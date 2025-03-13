Here's Everything Our Editors Wore to Paris Fashion Week

With spring just around the corner, most people are probably now focusing on what to wear for the new season. However, in the capital of France all sights were on A/W 25, with Paris Fashion Week being the talk of the city.

Whilst most of the talk over fashion month has been about what's on the a/w 2025 runways (which we'll be sharing our thoughts on soon), I couldn't help but notice all of the chic looks that were spotted off the catwalk as well and this, of course, includes the outfits my fellow editors wore.



Staying in the Latin Quarter of the city (courtesy of Le Jardin de Verre by Locke), editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi and deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger made their way around Paris in outfits that were elegant and stylish (it was fashion week after all!) as well as practical enough to suit the unpredictable European weather and comfortably navigate themselves around the city. So, of course, once they were back, I asked them where each of their outfits were from so I could recreate them myself.

So, if you also fancy a little new-season inspiration or are simply just curious about what editors actually wear during fashion month, keep scrolling to see what the Who What Wear UK editors wore to Paris Fashion Week in March 2025.

What the Who What Wear UK Editors Wore to Paris Fashion Week:

1. Fur-Trim Coat + Midi Skirt + Mules

Style Notes: You can always rely on editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi to put together a look that's chic and practical in equal measure. You simply cannot go wrong with a classic midi skirt and low heels pairing and I love how Hannah paired this more pared-back combo with a fun statement coat to add interest.

Shop the Look:

SAKS POTTS Foxy Shearling-Trim Long Leather Coat £1285 SHOP NOW The type of coat that you'll love forever.

MANGO Pleated Skirt With Belt £60 SHOP NOW We saw spotted so man pleated skirts this fashion month.

H&M Pointed Leather Court Shoes £65 SHOP NOW A low-heel will ensure all-day comfort.

Prada Re-Edition 1978 Large Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Two-Handle Bag £2050 SHOP NOW So dreamy!

2. Scarf Coat + Leggings + Knee High Boots

(Image credit: @ maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Whenever I'm looking for quiet-luxury outfit inspo, deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger is always my first point of call. A scarf coat will always look elegant and this one went straight into my basket after I spotted it on Maxine. Keep the rest of the outfit simple to let the coat shine.

Shop the Look:

Gap Cool Brown Belted Double-Faced Wool Wrap Scarf Coat £175 SHOP NOW I could not believe this was a high-street find.

Autograph Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £89 SHOP NOW M&S has some of the best cashmere on the high-street.

SPANX Ecocare High-Rise Stretch-Jersey Leggings £58 SHOP NOW I'v heard nothing but good things about Spanx' leggings.

& Other Stories Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots £295 SHOP NOW You'll reach for these for so many different occasions.

TOTEME T-Lock Leather Top Handle £1100 SHOP NOW How chic is this?

3. Oversized Blazer + Pleated Midi Skirt + T-Bar Heels

Style Notes: When in doubt, opt for head-to-toe monochrome. There's just something about Hannah's full charcoal grey look with the odd pop of black that looks extremtly expensive.

Shop the Look:

SISTERS & SEEKERS Fifth Single-Breasted Relaxed-Fit Stretch-Woven Blend Blazer £80 SHOP NOW Size up for an even boxier fit.

Arket Pleated Wool Blend Skirt £139 SHOP NOW So many of our editors own and love this skirt.

dune london Castered Pointed Toe Stiletto Heels £89 SHOP NOW T-bar shoes are back for 2025.

4. Double-Breasted Blazer + Ecru Trousers + Skinny Scarf

(Image credit: @ maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Maxine has majorly inspired me to invest in a pair of ecru for this spring. It might feel a bit too 'out there' at first but paired with black items it fits in seamlessly. Not to mention it looks so sophisticated.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer £60 SHOP NOW Doesn't this look so expensive?

M&S Collection Clean Cotton Rich Carrot Leg Trousers £35 SHOP NOW Perfect for every season.

ZARA Irregular Double Ball Earrings £16 SHOP NOW This anti-trend pair will be in your jewellery box for years.

Caprilite Skinny Scarf £7 SHOP NOW This comes in so many different colours.

