Zara Just Nailed Every Key Summer Trend in One Chic Drop—These Pieces Won’t Hang Around for Long

From polka dots to lace dresses, scroll to discover the five trends Zara is backing this summer.

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Zara summer trends 2026
(Image credit: Zara)
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At Who What Wear UK, we love to deliberate about which high-street store reigns supreme. With sleek styles and sophisticated silhouettes, COS is a favourite of the minimalists. Naturally, H&M has found favour amongst the fashion-forward in the team; however, the brand that remains my go-to has to be Zara.

From trend-led silhouettes to bold colour choices, Zara’s digital and physical shelves are perennially filled with expensive-looking pieces. So naturally, given that my spring wardrobe is in desperate need of a refresh, it's the first place I turned. Whilst searching for a few new additions to my wardrobe, I couldn't help but notice five runway trends already appearing in Zara's latest offering. From fanciful florals to cool khaki denim (plus a pretty broderie anglaise blouse or two), there is so much goodness.

Keep scrolling to uncover and shop the trends.

The Five Trends Zara Is Backing This Summer

1. Florals for Spring? Groundbreaking.

Zara summer trends 2026

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: In the eternal words of Miranda Priestly, florals in spring might not be groundbreaking, but this time, Zara is leaning into vibrant colourways and kaleidoscopic prints to make them feel brand new. From slinky, evening-ready dresses to boho blouses across the collection, it's clear that florals will continue to bloom.

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