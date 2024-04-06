If I Were Going to Coachella, These Are the Chic Outfits I Would Pack
While festival season is always slower off the mark on Brit soil, over in California, the countdown to Coachella is on. From its alternative rock and indie roots to its boho phase and influencer era, the Coachella aesthetic has been through a lot since the festival's first year in 1999. Whilst the late '00s and early-to-mid '10s saw flower crowns and body jewels saturate the desert landscape, the last few years have ushered in a more stylish (and, in some ways, more relaxed) approach to festival dressing.
This year, after Chloé's big boho fashion comeback that we saw during Paris Fashion Week, we predict a revival of core bohemian staples and a nod to the runway's newest trends. Guaranteeing excellent talent, a star-studded guest list and spectacular style, the two-weekend annual event is a breeding ground of new season trends just waiting to take off.
Whether you're jetting over to take in the festival IRL or if, like me, you just want to live vicariously through some Cochella-worthy outfits, cut your planning time in half and read on to discover the outfits I've whipped up that get the Coachella seal of approval.
WHAT TO WEAR TO COACHELLA? TRY THESE 4 CHIC OUTFITS
1. CROCHET DRESS + SUEDE BOOTS
Style Notes: Style a Coachella classic and opt for a relaxed crochet dress with tall suede boots. Bring your look up to date with a trending braided bag and an unexpected pearl necklace for a fresh festival 'fit you'll can last all day in. When the sun sets and the weather cools, throw on a denim jacket or a leather layer to stay warm in style.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Crocheted dresses are Coachella non-negotiable.
Layer this with gold necklaces or style on its own.
No festival packing list is complete without a pair of sunglasses.
2. PUDDLE JEANS + CLOGS
Style Notes: Last year Coachella devotees Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber both took on a less-is-more approach to their festival style. Inspired by their relaxed silhouettes, consider a puddle jean and wooden clog to tap into some growing trends in a comfortable and wearable way.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Style these all together or split them up and mix them in to the rest of your collection.
3. LITTLE WHITE DRESS + BIKER BOOTS
Style Notes: Any festival goer will tell you that comfortable shoes are a festival must. To see you through a weekend on your feet, style a hardy biker boot with a little white dress and new-season accessories—and don't be afraid to keep a jacket nearby incase the blistering weather starts to cool.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Swap your faithful LBD for a summer ready little white dress this festival season.
These chunky earrings are an easy way to elevate a casual look.
This features a detachable chain which means you can wear it as a crossbody.
4. PLAYFUL TWO-PIECE
Style Notes: A great two-piece set is a festival goers jackpot. Cutting your outfit planning time in half and style a set with comfortable sandals and a chunky jewels for a low-effort, high-impact ensemble.
SHOP THE LOOK:
