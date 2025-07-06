No More Debating: This Shoe Colour Makes Yellow Dresses and Skirts Look Their Prettiest

I don’t know about you, but when the butter yellow trend first made its way onto the scene earlier this season, I was sceptical. Sorbet shades have never been my strong suit, and I had no idea how to incorporate such a delicate hue into my wardrobe. Truthfully? That uncertain feeling never quite went away. I’ve grown accustomed to seeing it, sure, but it still doesn’t feel entirely natural for me to wear myself.

So, I was grateful when, today, I spotted Olivia Dean stepping onto Centre Court for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in the very shade I’ve struggled with, styled so easily it's actually changed my perspective on it entirely.

Rather than defaulting to a classic black shoe—which could have looked too harsh against the softness of her delicate yellow dress—Dean chose a subtler route. She slipped into a cream pair of heels that complemented the summery tone perfectly. Soft, light and tonal, her footwear added elegance without overpowering the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of her outfit followed suit, styled with a deep chocolate brown handbag—another shade I often think looks particularly elegant when worn with yellow—and finished with Daisy's Apollo Earrings (£99) and sleek tortoiseshell sunglasses. Dean's outfit felt fresh yet refined, and right at home amidst the polished charm of Wimbledon.

If you're ready to give butter yellow a go (or simply want a versatile summer shoe), keep scrolling to shop my favourite cream shoe available now.

