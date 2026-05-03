At Who What Wear UK, we love to deliberate about which high-street store reigns supreme. With sleek styles and sophisticated silhouettes, COS is a favourite of the minimalists. Naturally, H&M has found favour amongst the fashion-forward in the team; however, the brand that remains my go-to has to be Zara.
Style Notes: In the eternal words of Miranda Priestly, florals in spring might not be groundbreaking, but this time, Zara is leaning into vibrant colourways and kaleidoscopic prints to make them feel brand new. From slinky, evening-ready dresses to boho blouses across the collection, it's clear that florals will continue to bloom.