The 6 Street Style Trends That Took Over Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week has a way of making fashion feel cinematic. The runways set the stage, but it's the street style that tells the real story—where personal style, spontaneity, and a certain Parisian ease collide. This season, the city felt more alive than ever, with showgoers layering unexpected textures, reviving archival silhouettes, and proving that the best looks aren't just about what's trending. It's about how they're worn. There's always an element of the unpredictable in Paris, and this time, it led to some of the most compelling outfits I've seen in seasons.

After days of taking it all in—from the quiet luxury devotees to the bold maximalists—I narrowed it down to the defining trends of PFW street style. Some reflect a natural evolution of what's been bubbling up (structured leather coats are proving to have real staying power), while others emerged as fresh ideas that will soon be everywhere. Whether you're looking for new ways to style what you own or just love the thrill of spotting what's next, these are the trends that captured the moment.

Nothing But a Trench

The ultimate power move this season? Buttoning a trench coat all the way to the top as if it's the only thing you own. From sleek leather versions to classic khaki coats, the trench is no longer just a layering piece—it is the outfit.

A Western Spin on Suiting

Tailoring takes a detour through the Wild West with bolo ties, cowboy boots, and fringe-trimmed blazers making a play for Paris. The contrast of sharp suiting with rugged Western details feels both unexpected and effortless. Think boardroom meets rodeo, but somehow, it works.

Bomber Season

If you left Paris without spotting at least 10 different bomber jackets, were you even there? Whether it's a vintage leather style or a sporty nylon version, the bomber is the outerwear staple of the season. Paired with everything from slinky slip dresses to relaxed denim, it's proof that cool-girl dressing starts with the right jacket. Plus, it seemed to be a "model off duty" favorite.

Cape Dressing

Forget your standard coat—capes are officially the outerwear to watch for 2025. Draped over shoulders with an air of mystery, they bring undeniable drama to even the simplest of outfits. The message is clear: Capes, whether structured or fluid, are making their way from the runway to real life.

The New Peplum

Peplum has done a full 180, shedding its outdated reputation and emerging as one of the coolest silhouettes of the season. This time, it's less corporate and more sculptural with asymmetry, exaggerated proportions, and unexpected textures. Consider it proof that a little extra volume at the waist can feel effortlessly modern.

Mad for Menswear

Menswear-inspired dressing isn't just a trend—it's a lifestyle. Oversize blazers, crisp shirting, and perfectly tailored trousers are making their way into every stylish woman's wardrobe. Paris proved once again that the key to looking polished is borrowing from the men's section.

