Lila Moss Just Wore the Prada Bag Everyone Wants But No One Can Find
Florals for spring? Yeah, we're all over that, and so is model Lila Moss, who stepped out in Milan with the cutest vintage bag of the moment—Prada's Saffiano Vernice Floral Bauletto Bag.
With its eye-catching contrasting white bloom, the top-handle bag debuted in the 2013 collection and has been a favorite among handbag devotees for a decade. Comprised of wide-leg black denim, a clingy gray knit, and an oversize coat, Moss's look is effortless but intentional, casual without looking careless. Honestly, we're about to copy and paste this outfit into our wardrobes ASAP. It may take a while to secure the bag, however, as it's sold out on all of our favorite resale sites at the moment. But our notifications are officially on.
In the meantime, keep scrolling to shop for several other Prada bags we love. Go for "wear everywhere" silhouettes in black and brown, play with color, or finally snag that Re-Edition style you've had your eye on forever. Arrivederci!
Moss's exact bag is sold out everywhere right now, but sign up to get alerts for when it's back in stock.
Shop More Prada Bags We Love
Vintage vibes in the best way.
This mini bag comes in several enticing colors.
