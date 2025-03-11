Lila Moss Just Wore the Prada Bag Everyone Wants But No One Can Find

Florals for spring? Yeah, we're all over that, and so is model Lila Moss, who stepped out in Milan with the cutest vintage bag of the moment—Prada's Saffiano Vernice Floral Bauletto Bag.

With its eye-catching contrasting white bloom, the top-handle bag debuted in the 2013 collection and has been a favorite among handbag devotees for a decade. Comprised of wide-leg black denim, a clingy gray knit, and an oversize coat, Moss's look is effortless but intentional, casual without looking careless. Honestly, we're about to copy and paste this outfit into our wardrobes ASAP. It may take a while to secure the bag, however, as it's sold out on all of our favorite resale sites at the moment. But our notifications are officially on.

In the meantime, keep scrolling to shop for several other Prada bags we love. Go for "wear everywhere" silhouettes in black and brown, play with color, or finally snag that Re-Edition style you've had your eye on forever. Arrivederci!

Lila Moss carrying Prada's Saffiano Vernice Floral Bauletto Bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada Saffiano Vernice Floral Bauletto Bag Black
Prada
Saffiano Vernice Floral Bauletto Bag in Black

Moss's exact bag is sold out everywhere right now, but sign up to get alerts for when it's back in stock.

Shop More Prada Bags We Love

Re-Nylon and Leather Medium Top-Handle Bag With Padlock
Prada
Re-Nylon and Leather Medium Top-Handle Bag With Padlock

For now and forever.

Prada Re-Edition 1978 Medium Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Two-Handle Bag
Prada
Re-Edition 1978 Medium Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Two-Handle Bag

Vintage vibes in the best way.

Linen Blend Mini Handbag
Prada
Linen Blend Mini Handbag

This bag is telling us to book a warm-weather vacation.

Prada Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Belt
Prada
Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Belt

Cinched to perfection.

Prada Darling Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Darling Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

Fits everything you could need under your arm.

Prada Arqué Leather Shoulder Bag With Flap
Prada
Arqué Leather Shoulder Bag With Flap

Looks super rich in cognac brown.

Prada Re-Edition Leather Mini-Bag
Prada
Re-Edition Leather Mini-Bag

The Re-Edition that rewrote the It-bag rules.

Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon Bag
Prada
Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon Bag

The price reflects the era of this '90s nylon darling.

Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag With Clasp Closure
Prada
Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag With Clasp Closure

Understated elegance.

Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag
Prada
Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag

This mini bag comes in several enticing colors.

Small Re-Nylon Backpack
Prada
Small Re-Nylon Backpack

Forever on our wish lists.

Prada Bonnie Extra Large Leather Handbag
Prada
Bonnie Extra Large Leather Handbag

Milano, here we come!

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

