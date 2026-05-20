Calling all Shopbop hopefuls and devotees. If you're looking to update your wardrobe ahead of the summer season, then it's your lucky day. Shopbop just launched a secret sale where you can score up to 50% off a mix of contemporary and designer items. On top of that, take an extra 10% with the code EXTRA10 at checkout. If you don't know where to start when shopping this sale, that's where I come in. I went ahead and browsed through all the on-sale finds and hand-picked chic staples just for you.
Yes, I've curated a selection of staple items you'll reach for on repeat for the months to come. In the mix, you can expect lovely everyday jeans, pretty accessories, and versatile tops. Not to mention a range of brands from Levi's to Helmut Lang make an appearance.
Helmut Lang
Cropped Gathered Shirt
I love this fun take on a classic.
These AGOLDE jeans are such a great pair of versatile denim.
Sabina Musayev
Lanni Skirt
The Line by K Louis
Balloon Pants
Balloon pants are huge this season.
Seven Wonders
Calianna Midi Dress
There's something perfect about a halter dress over summer.
Mignonne Gavigan
Candela Pearl Studs
These have a vintage-y look to them.
Levi's Ribcage
Wide Leg Belted Jeans
The built in belt has such a cool look.
Co Crinoline
Double Layer Dress
Such a great everyday dress.
Askk Ny
Scoop Neck Henley Tee
Loeffler Randall
Lara Strappy Flat Sandals
Sabina Musayev
Joan Pants
These white pants are begging for sunny days.
Citizens of Humanity
Winslow Long Boyfriend Jeans
Pair with your favorite sandals or short heel.
The delicate details are everything.
Dolce Vita
Aylee Wedge Sandals