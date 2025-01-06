Claudia Winkleman's Leggings on The Traitors Are the Exact Pair Our Editors Have Been Buying for Years

As a fashion editor, I encounter new trends every single day. Some are destined for greatness, while others fizzle out before the month is over. The relentlessness of this cycle is something I know all too well. Don’t get me wrong—I love a good trend. But after seeing countless fleeting ones come and go, I’ve learned to prioritise timeless pieces over buzzy buys where I can. And for me, few items are as timeless or versatile as a simple pair of black leggings.

Ask any other editor, and they’ll tell you the same: A great pair of leggings is a wardrobe staple worth its weight in gold. But here’s the catch—not all leggings are created equal. While the fashion set has tirelessly tested and debated the best pairs, the market is flooded with options which makes it hard to stay on top of the ones worth putting your money behind. However, there’s one clear frontrunner we all seem to agree on: Spanx leggings.

Not the only ones who swear by them, this week I found out that Claudia Winkleman, host of television series The Traitors is a fan of the enduring classic, too.

Styling a jet-black pair of Spanx leggings, the presenter wore hers with a black velvet blouse, a neatly fitting black blazer, and a pair of tall Bottega Veneta Lug Chelsea Boots (£1,080). Sticking to a monochrome colour palette, Winkleman elevated her look by integrating rich textures and sophisticated cuts so that, despite her outfit championing an item associated with loungewear or athleisure, she looked incredibly chic.

A long-standing staple in the wardrobe of fashion editors—including Who What Wear's Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi and Deputy Editor, Maxine Eggenberger—Spanx leggings are beloved for the sculpting effect that hugs the body without restricting it. Thick enough to avoid ever looking sheer, and with a matte jersey finish that keeps them looking polished instead of sporty, these leggings tick all the boxes. While Winkleman stuck to the jersey black pair, the brand also offers velvet and leather-like styles for those seeking an alternative take on this wardrobe essential.

In my opinion, there's no better time to refresh your leggings collection than the sluggish month of January. To shop the editor-approved leggings we keep coming back to, read on to discover our edit of the best Spanx leggings below.

SHOP SPANX LEGGINGS:

Spanx Ecocare High-Rise Stretch-Jersey Leggings £68 SHOP NOW The high-rise finish offers extra hold and comfort.

Spanx Ecocare High-Rise Stretch-Jersey Leggings £68 SHOP NOW Classic black leggings are a wardrobe staple I'll never get tired of.

Spanx Velvet Leggings £89 SHOP NOW The velvet finish makes these easy to transition to the evening.

Harvey Nichols Moto Black Faux Stretch-Leather Leggings £94 SHOP NOW Style these with tall boots and warm knit throughout the winter months.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE LEGGINGS HERE:

Mango Mid-Rise Skinny Leggings £23 SHOP NOW These come in sizes XXS—4XL.

Marks & Spencer Magic Shaping High Waisted Leggings £23 SHOP NOW These also come in a deep navy shade.

H&M Heavy Jersey Leggings £19 SHOP NOW The seam detailing gives this an elevated edge.

Falke Women Tights Maximum Warm £79 SHOP NOW These also come in white and red.

James Perse Stretch-Pima Cotton Jersey Leggings £95 SHOP NOW Style with trainers for a sporty look or dress these up with knee high boots.

The Frankie Shop Reya Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Flared Leggings £90 SHOP NOW Classic black leggings are a wardrobe essential you'll never tire of.