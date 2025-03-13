Here's Everything Our Editors Wore to Paris Fashion Week
With spring just around the corner, most people are probably now focusing on what to wear for the new season. However, in the capital of France all sights were on A/W 25, with Paris Fashion Week being the talk of the city.
Whilst most of the talk over fashion month has been about what's on the a/w 2025 runways (which we'll be sharing our thoughts on soon), I couldn't help but notice all of the chic looks that were spotted off the catwalk as well and this, of course, includes the outfits my fellow editors wore.
Staying in the Latin Quarter of the city (courtesy of Le Jardin de Verre by Locke), editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi and deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger made their way around Paris in outfits that were elegant and stylish (it was fashion week after all!) as well as practical enough to suit the unpredictable European weather and comfortably navigate themselves around the city. So, of course, once they were back, I asked them where each of their outfits were from so I could recreate them myself.
So, if you also fancy a little new-season inspiration or are simply just curious about what editors actually wear during fashion month, keep scrolling to see what the Who What Wear UK editors wore to Paris Fashion Week in March 2025.
What the Who What Wear UK Editors Wore to Paris Fashion Week:
1. Fur-Trim Coat + Midi Skirt + Mules
Style Notes: You can always rely on editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi to put together a look that's chic and practical in equal measure. You simply cannot go wrong with a classic midi skirt and low heels pairing and I love how Hannah paired this more pared-back combo with a fun statement coat to add interest.
Shop the Look:
2. Scarf Coat + Leggings + Knee High Boots
Style Notes: Whenever I'm looking for quiet-luxury outfit inspo, deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger is always my first point of call. A scarf coat will always look elegant and this one went straight into my basket after I spotted it on Maxine. Keep the rest of the outfit simple to let the coat shine.
Shop the Look:
I could not believe this was a high-street find.
I'v heard nothing but good things about Spanx' leggings.
3. Oversized Blazer + Pleated Midi Skirt + T-Bar Heels
Style Notes: When in doubt, opt for head-to-toe monochrome. There's just something about Hannah's full charcoal grey look with the odd pop of black that looks extremtly expensive.
Shop the Look:
Size up for an even boxier fit.
4. Double-Breasted Blazer + Ecru Trousers + Skinny Scarf
Style Notes: Maxine has majorly inspired me to invest in a pair of ecru for this spring. It might feel a bit too 'out there' at first but paired with black items it fits in seamlessly. Not to mention it looks so sophisticated.
Shop the Look:
5. Red Blouse + Jumper + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: We're probably all bored of wearing heavy coats by now, and we're finally in the part fo the year where we can get away with a chunky jumper thrown over our shoulders. Opt for a bold colourway like Hannah has a pair it with an equally statement blouse and simple tailored trousers to complete the look.
Shop the Look:
I'd also throw this over a sundress when the weather gets a bit warmer.
Glove ballet flats are a huge trend at the moment.
A sleek black bag will go with so many different outfits.
6. Long Coat + Ecru Trousers + Boots
Style Notes: Opting for an all-cream look is a simple but effective way to make it look like you spent a lot of time getting ready, even if you couldn't actually be bothered or were in a rush. Matching your coat to your trousers is a fail-safe chic look, and adding some contrasting accessories will take it to the next level.
Shop the Look:
Zara is just so good right now.
You'll get so much wear out of these timeless trousers.
7. Graphic Tee + Midi Skirt + Burgundy Boots
Style Notes: Graphic tees are everywhere right now and for good reason. They can turn the simplest of skirts, jeans or trousers into an elevated outfit that is sure to earn you many compliments.
Shop the Look:
You'll reach for this from now all the way through to next autumn.
8. Long Coat + Blue Shirt + Pencil Skirt
Style Notes: Sometimes less is more, and Maxine's classic black long coat, simple blue button-up and grey pencil skirt prove that. This polished look is one that's just as perfect for the office as it is for wandering the streets of Paris.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop always does outerwear so well.
Abercrombie & Fitch
A skirt you can wear in or out of the office.
9. Statement Coat + Brown Jumper + Suede Skirt
Style Notes: Hannah is proof that if you invest in the right statement coat, you'll wear it over and over again. I'm absolutely obsessed with the sage green and chocolate brown combo she's created here. It's definitely one I'll be recreating myself this season.
Shop the Look:
-
