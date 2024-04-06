If I Were Going to Coachella, These Are the Chic Outfits I Would Pack

By Natalie Munro
published

While festival season is always slower off the mark on Brit soil, over in California, the countdown to Coachella is on. From its alternative rock and indie roots to its boho phase and influencer era, the Coachella aesthetic has been through a lot since the festival's first year in 1999. Whilst the late '00s and early-to-mid '10s saw flower crowns and body jewels saturate the desert landscape, the last few years have ushered in a more stylish (and, in some ways, more relaxed) approach to festival dressing.

This year, after Chloé's big boho fashion comeback that we saw during Paris Fashion Week, we predict a revival of core bohemian staples and a nod to the runway's newest trends. Guaranteeing excellent talent, a star-studded guest list and spectacular style, the two-weekend annual event is a breeding ground of new season trends just waiting to take off.

Alessandra Ambrosio at Coachella.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you're jetting over to take in the festival IRL or if, like me, you just want to live vicariously through some Cochella-worthy outfits, cut your planning time in half and read on to discover the outfits I've whipped up that get the Coachella seal of approval.

WHAT TO WEAR TO COACHELLA? TRY THESE 4 CHIC OUTFITS

1. CROCHET DRESS + SUEDE BOOTS

What to wear to Coachella: crochet dress and suede boots.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Style a Coachella classic and opt for a relaxed crochet dress with tall suede boots. Bring your look up to date with a trending braided bag and an unexpected pearl necklace for a fresh festival 'fit you'll can last all day in. When the sun sets and the weather cools, throw on a denim jacket or a leather layer to stay warm in style.

SHOP THE LOOK:

+ Net Sustain Crocheted Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Mini Dress
Frama
Crocheted Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Mini Dress

Crocheted dresses are Coachella non-negotiable.

Suede boots
Sezane
Phoebe Mid Boots

These lighter weight boots are ideal for early spring styling.

bag
Mango
Braided Cylindrical Bag

This also comes in a metallic silver style.

Gold Vermeil Nura Irregular Pearl Mixed Necklace 46cm/18' - Pearl
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Nura Irregular Pearl Mixed Necklace 46cm/18' - Pearl

Layer this with gold necklaces or style on its own.

Outta Love Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

No festival packing list is complete without a pair of sunglasses.

2. PUDDLE JEANS + CLOGS

What to wear to Coachella: Puddle jeans and clogs.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Last year Coachella devotees Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber both took on a less-is-more approach to their festival style. Inspired by their relaxed silhouettes, consider a puddle jean and wooden clog to tap into some growing trends in a comfortable and wearable way.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Cintia Tank Top
Weekday
Cintia Tank Top

This also comes in three other colours.

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Agolde
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

Style with a white tee or wear with a billowy blouse.

Leather Phone Case
Arket
Leather Phone Case

The chicest way to keep your phone safe during festival season.

5-Pack Bangles
H&M
5-Pack Bangles

Style these all together or split them up and mix them in to the rest of your collection.

ZARA, Studded Clogs
Zara
Studded Clogs

These studded clogs add a retro feel to any outfit.

3. LITTLE WHITE DRESS + BIKER BOOTS

What to wear to Coachella: Little white dress + wedge heels

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Any festival goer will tell you that comfortable shoes are a festival must. To see you through a weekend on your feet, style a hardy biker boot with a little white dress and new-season accessories—and don't be afraid to keep a jacket nearby incase the blistering weather starts to cool.

SHOP THE LOOK:

+ Net Sustain Lui Linen Mini Dress
Faithfull The Brand
Lui Linen Mini Dress

Swap your faithful LBD for a summer ready little white dress this festival season.

Biker Boots
H&M
Biker Boots

Biker boots are the chicest way to stay comfortable this festival season.

Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings
Missoma
Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings

These chunky earrings are an easy way to elevate a casual look.

Rectangular-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Gucci Eyewear
Rectangular-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Shield your eyed in style.

Baroque Pearl Charm Chain Belt | 18ct Gold Plated/pearl
Missoma
Baroque Pearl Charm Chain Belt

The chain belt trend is taking off this season.

+ Net Sustain Cannes Leather-Trimmed Raffia Clutch
DeMellier
Cannes Leather-Trimmed Raffia Clutch

This features a detachable chain which means you can wear it as a crossbody.

4. PLAYFUL TWO-PIECE

What to wear to Coachella: Two piece

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: A great two-piece set is a festival goers jackpot. Cutting your outfit planning time in half and style a set with comfortable sandals and a chunky jewels for a low-effort, high-impact ensemble.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Tulle Animal Print Bandeau Top
ZARA
Tulle Animal Print Bandeau Top

The leopard print trend is on the up this season.

leopard print skirt
Zara
Printed Tulle Skirt

Wear with the matching top or style with a white tee.

flip flop
A.Emery
Leather Kinto Flip Flops

The leather composition gives these an elevated edge.

Dome Hoops in Gold
Astrid & Miyu
Dome Hoops

These also come in sterling silver.

ZARA, Metallic Cuff
Zara
Metallic Cuff

Layer on with other jewels or style on its own.

Scooped Sling Black
Toteme
Scooped Sling Black

This features an adjustable strap to ensure comfort.

