I'm 37 and My Mom Is 66—These Are the Fashionable Nordstrom Cyber Month Sale Items We Both Love

The early Nordstrom Black Friday deals are legit. As I showcased earlier this week, you can already save majorly on amazing fashion items. On that note, my mom texted me that she was into some of the deals I featured. While I'm 37 and my mom is 66, we both actually share similar aesthetics (leaning into modern classics like the items featured above). But given that age has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, it's not surprising that we gravitate toward similar pieces.
I thought it would be fun to browse through the sale together to identify the best Nordstrom early Black Friday Sale pieces we both love, thanks to their chic and fashionable nature, including sweaters, boots, and coats. The first seven items below are the standouts we both loved. I also rounded up more amazing deals that I don't want you to miss out on.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
My mom and I both love Nordstrom cashmere.
Steve Madden
Casper Sneakers
This hue is where it's at.
FRAME
The Borrowed Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans
Bernardo
Double Breasted Brushed Felt Coat
This silhouette is polished.
Nordstrom
Ainsley Chelsea Boot
My mom has these boots in her cart.
Tory Burch
Robinson Spazzolato Top Handle Crossbody
Caslon
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Another strong cashmere sweater option.
Lands' End
EZ Touch Screen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
All about a touch screen glove.
Open Edit
Flat Cable Chain Necklace
Cute to mix into any rotation.
Vince Camuto
High-Low V-Neck Sweater
This sweater comes in many different colors.
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Longline Wool Blend Reefer Coat
A wear-all-the-time coat.
Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafers
Wait, this shade is nice.
Bernardo
Double Face Car Coat
Vibing with a car coat this season.
Vince Camuto
Exposed Seam Crewneck Sweater
Børn
Cascade Knee High Boots
Fresh knee-high boots, anyone?
Treasure & Bond
Stretch Denim Flare Leg Jeans
CELINE
Bold 3 Dots 55mm Geometric Sunglasses
Vince Camuto
Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater
Get this sweater before it sells out.
Tory Burch
Romy Suede Hobo Bag
Marc Fisher LTD
Dagman Penny Loafers
My mom loves a good penny loafer.
Sam Edelman
Wide Hexagon Quilted Coat With Removable Faux Fur Collar
The collar is actually removable.
FARM Rio
Flower Embroidered Sweater
Look at the embroidery here.
Marc Fisher LTD
Trella Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flats
Avec Les Filles
Walker Raglan Coat
Treasure & Bond
Tatum Stud Leather Belt