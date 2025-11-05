I Gasped When I Saw These Expensive-Looking and Elegant Items From the Nordstrom Surprise Black Friday Sale

I basically gasped when I saw that Nordstrom released a surprise early Black Friday Sale this week. Filled with huge discounts and an extra 30% off clearance items, the sale is perfect for early holiday shoppers. I rounded up an initial list of the best early Black Friday deals, but I wanted to curate one more edit focused on the amazing, affordable items I recently spotted.
But these aren't just any random affordable pieces, these are next-level pieces. Aka, finds under $150 that look incredibly expensive and elevated thanks to premium and forward design details. I'm referring to luxurious sweaters, strong outerwear silhouettes, and gorgeous heels.
Keep scrolling to shop the best affordable, high-end-looking finds from the first Nordstrom Black Friday Sale. And note that this sale ends on November 11!
Nordstrom
Belted Animal Print Jacket
The shape and print gives this coat a luxurious feel.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
A simple cashmere sweater is just always elegant.
Marc Fisher LTD
Cecile Pointed Toe Pumps
Sam Edelman
Teddy Toggle Coat
FARM Rio
Flower Embroidered Sweater
Nordstrom
Front Pleat Midi Dress
The pleats are a nice touch.
Nordstrom
Wool Blend Skinny Sweater
Get this sweater before it sells out.
Nordstrom
Crinkle A-Line Maxi Skirt
Vince Camuto
Exposed Seam Crewneck Sweater
Sam Edelman
Peacoat With Removable Faux Fur Collar
The faux-fur collar is actually removable.
Marc Fisher LTD
Trella Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flats
Dress these flats up or down.
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Sleeveless Pleated Sweater Dress
Wear this knit dress as is or with a cardigan or blazer.
Treasure & Bond
Nep Pointelle Cardigan
Marc Fisher LTD
Leynne Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps
Sam Edelman
Crop Jacket With Faux Shearling Collar
This coat comes in a few colors.
AGOLDE
Yuna Low Rise Wide Leg Utility Pants
Steve Madden
Pipa Ballet Flats
You'll get so much use out of this scarf.
Caslon
Textured Sweater Jacket
This shacket is selling out quickly.
Sam Edelman
Chevron Pattern Tie Waist Coat
And one more lovely coat to wrap this up.