the office.

Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
& Other Stories
Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

If you told me these were designer, I'd believe you.

9. Statement Coat + Brown Jumper + Suede Skirt

@hannahalmassi Paris Fashion Week March 2025

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Hannah is proof that if you invest in the right statement coat, you'll wear it over and over again. I'm absolutely obsessed with the sage green and chocolate brown combo she's created here. It's definitely one I'll be recreating myself this season.

Shop the Look:

SAKS POTTS, Foxy Shearling-Trim Long Leather Coat
SAKS POTTS
Foxy Shearling-Trim Long Leather Coat

Sage green and brown is such.a dreamy combo.

100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

One of the brand's best-sellers.

Free People, Suede Skirt Set
Free People
Suede Skirt Set

Wear on it's own like Hannah has, or with the jacket.

The Knee Boots | Noir Leather
Realm
The Knee Boots | Noir Leather

A staple that transitions effortlessly from season to season.

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
