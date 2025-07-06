No More Debating: This Shoe Colour Makes Yellow Dresses and Skirts Look Their Prettiest

I've always struggled to wear butter yellow, but Olivia Dean just found the shoe colour trend that makes styling so easy. Discover her formula below.

Olivia Dean wears a butter yellow dress and cream heels with a brown suede bag to Wimbledon.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I don’t know about you, but when the butter yellow trend first made its way onto the scene earlier this season, I was sceptical. Sorbet shades have never been my strong suit, and I had no idea how to incorporate such a delicate hue into my wardrobe. Truthfully? That uncertain feeling never quite went away. I’ve grown accustomed to seeing it, sure, but it still doesn’t feel entirely natural for me to wear myself.

So, I was grateful when, today, I spotted Olivia Dean stepping onto Centre Court for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in the very shade I’ve struggled with, styled so easily it's actually changed my perspective on it entirely.

Rather than defaulting to a classic black shoe—which could have looked too harsh against the softness of her delicate yellow dress—Dean chose a subtler route. She slipped into a cream pair of heels that complemented the summery tone perfectly. Soft, light and tonal, her footwear added elegance without overpowering the look.

The rest of her outfit followed suit, styled with a deep chocolate brown handbag—another shade I often think looks particularly elegant when worn with yellow—and finished with Daisy's Apollo Earrings (£99) and sleek tortoiseshell sunglasses. Dean's outfit felt fresh yet refined, and right at home amidst the polished charm of Wimbledon.

If you're ready to give butter yellow a go (or simply want a versatile summer shoe), keep scrolling to shop my favourite cream shoe available now.

Shop Cream Shoes and Yellow Dresses:

Butter Yellow Colorado Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Butter Yellow Colorado Midi Dress

A style you can dress up or down with ease.

Heeled Shoes With Strap
Zara
Heeled Shoes With Strap

Shop these while they're on sale.

Smocked Seersucker Dress
H&M
Smocked Seersucker Dress

This dress also comes in a pretty blue hue.

Mules
H&M
Mules

These slip-on flats are destined to sell out.

Petites Britney Satin Dress
Reformation
Petites Britney Satin Dress

Occasion season is calling.

Paula Babies - White Lacquer - Patent Goatskin Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Paula Babies

Style with socks for a pretty, preppy finish.

Taffeta Midi Dress
Self-Portrait
Taffeta Midi Dress

Embrace summer elegance with a full-skirted dress.

Bone Croc Forever Comfort® Square Toe Ballerinas
Next
Bone Square Toe Ballerinas

The square-toe finish gives these such an elevated edge.

Stone Drop Waist Lupin Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Stone Drop Waist Lupin Midi Dress

The drop waistline ticks off another major 2025 trend.

Romy Leather Mules
Saint Laurent
Romy Leather Mules

The peep-toe shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Dixie Maxi
Free People
Dixie Maxi

This dress will pair perfectly with kitten heels or flats especially.

Leather Slingback Sandals
Jil Sander
Leather Slingback Sandals

Style these with a swishy skirt or pair with casual jeans.

Essie Fringed Linen Maxi Dress
POSSE
Essie Fringed Linen Maxi Dress

The ruffle hemline on this bandeau dress looks so pretty on.

MANGO, Leather Heeled Sandal With Crossed Straps - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Leather Heeled Sandal With Crossed Straps

The sculptural heel lends these such an elevated edge.

Phare One-Shoulder Cotton Maxi Dress
Staud
Phare One-Shoulder Cotton Maxi Dress

The draped, asymmetric top of this dress will look particularly stylish with an updo.

Melody Leather Flip Flops
Aeyde
Melody Leather Flip Flops

Casual flip-flops are just about the only shoes I want to wear this summer.

