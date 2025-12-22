Twice a year, Nordstrom has its Half-Yearly Sale, and it’s one our editors always look forward to. With thousands of fashion, beauty, and home items discounted by up to 60% off, it’s one of the retailer’s best sales of the year.
To put just how good these deals are into perspective, the sale includes markdowns on designer brands like Balenciaga, Cecilie Bahnsen, and Chopova Lowena, Maison Margiela, and Tory Burch. It’s a great opportunity to stock up on wardrobe staples you’ll wear on repeat or get a head start on spring and summer shopping.
I’m especially drawn to the cashmere deals, which include sweaters from Nordstrom’s in-house line. Some of the other standout fashion pieces I saw include the 40%-off Stuart Weitzman Minimalist Slide 50 Sandal and 30%-off Tory Burch Virginia Nylon Cylinder Shoulder Bag.
On the beauty side, there are best-selling items like the Therabody TheraFace Mask GLO LED Skincare Mask and the Dyson Special Edition Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler for straight and wavy hair in Amber Silk. From the home section, highlights range from the Staub 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven to the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe.
With discounts running through January 5, I scrolled through hundreds of products and rounded up the best ones below.
Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Fashion Deals
Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Beauty Deals
Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Home Deals