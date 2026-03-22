After what has felt like a never-ending winter, the warmer weather has finally arrived here in London. And with this, I decided to take a quick headcount of the spring staples I already own and which ones I need to invest in. However, I soon came to the observation that I own way too many t-shirts and tank tops. And this can only mean that I’m in desperate need of some more formal blouse styles that can polish up my jeans, linen trousers and skirts this season. Now, as someone with designer taste on a very high street budget, I’m well aware that not all affordable brands were created equally. So, when I want to invest in elegant, expensive-looking items that don't break the bank, Zara is my go-to choice.
The high-street hero is always my first port of call for finding the most expensive-looking take on high-end trends. And of course, this extends to its current blouse selection. The spring/summer 2026 runways showcased a number of pretty blouse styles that I was desperate to add to my wardrobe, from trending polka dots to pretty ruffle iterations. And luckily for me, the high-street hero already has several of these trends on its website right now. But the best part? In true Zara fashion, they’ve managed to make every blouse style look expensive and easily pass as a designer find.
So if you, too, are in need of some dressier top styles to dress up your jeans, skirts and trousers this season, keep scrolling to discover the 5 elegant blouse styles Zara is backing for the season.
5 Elegant Blouse Trends That Zara Is Backing In 2026
1. Polka-Dot
Style Notes: Zara has spoken: polka-dot blouses are set to be everywhere yet again in 2026. They’re elegant, timeless, and can be dressed up or down for every occasion. I’ll personally be using mine to dress up my linen trousers and ballet flats for the office, and then swapping these out for a satin midi skirt and heeled flip-flops on those more formal evenings out.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Ruffled Polka Dot Blouse
This is exactly how I'd style my polka-dot blouse for a casual day out.
ZARA
Polka Dot Blouse With Bow
Chocolate brown is not just for the colder months.
ZARA
Polka Dot Blouse With Bow
I want this cream iteration as well.
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Polka Dot Blouse With Globe Sleeves
How cute is this puff-sleeved iteration?
Wear with a brown slip skirt and kitten heels to dress this up.
2. Ruffle
Style Notes: If you're more of a pared-back dresser like I am, then hearing the word “ruffles” might initially feel intimidating. But rest assured, that for 2026, Zara is focusing on more subtle and romantically soft detailing as opposed to the dramatic iterations we’re probably all used to seeing.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Lace Trim Ruffled Blouse
This went straight into my basket.
Layer this sheer blouse over a tank top or bralette.
ZARA
Ruffled Blouse With Gathered Detail
This is giving me major pirate vibes.
ZARA
Zw Collection Ruffled Blouse
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Satin Blouse With Ruffles and Shoulder Pads
A satin blouse will add a touch of elegance to any and every outfit.
3. Embroidered
Style Notes: Broderie Anglaise blouses will never date, but to make my jeans, skirts and linen trousers feel more “2026”, I’ll be turning to some slightly fresher embroidered styles. From pretty floral iterations to colour-contrasted styles, Zara’s new takes on embroidered blouses perfectly strike the balance between looking elevated and feeling wearable.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Embroidered Floral Blouse
This looks way more expensive than it's £30 price tag.
ZARA
Embroidered Blouse Zw Collection
The contrast stitching is just so good.
ZARA
Romantic Balloon Sleeve Blouse