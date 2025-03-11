The 6 Street Style Trends That Took Over Paris Fashion Week

Sierra Mayhew
By
published
in Features

Paris Fashion Week has a way of making fashion feel cinematic. The runways set the stage, but it's the street style that tells the real story—where personal style, spontaneity, and a certain Parisian ease collide. This season, the city felt more alive than ever, with showgoers layering unexpected textures, reviving archival silhouettes, and proving that the best looks aren't just about what's trending. It's about how they're worn. There's always an element of the unpredictable in Paris, and this time, it led to some of the most compelling outfits I've seen in seasons.

After days of taking it all in—from the quiet luxury devotees to the bold maximalists—I narrowed it down to the defining trends of PFW street style. Some reflect a natural evolution of what's been bubbling up (structured leather coats are proving to have real staying power), while others emerged as fresh ideas that will soon be everywhere. Whether you're looking for new ways to style what you own or just love the thrill of spotting what's next, these are the trends that captured the moment.

Nothing But a Trench

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

The ultimate power move this season? Buttoning a trench coat all the way to the top as if it's the only thing you own. From sleek leather versions to classic khaki coats, the trench is no longer just a layering piece—it is the outfit.

Cape-Effect Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
BOTTEGA VENETA
Cape-Effect Trench Coat

Scott Trench Coat - Camel - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Scott Trench Coat

A Western Spin on Suiting

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Tailoring takes a detour through the Wild West with bolo ties, cowboy boots, and fringe-trimmed blazers making a play for Paris. The contrast of sharp suiting with rugged Western details feels both unexpected and effortless. Think boardroom meets rodeo, but somehow, it works.

Secretary Cotton Blend Denim Top
Frame
Secretary Cotton Blend Denim Top

Hermes,

Hermès
Destrier Belt Buckle & Reversible Leather Strap

Bomber Season

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

If you left Paris without spotting at least 10 different bomber jackets, were you even there? Whether it's a vintage leather style or a sporty nylon version, the bomber is the outerwear staple of the season. Paired with everything from slinky slip dresses to relaxed denim, it's proof that cool-girl dressing starts with the right jacket. Plus, it seemed to be a "model off duty" favorite.

Acne Studios Bomber Jacket
Acne Studios
Bomber Jacket

Draped Denim Bomber Jacket
Loewe
Draped Denim Bomber Jacket

Cape Dressing

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Forget your standard coat—capes are officially the outerwear to watch for 2025. Draped over shoulders with an air of mystery, they bring undeniable drama to even the simplest of outfits. The message is clear: Capes, whether structured or fluid, are making their way from the runway to real life.

Doublé Scarf Wool Coat
Toteme
Doublé Scarf Wool Coat

Xs / Black
Rue Sophie
Grand Scarf Coat

The New Peplum

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Peplum has done a full 180, shedding its outdated reputation and emerging as one of the coolest silhouettes of the season. This time, it's less corporate and more sculptural with asymmetry, exaggerated proportions, and unexpected textures. Consider it proof that a little extra volume at the waist can feel effortlessly modern.

wolf and badger, Peplum Luxurious Structured Crepe Blazer
wolf and badger
Peplum Luxurious Structured Crepe Blazer

Andra Peplum Top
Khaite
Andra Peplum Top

Mad for Menswear

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Woman wearing street style at Paris Fashion Week.

Menswear-inspired dressing isn't just a trend—it's a lifestyle. Oversize blazers, crisp shirting, and perfectly tailored trousers are making their way into every stylish woman's wardrobe. Paris proved once again that the key to looking polished is borrowing from the men's section.

Prep Striped Tie
Free People
Prep Striped Tie

James Relaxed Blazer
Reformation
James Relaxed Blazer

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

