Claudia Winkleman's Leggings on The Traitors Are the Exact Pair Our Editors Have Been Buying for Years
As a fashion editor, I encounter new trends every single day. Some are destined for greatness, while others fizzle out before the month is over. The relentlessness of this cycle is something I know all too well. Don’t get me wrong—I love a good trend. But after seeing countless fleeting ones come and go, I’ve learned to prioritise timeless pieces over buzzy buys where I can. And for me, few items are as timeless or versatile as a simple pair of black leggings.
Ask any other editor, and they’ll tell you the same: A great pair of leggings is a wardrobe staple worth its weight in gold. But here’s the catch—not all leggings are created equal. While the fashion set has tirelessly tested and debated the best pairs, the market is flooded with options which makes it hard to stay on top of the ones worth putting your money behind. However, there’s one clear frontrunner we all seem to agree on: Spanx leggings.
Not the only ones who swear by them, this week I found out that Claudia Winkleman, host of television series The Traitors is a fan of the enduring classic, too.
Styling a jet-black pair of Spanx leggings, the presenter wore hers with a black velvet blouse, a neatly fitting black blazer, and a pair of tall Bottega Veneta Lug Chelsea Boots (£1,080). Sticking to a monochrome colour palette, Winkleman elevated her look by integrating rich textures and sophisticated cuts so that, despite her outfit championing an item associated with loungewear or athleisure, she looked incredibly chic.
A long-standing staple in the wardrobe of fashion editors—including Who What Wear's Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi and Deputy Editor, Maxine Eggenberger—Spanx leggings are beloved for the sculpting effect that hugs the body without restricting it. Thick enough to avoid ever looking sheer, and with a matte jersey finish that keeps them looking polished instead of sporty, these leggings tick all the boxes. While Winkleman stuck to the jersey black pair, the brand also offers velvet and leather-like styles for those seeking an alternative take on this wardrobe essential.
In my opinion, there's no better time to refresh your leggings collection than the sluggish month of January. To shop the editor-approved leggings we keep coming back to, read on to discover our edit of the best Spanx leggings below.
SHOP SPANX LEGGINGS:
Classic black leggings are a wardrobe staple I'll never get tired of.
Style these with tall boots and warm knit throughout the winter months.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE LEGGINGS HERE:
Style with trainers for a sporty look or dress these up with knee high boots.
Classic black leggings are a wardrobe essential you'll never tire of.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
