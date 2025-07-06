No More Debating: This Shoe Colour Makes Yellow Dresses and Skirts Look Their Prettiest
I've always struggled to wear butter yellow, but Olivia Dean just found the shoe colour trend that makes styling so easy. Discover her formula below.
I don’t know about you, but when the butter yellow trend first made its way onto the scene earlier this season, I was sceptical. Sorbet shades have never been my strong suit, and I had no idea how to incorporate such a delicate hue into my wardrobe. Truthfully? That uncertain feeling never quite went away. I’ve grown accustomed to seeing it, sure, but it still doesn’t feel entirely natural for me to wear myself.
So, I was grateful when, today, I spotted Olivia Dean stepping onto Centre Court for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in the very shade I’ve struggled with, styled so easily it's actually changed my perspective on it entirely.
Rather than defaulting to a classic black shoe—which could have looked too harsh against the softness of her delicate yellow dress—Dean chose a subtler route. She slipped into a cream pair of heels that complemented the summery tone perfectly. Soft, light and tonal, her footwear added elegance without overpowering the look.
The rest of her outfit followed suit, styled with a deep chocolate brown handbag—another shade I often think looks particularly elegant when worn with yellow—and finished with Daisy's Apollo Earrings (£99) and sleek tortoiseshell sunglasses. Dean's outfit felt fresh yet refined, and right at home amidst the polished charm of Wimbledon.
If you're ready to give butter yellow a go (or simply want a versatile summer shoe), keep scrolling to shop my favourite cream shoe available now.
Shop Cream Shoes and Yellow Dresses:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
