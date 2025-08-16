Cool Dressers in NYC Are Wearing This Off-Kilter Basics Trend—25 Pieces I'm Shopping Because of It

What I love most about NYC is that it is a melting pot of cultures, foods, aesthetics, noises, etc. It's a place where people come to reinvent and explore themselves. Perhaps the most notable way they do so is through fashion. Recently, the city has unveiled a peculiar yet intriguing trend that showcases its mishmash of styles perfectly: subversive basics.

I have had an affinity for off-kilter yet cool pieces because they elevate an outfit in an instant, but I've noticed others taking a liking to subversive basics in my Brooklyn neighborhood, which is a mini runway some days, and downtown Manhattan. I've seen plaid boxers turned into spiral skirts endorsed by style icon Chloë Sevigny, fashion people wearing shorts with belt loops as the hemline, and Paloma Elsesser and Charli XCX wearing T-shirts turned into tube tops.

Wearing clothing that reverses or subverts its original function feels, to me, like an excellent way to express that you're a fashion person. Fashion has never been about fitting in, and subversive clothing supports that notion. Labels like Sacai, Simkhai, and Hodakova are in the lead for the most innovative designs. Each brand's design codes are rooted in subversion in one way or another, and it's fascinating to see them IRL just on my block. On my screens, I've had the pleasure of getting even more outfit inspiration from influencers who are catching on to unique, sometimes weird, and eye-catching basics.

If you're into subversive basics like Sevigny and Charli, keep scrolling to show that you're a fashion person.

Subversive Basics Inspiration From Around the Globe

A woman wearing a black T-shirt, black button hem pants, and green flats.

(Image credit: @anaasaber)

Michelle Li wearing a white lace halter top and black leather shorts with pockets

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

A woman wearing a black cutout button-down shirt, white pants, and a white-and-black polka dot bag

(Image credit: @christietyler)

A woman wearing a gray button-down tube top with pockets.

(Image credit: @susiegarvie)

Charlie XCX wearing a white T-shirt tube top.

(Image credit: @charli_xcx)

A woman wearing a white denim dress.

(Image credit: @maria_bernad)

Shop Subversive Basics

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

