Return Your Capris—Fashion People Are Already Bringing This "Dated" Pant Trend Back

There's a major shift happening with pants right now. We're already starting to see the tides shift away from baggy, puddle pants, although still popular, towards slimmer fits. First came Capri pants and more recently cigarette trousers, so I don't expect you to be hugely surprised when I say that kick-flare pants are next on the docket.

It hasn't been since the late 2010s that cropped flares have really been in style, but truth be told, I didn't expect them to come roaring back this soon. Ready or not, though, the high-water silhouette is suddenly everywhere I look. I can't help but notice how the early adopters who were the first to wear Capri pants are now starting to swap them out for one of these kick-flare styles. I've even spotted the best-dressed celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Alexa Chung wearing the style, with Laura Harrier posting a photo to her Instagram story just yesterday in a pair, proving just how much momentum the trend is gaining right now.

Since Capri pants are controversial to many and cigarette trousers can be tricky to style, kick-flares occupy a perfect middle ground. They're forward but still very wearable, especially when you consider that the viral pairs from High Sport and Donni are pull-on styles made from comfortable knitted materials. Up ahead, take a look at the chic ways that early adopters are styling their kick-flare pants and shop the best pairs of 2025.

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Laura Harrier's vacation-in-Italy ensemble is simple yet so chic with the cropped flares, scoop tank, and kitten heels.

Veronica Beard Kimra Pants $398 SHOP NOW Orseund Iris Basic Capri Knit Pant $335 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

The pants flare out at the ankle making the perfect frame for a pair of strappy sandals—for summer or beyond.

HIGH SPORT Nsfw Crop Kick Checked Stretch-Knit Flared Pants $1200 SHOP NOW Everlane The Dream Kick Flare Pant $98 $59 SHOP NOW

Black pant outfits just got way more interesting thanks to the kick-flare silhouette. I love how they immediately elevate an everyday formula like this button-down shirt, tote bag, and loafers.

LESET Rio Cropped Stretch-Ponte Flared Pants $240 SHOP NOW Open Edit Ponte Flare Pants $60 SHOP NOW

I've personally been wearing my Donni Rib Kick Flare Pants all over from cocktail events with heels to long-haul flights with a sweater and flat shoes.

While Capri pants would have made this outfit look trendy, the cropped flares lend a modern but timeless feel with the point-toe pumps and draped top.

Reformation Tanya Knit Flare Ankle Pants $158 SHOP NOW Vince Pintuck Pleat Crop Flare Pants $345 SHOP NOW

Go for a low-rise pair for a Y2K twist.

MANGO Patch Pocket Raw Hem Crop Flare Jeans $70 SHOP NOW Frankies Bikinis Parlour Poplin Capri $140 SHOP NOW

Jot down this combo next time you're in an outfit rut: cropped flare pants, ballet flats, and a crewneck sweater.

L'Academie By Marianna Sidney Crop Pant $139 SHOP NOW Splits59 Raquel High Waist 32" Flare Legging $108 SHOP NOW

Statement pants like this viral striped pair from Spanish label La Veste are what all the insiders are talking about at the moment.

LA VESTE Parasol Cotton Pants $220 SHOP NOW LA DOUBLEJ The Cropped Printed Mid-Rise Flared Jeans $670 SHOP NOW

Calling all brides-to-be, Destree makes the most beautiful pant sets with matching cropped jackets.

DESTREE Yoshitomo Pleated Faille Wide-Leg Pants $530 SHOP NOW Commando Faux Leather Cropped Flare $138 SHOP NOW

The pants take on such an elegant tone when paired with court shoes and a classic top.

Ganni Crepe Flare Pant $124 SHOP NOW TOVE Talia Cropped Pleated Crepe Flared Pants $800 $480 SHOP NOW

Styling them with suede sandals this summer would be a genius (and expensive-looking) outfit move.