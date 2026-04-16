I'm Building the Perfect Anti-Trend Capsule for Spring—5 Pieces I'm Relying On

As a fashion editor, I’m expected to predict, shape and forecast trends for the seasons ahead, but in reality, I’m a committed minimalist and rarely buy into them myself. I much prefer a more laidback wardrobe with a less is more approach, and will only buy into a trend if it truly fits my style and I can see the item working with at least five outfits in my wardrobe. And as a somewhat neutral connoisseur, I have always favoured a muted palette over brights and prints.
A capsule wardrobe ticks every box for me; A curated collection of elevated basics that can be interchanged to create an array of different looks each time. They’re not necessarily trending items, but they are versatile, timeless wardrobe pieces that don't run the risk of being stale or dated.
Sound like something you're interested in? Well then, scroll on to discover my five anti-trend spring 2026 capsule wardrobe essentials.
Anti-Trend Spring Capsule Wardrobe Staples:
1. Ecru Jeans
Style Notes: There’s just something about an ecru jean in spring that I can’t get enough of. It gives a clean, crisp finish to any look and offers a more refined finish to a white jean and just gives that much softer finish than a blue or black jean.
Shop Ecru Jeans:
Reiss
Sakura Patch-Pocket Flared Jeans
These go from a size 24-26 and are available in regular or petite.
RAILS
Getty Wide Leg
I have a few pairs of jeans now from Rails and they're some of my favourite I own.
AGOLDE
Luna Pieced High-Waist Tapered Jeans
Agolde are known for their high quality denim.
ALIGNE
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Aligne's sizing is seriously impressive, from a 24-40.
Toteme
Twisted Seam Denim Full Length Off-White
The twisted seam gives such a chic finish.
2. Broderie Anglaise Blouse
Style Notes: With its intricate detailing and delicate floral embroidering, the broderie anglaise blouse is a timeless, romantic option that is a piece you’ll bring out year after year. Worn with jeans, shorts or a skirt, its versatility is unmatched and is a go-to style for me in the spring.
Shop Broderie Anglaise Blouses:
Sézane
Shaily Blouse
With its puffed sleeve and ruffled neck, the pretty, romantic element of this Sézane blouse is unmatched.
Faithfull
Fondaco Broderie Anglaise Top
I adore the matching shorts.
Matteau
Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top
Matteau is one of my absolute favourite brands for a spring and summer wardrobe.