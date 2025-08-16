Cool Dressers in NYC Are Wearing This Off-Kilter Basics Trend—25 Pieces I'm Shopping Because of It

What I love most about NYC is that it is a melting pot of cultures, foods, aesthetics, noises, etc. It's a place where people come to reinvent and explore themselves. Perhaps the most notable way they do so is through fashion. Recently, the city has unveiled a peculiar yet intriguing trend that showcases its mishmash of styles perfectly: subversive basics.
I have had an affinity for off-kilter yet cool pieces because they elevate an outfit in an instant, but I've noticed others taking a liking to subversive basics in my Brooklyn neighborhood, which is a mini runway some days, and downtown Manhattan. I've seen plaid boxers turned into spiral skirts endorsed by style icon Chloë Sevigny, fashion people wearing shorts with belt loops as the hemline, and Paloma Elsesser and Charli XCX wearing T-shirts turned into tube tops.
Wearing clothing that reverses or subverts its original function feels, to me, like an excellent way to express that you're a fashion person. Fashion has never been about fitting in, and subversive clothing supports that notion. Labels like Sacai, Simkhai, and Hodakova are in the lead for the most innovative designs. Each brand's design codes are rooted in subversion in one way or another, and it's fascinating to see them IRL just on my block. On my screens, I've had the pleasure of getting even more outfit inspiration from influencers who are catching on to unique, sometimes weird, and eye-catching basics.
If you're into subversive basics like Sevigny and Charli, keep scrolling to show that you're a fashion person.
Subversive Basics Inspiration From Around the Globe
Shop Subversive Basics
L'Academie By Marianna
Noma Midi Skirt
This skirt has been calling my name.
Maison Margiela
Denim Midi Skirt
This proves inside-out clothes aren't always embarrassing.
Paloma Wool
Donald Stripe Button-Up Shirt
A button-down turned into a wrap shirt moment.
SIMKHAI
Kove High Rise Double Waistband Jeans
No need to throw on two pairs of jeans when you have these.
Geel
Oxford Tee
Simple but so cool.
Staud
Sera Sweater
This sweater will get you a ton of compliments.
Paloma Wool
Camille Layered Stretch Cotton Top
This is perfect for the transitional weather.
HODAKOVA
Upside-Down Pleated Bermuda Shorts
Feeling upside-down? Wear these shorts.
VETEMENTS
Gray Double Layered Sweatshirt
This is weird in the best way.
ACNE STUDIOS
Hooded Distressed Organic Denim Jacket
The hoodie detail isn't your average denim jacket and gray hoodie fuse.
Paloma Wool
Folded V Neck
This is perfect on its own but can be a great layering piece as well.
Tory Burch
Pierced Handbag in Black
A little earring on my bag? Absolutely.
HODAKOVA
Inside Out Blazer Skirt
This skirt will get gasps and compliments in the office.
Alaïa
Ruffle Cotton Minidress
T-shirt dresses never looked so elegant.
Rave Review
Paulina Hooded Shirt
I did buy this recently with a gift card I was saving for the perfect splurge.
SACAI
Double-Breasted Wool-Trimmed Denim Jacket
I'm all for two-toned pieces and two fused pieces.
Ottolinger
Ssense Exclusive Blue Jeans
The cutouts and print are an NYC cool girl's dream.
Vivienne Westwood
Navy Hebo T-Shirt
Vivienne Westwood will never fail in the subversive basics category.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.