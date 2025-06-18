Return Your Capris—Fashion People Are Already Bringing This "Dated" Pant Trend Back

There's a major shift happening with pants right now. We're already starting to see the tides shift away from baggy, puddle pants, although still popular, towards slimmer fits. First came Capri pants and more recently cigarette trousers, so I don't expect you to be hugely surprised when I say that kick-flare pants are next on the docket.

It hasn't been since the late 2010s that cropped flares have really been in style, but truth be told, I didn't expect them to come roaring back this soon. Ready or not, though, the high-water silhouette is suddenly everywhere I look. I can't help but notice how the early adopters who were the first to wear Capri pants are now starting to swap them out for one of these kick-flare styles. I've even spotted the best-dressed celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Alexa Chung wearing the style, with Laura Harrier posting a photo to her Instagram story just yesterday in a pair, proving just how much momentum the trend is gaining right now.

Since Capri pants are controversial to many and cigarette trousers can be tricky to style, kick-flares occupy a perfect middle ground. They're forward but still very wearable, especially when you consider that the viral pairs from High Sport and Donni are pull-on styles made from comfortable knitted materials. Up ahead, take a look at the chic ways that early adopters are styling their kick-flare pants and shop the best pairs of 2025.

Laura Harrier wearing cropped-flare pants

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Laura Harrier's vacation-in-Italy ensemble is simple yet so chic with the cropped flares, scoop tank, and kitten heels.

Kimra Pants
Veronica Beard
Kimra Pants

Basic Capri Knit Pant
Orseund Iris
Basic Capri Knit Pant

Tylynn Nguyen wearing crop-flare pants

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

The pants flare out at the ankle making the perfect frame for a pair of strappy sandals—for summer or beyond.

Nsfw Crop Kick Checked Stretch-Knit Flared Pants
HIGH SPORT
Nsfw Crop Kick Checked Stretch-Knit Flared Pants

everlane,

Everlane
The Dream Kick Flare Pant

Anouk Yve

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Black pant outfits just got way more interesting thanks to the kick-flare silhouette. I love how they immediately elevate an everyday formula like this button-down shirt, tote bag, and loafers.

Rio Cropped Stretch-Ponte Flared Pants
LESET
Rio Cropped Stretch-Ponte Flared Pants

Ponte Flare Pants
Open Edit
Ponte Flare Pants

Anna LaPlaca wearing the cropped flare pants trend

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

I've personally been wearing my Donni Rib Kick Flare Pants all over from cocktail events with heels to long-haul flights with a sweater and flat shoes.

The Rib Kick Flare
DONNI.
The Rib Kick Flare

Knack Cropped Stretch-Jersey Straight-Leg Pants
STAUD
Knack Cropped Stretch-Jersey Straight-Leg Pants

Andrea Ricci wearing Orseund Iris Capri Pants

(Image credit: @andrea___ricci)

While Capri pants would have made this outfit look trendy, the cropped flares lend a modern but timeless feel with the point-toe pumps and draped top.

Tanya Knit Flare Ankle Pants
Reformation
Tanya Knit Flare Ankle Pants

Pintuck Pleat Crop Flare Pants
Vince
Pintuck Pleat Crop Flare Pants

Camille Charriere wearing cropped flare pants

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Go for a low-rise pair for a Y2K twist.

Patch Pocket Raw Hem Crop Flare Jeans
MANGO
Patch Pocket Raw Hem Crop Flare Jeans

Parlour Poplin Capri
Frankies Bikinis
Parlour Poplin Capri

Lindsey Holland wearing cropped flare pants

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

Jot down this combo next time you're in an outfit rut: cropped flare pants, ballet flats, and a crewneck sweater.

By Marianna Sidney Crop Pant
L'Academie
By Marianna Sidney Crop Pant

Raquel High Waist 32" Flare Legging
Splits59
Raquel High Waist 32" Flare Legging

cropped flare pant trend

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Statement pants like this viral striped pair from Spanish label La Veste are what all the insiders are talking about at the moment.

Parasol Cotton Pants
LA VESTE
Parasol Cotton Pants

The Cropped Printed Mid-Rise Flared Jeans
LA DOUBLEJ
The Cropped Printed Mid-Rise Flared Jeans

cropped flare pant trend

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Calling all brides-to-be, Destree makes the most beautiful pant sets with matching cropped jackets.

Yoshitomo Pleated Faille Wide-Leg Pants
DESTREE
Yoshitomo Pleated Faille Wide-Leg Pants

Faux Leather Cropped Flare
Commando
Faux Leather Cropped Flare

Arielle Charnas wearing cropped flare pants

(Image credit: @ariellecharnas)

The pants take on such an elegant tone when paired with court shoes and a classic top.

Crepe Flare Pant
Ganni
Crepe Flare Pant

Talia Cropped Pleated Crepe Flared Pants
TOVE
Talia Cropped Pleated Crepe Flared Pants

Smyth Sisters wearing cropped flare pants

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Styling them with suede sandals this summer would be a genius (and expensive-looking) outfit move.

Aritzia, Senia Pants
Aritzia
Senia Pants

Jp Twenty Cropped Suede Flared Leggings
STOULS
Jp Twenty Cropped Suede Flared Leggings

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