5. Red Blouse + Jumper + Tailored Trousers

(Image credit: @ hannahalmassi for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: We're probably all bored of wearing heavy coats by now, and we're finally in the part fo the year where we can get away with a chunky jumper thrown over our shoulders. Opt for a bold colourway like Hannah has a pair it with an equally statement blouse and simple tailored trousers to complete the look.

Shop the Look:

Collusion Brushed Oversized Crew Neck Jumper £33 SHOP NOW I'd also throw this over a sundress when the weather gets a bit warmer.

Arket Fold-Collar Blouse £48 SHOP NOW Tuck into tailored trousers, jeans or poplin skirts.

DÉHANCHE Hollyhock Leather Belt £260 SHOP NOW A versatile belt will serve you well year round.

Toteme Pleated Straight Trousers £450 SHOP NOW Such a great silhouette.

ESSĒN The Foundation Flat £200 SHOP NOW Glove ballet flats are a huge trend at the moment.

Prada Re-Edition 1978 Large Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Two-Handle Bag £2050 SHOP NOW A sleek black bag will go with so many different outfits.

6. Long Coat + Ecru Trousers + Boots

(Image credit: @ maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Opting for an all-cream look is a simple but effective way to make it look like you spent a lot of time getting ready, even if you couldn't actually be bothered or were in a rush. Matching your coat to your trousers is a fail-safe chic look, and adding some contrasting accessories will take it to the next level.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Zw Collection Double-Breasted Wool Blend Coat £149 SHOP NOW Zara is just so good right now.

M&S Collection Clean Cotton Rich Carrot Leg Trousers £35 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of these timeless trousers.

& Other Stories Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots £295 SHOP NOW Stylish and comfy in equal measure.

TOTEME T-Lock Leather Top Handle £1100 SHOP NOW An investment buy you won't regret.

CELINE Triomphe 04 Sunglasses in Acetate £400 SHOP NOW A chic pair of sunnies will make the entire outfit.

7. Graphic Tee + Midi Skirt + Burgundy Boots

(Image credit: @ hannahalmassi for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Graphic tees are everywhere right now and for good reason. They can turn the simplest of skirts, jeans or trousers into an elevated outfit that is sure to earn you many compliments.

Shop the Look:

TBCo Merino Triangle Scarf £45 SHOP NOW Hannah's red scarf has sold out, but the orange is just as sweet.

SISTERS & SEEKERS Fifth Single-Breasted Relaxed-Fit Stretch-Woven Blend Blazer £80 SHOP NOW You'll reach for this from now all the way through to next autumn.

MOTHER The L/s Slouchy Cut Off £178 SHOP NOW The best thing on the Mother site right now.

ANDERSON'S Leather Belt £115 SHOP NOW Every wardrobe should have a goes-with-everything belt.

MANGO Pleated Skirt With Belt £60 SHOP NOW A pleated midi will serve you well no matter the season.

Le Monde Béryl Luna Leather Ankle Boots £480 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of detailing.

8. Long Coat + Blue Shirt + Pencil Skirt

(Image credit: @ maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Sometimes less is more, and Maxine's classic black long coat, simple blue button-up and grey pencil skirt prove that. This polished look is one that's just as perfect for the office as it is for wandering the streets of Paris.

Shop the Look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Astoria Cut-Out Sleeve Woven Trench Coat £410 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop always does outerwear so well.

ZARA Basic Poplin Shirt £23 SHOP NOW Simple, but so very effective.

Arket Leather Belt £57 SHOP NOW Proof that you don't need to splash out loads on an expensive-looking belt.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Tailored Back-Slit Maxi Skirt £65 £26 SHOP NOW A skirt you can wear in or out of the office.

& Other Stories Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots £295 SHOP NOW If you told me these were designer, I'd believe you.

9. Statement Coat + Brown Jumper + Suede Skirt

(Image credit: @ hannahalmassi for Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Hannah is proof that if you invest in the right statement coat, you'll wear it over and over again. I'm absolutely obsessed with the sage green and chocolate brown combo she's created here. It's definitely one I'll be recreating myself this season.

Shop the Look:

SAKS POTTS Foxy Shearling-Trim Long Leather Coat £1285 SHOP NOW Sage green and brown is such.a dreamy combo.

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £80 SHOP NOW One of the brand's best-sellers.

Free People Suede Skirt Set £448 SHOP NOW Wear on it's own like Hannah has, or with the jacket.