The Black Friday 2025 sales are starting early. And yes, Nordstrom is leading the pack with incredible early deals. Starting now through November 19, there are even more new markdowns up to 60% off on coveted items to consider for early holiday shopping or, you know, to upgrade your wardrobe.
The deals in question are so strong that I doubt many of the best pieces will even be in stock toward the end of this sale on November 19 (let alone by the time actual Black Friday comes around on November 28). On that note, I rounded up the best early deals so you don't miss out, including elevated basics like those featured above.
Keep scrolling for a quick shopping list of top fashion deals and go a bit further for the full edit, filled with discounted coats, jeans, cashmere, boots, and so much more.
The Best Fashion Items From the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025
Wait, these SL 72 sneakers are on sale now? Done.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Into this color cashmere.
Halogen
Crewneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt
You'll get so much use out of this tee.
Treasure & Bond
Rib Detail Mock Neck Sweater
This sweater comes in a range of colors.
Sam Edelman
Taylin Knee High Boots
Treasure & Bond
Slouchy V-Neck Sweater
Steve Madden
Casper Sneakers
Sam Edelman
Doubled Breasted Wool Blend Military Coat
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
This wash is everywhere this fall.
Blondo
Frankie Waterproof Chelsea Boots
Nordstrom
Sleeveless Pleated Sweater Dress
Dress this piece up or down.
Sam Edelman
Isella Sneakers
Nordstrom
Oversize Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafers
Wear these loafers with everything from jeans to trousers.
Vince Camuto
Exposed Seam Crewneck Sweater
This sweater will become a closet mainstay.
adidas
Gazelle Indoor Sneakers
Bernardo
Crop Suede Jacket
So into suede jackets right now.
Treasure & Bond
Nep Pointelle Cardigan
Open Edit
Comfy Thermal Shortie Pajamas
Get these pajamas for yourself or as a gift.
Tory Burch
Classic Flip Flops
These flip-flops are great if you're somewhere warmer.
Varley
Kayson Wide Leg Pants
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Houndstooth Double Face Belted Coat
This coat is almost sold out!
rag & bone
Mott Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Boots
Bernardo
Relaxed Double Breasted Coat
A double-breasted coat is always chic.
Marc Fisher LTD
Reynna Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps
COS
Column Linen Straight Leg Pants