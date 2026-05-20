Shopbop Just Launched A Surprise Sale On These Chic Staples—I Like These 17

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
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Woman wears striped polo top with black mini skirt and white handbag.
(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Calling all Shopbop hopefuls and devotees. If you're looking to update your wardrobe ahead of the summer season, then it's your lucky day. Shopbop just launched a secret sale where you can score up to 50% off a mix of contemporary and designer items. On top of that, take an extra 10% with the code EXTRA10 at checkout. If you don't know where to start when shopping this sale, that's where I come in. I went ahead and browsed through all the on-sale finds and hand-picked chic staples just for you.

Yes, I've curated a selection of staple items you'll reach for on repeat for the months to come. In the mix, you can expect lovely everyday jeans, pretty accessories, and versatile tops. Not to mention a range of brands from Levi's to Helmut Lang make an appearance.