Lila Moss Just Wore the Prada Bag Everyone Wants But No One Can Find

Florals for spring? Yeah, we're all over that, and so is model Lila Moss, who stepped out in Milan with the cutest vintage bag of the moment—Prada's Saffiano Vernice Floral Bauletto Bag.

With its eye-catching contrasting white bloom, the top-handle bag debuted in the 2013 collection and has been a favorite among handbag devotees for a decade. Comprised of wide-leg black denim, a clingy gray knit, and an oversize coat, Moss's look is effortless but intentional, casual without looking careless. Honestly, we're about to copy and paste this outfit into our wardrobes ASAP. It may take a while to secure the bag, however, as it's sold out on all of our favorite resale sites at the moment. But our notifications are officially on.

In the meantime, keep scrolling to shop for several other Prada bags we love. Go for "wear everywhere" silhouettes in black and brown, play with color, or finally snag that Re-Edition style you've had your eye on forever. Arrivederci!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada Saffiano Vernice Floral Bauletto Bag in Black $1795 SHOP NOW Moss's exact bag is sold out everywhere right now, but sign up to get alerts for when it's back in stock.

Shop More Prada Bags We Love

Prada Re-Nylon and Leather Medium Top-Handle Bag With Padlock $2750 SHOP NOW For now and forever.

Prada Re-Edition 1978 Medium Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Two-Handle Bag $2750 SHOP NOW Vintage vibes in the best way.

Prada Linen Blend Mini Handbag $2250 SHOP NOW This bag is telling us to book a warm-weather vacation.

Prada Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Belt $5400 SHOP NOW Cinched to perfection.

Prada Darling Medium Leather Shoulder Bag $3150 SHOP NOW Fits everything you could need under your arm.

Prada Arqué Leather Shoulder Bag With Flap $2850 SHOP NOW Looks super rich in cognac brown.

Prada Re-Edition Leather Mini-Bag $2650 SHOP NOW The Re-Edition that rewrote the It-bag rules.

Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon Bag $1990 SHOP NOW The price reflects the era of this '90s nylon darling.

Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag With Clasp Closure $3000 SHOP NOW Understated elegance.

Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag $1390 SHOP NOW This mini bag comes in several enticing colors.

Prada Small Re-Nylon Backpack $2250 SHOP NOW Forever on our wish lists.