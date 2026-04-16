I'm Building the Perfect Anti-Trend Capsule for Spring—5 Pieces I'm Relying On

Rather than buying into trends, I'm focusing more than ever on capsule-wardrobe essentials this spring. Scroll for the five items at the top of my list.

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Anti-trend spring capsule wardrobe
(Image credit: @lisonseb, @taffymsipa, @francescasaffari)
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As a fashion editor, I’m expected to predict, shape and forecast trends for the seasons ahead, but in reality, I’m a committed minimalist and rarely buy into them myself. I much prefer a more laidback wardrobe with a less is more approach, and will only buy into a trend if it truly fits my style and I can see the item working with at least five outfits in my wardrobe. And as a somewhat neutral connoisseur, I have always favoured a muted palette over brights and prints.

A capsule wardrobe ticks every box for me; A curated collection of elevated basics that can be interchanged to create an array of different looks each time. They’re not necessarily trending items, but they are versatile, timeless wardrobe pieces that don't run the risk of being stale or dated.

Sound like something you're interested in? Well then, scroll on to discover my five anti-trend spring 2026 capsule wardrobe essentials.

Anti-Trend Spring Capsule Wardrobe Staples:

1. Ecru Jeans

Anti-trend spring capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

Style Notes: There’s just something about an ecru jean in spring that I can’t get enough of. It gives a clean, crisp finish to any look and offers a more refined finish to a white jean and just gives that much softer finish than a blue or black jean.

Shop Ecru Jeans:

2. Broderie Anglaise Blouse

Anti-trend spring capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: With its intricate detailing and delicate floral embroidering, the broderie anglaise blouse is a timeless, romantic option that is a piece you’ll bring out year after year. Worn with jeans, shorts or a skirt, its versatility is unmatched and is a go-to style for me in the spring.

Shop Broderie Anglaise Blouses:

3. Mesh Ballet Flats

Anti-trend spring capsule wardrobe

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