If I Were Going to Coachella, These Are the Chic Outfits I Would Pack

While festival season is always slower off the mark on Brit soil, over in California, the countdown to Coachella is on. From its alternative rock and indie roots to its boho phase and influencer era, the Coachella aesthetic has been through a lot since the festival's first year in 1999. Whilst the late '00s and early-to-mid '10s saw flower crowns and body jewels saturate the desert landscape, the last few years have ushered in a more stylish (and, in some ways, more relaxed) approach to festival dressing.

This year, after Chloé's big boho fashion comeback that we saw during Paris Fashion Week, we predict a revival of core bohemian staples and a nod to the runway's newest trends. Guaranteeing excellent talent, a star-studded guest list and spectacular style, the two-weekend annual event is a breeding ground of new season trends just waiting to take off.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you're jetting over to take in the festival IRL or if, like me, you just want to live vicariously through some Cochella-worthy outfits, cut your planning time in half and read on to discover the outfits I've whipped up that get the Coachella seal of approval.

WHAT TO WEAR TO COACHELLA? TRY THESE 4 CHIC OUTFITS

1. CROCHET DRESS + SUEDE BOOTS

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Style a Coachella classic and opt for a relaxed crochet dress with tall suede boots. Bring your look up to date with a trending braided bag and an unexpected pearl necklace for a fresh festival 'fit you'll can last all day in. When the sun sets and the weather cools, throw on a denim jacket or a leather layer to stay warm in style.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Frama Crocheted Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Mini Dress £485 SHOP NOW Crocheted dresses are Coachella non-negotiable.

Sezane Phoebe Mid Boots £235 SHOP NOW These lighter weight boots are ideal for early spring styling.

Mango Braided Cylindrical Bag £30 SHOP NOW This also comes in a metallic silver style.

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Nura Irregular Pearl Mixed Necklace 46cm/18' - Pearl £250 SHOP NOW Layer this with gold necklaces or style on its own.

Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW No festival packing list is complete without a pair of sunglasses.

2. PUDDLE JEANS + CLOGS

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Last year Coachella devotees Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber both took on a less-is-more approach to their festival style. Inspired by their relaxed silhouettes, consider a puddle jean and wooden clog to tap into some growing trends in a comfortable and wearable way.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Weekday Cintia Tank Top £29 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other colours.

Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans £290 SHOP NOW Style with a white tee or wear with a billowy blouse.

Arket Leather Phone Case £87 SHOP NOW The chicest way to keep your phone safe during festival season.

H&M 5-Pack Bangles £13 SHOP NOW Style these all together or split them up and mix them in to the rest of your collection.

Zara Studded Clogs £46 SHOP NOW These studded clogs add a retro feel to any outfit.

3. LITTLE WHITE DRESS + BIKER BOOTS

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Any festival goer will tell you that comfortable shoes are a festival must. To see you through a weekend on your feet, style a hardy biker boot with a little white dress and new-season accessories—and don't be afraid to keep a jacket nearby incase the blistering weather starts to cool.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Faithfull The Brand Lui Linen Mini Dress £199 SHOP NOW Swap your faithful LBD for a summer ready little white dress this festival season.

H&M Biker Boots £55 SHOP NOW Biker boots are the chicest way to stay comfortable this festival season.

Missoma Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings £125 SHOP NOW These chunky earrings are an easy way to elevate a casual look.

Gucci Eyewear Rectangular-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses £280 SHOP NOW Shield your eyed in style.

Missoma Baroque Pearl Charm Chain Belt £98 SHOP NOW The chain belt trend is taking off this season.

DeMellier Cannes Leather-Trimmed Raffia Clutch £345 SHOP NOW This features a detachable chain which means you can wear it as a crossbody.

4. PLAYFUL TWO-PIECE

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: A great two-piece set is a festival goers jackpot. Cutting your outfit planning time in half and style a set with comfortable sandals and a chunky jewels for a low-effort, high-impact ensemble.

SHOP THE LOOK:

ZARA Tulle Animal Print Bandeau Top £13 SHOP NOW The leopard print trend is on the up this season.

Zara Printed Tulle Skirt £20 SHOP NOW Wear with the matching top or style with a white tee.

A.Emery Leather Kinto Flip Flops £130 SHOP NOW The leather composition gives these an elevated edge.

Astrid & Miyu Dome Hoops £85 SHOP NOW These also come in sterling silver.

Zara Metallic Cuff £20 SHOP NOW Layer on with other jewels or style on its own.