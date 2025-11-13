I'm 37 and My Mom Is 66—These Are the Fashionable Nordstrom Cyber Month Sale Items We Both Love

Sign us up for the discounted cashmere and boots!

What a fashion editor and stylish mom love from the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025
(Image credit: Sarah Treacher for Who What Wear)
Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News

The early Nordstrom Black Friday deals are legit. As I showcased earlier this week, you can already save majorly on amazing fashion items. On that note, my mom texted me that she was into some of the deals I featured. While I'm 37 and my mom is 66, we both actually share similar aesthetics (leaning into modern classics like the items featured above). But given that age has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, it's not surprising that we gravitate toward similar pieces.

I thought it would be fun to browse through the sale together to identify the best Nordstrom early Black Friday Sale pieces we both love, thanks to their chic and fashionable nature, including sweaters, boots, and coats. The first seven items below are the standouts we both loved. I also rounded up more amazing deals that I don't want you to miss out on.