What do you get when you mix summer’s favourite shade with autumn’s most reliable classic? A combination that carries you into the cooler months with ease. Butter yellow and burgundy might sound unexpected, but, hear me out, together they bring out the best in each other.
While I've seen the two rich-looking colour trends worn independently of one another for months now, I'm starting to notice more and more fashion people are uniting them to stylish-looking avail. Why does it work? As far as I've observed, the freshness of yellow softens burgundy’s weight, while burgundy grounds yellow’s sweetness, resulting in a pairing that feels perfectly attuned to this transitional time of year.
While lighter combinations—think pastel pink and sky blue—can feel too airy once autumn arrives, burgundy anchors yellow in a way that makes it strikingly chic. It’s a clever way to extend the life of 2025's favourite shade.
Designers are already endorsing the duo, too. On the autumn/winter 2025 runways, Saint Laurent and Alaïa both showcased the pairing, cementing its status as one of the season’s most exciting colour stories for the season ahead.
The best part? You don’t need a new head-to-toe look to tap into the trend. Simply pair your favourite butter-yellow piece with a burgundy accessory—or vice versa—and you’ve unlocked one of the chicest colour combinations of the moment. And if your wardrobe could use a refresh, we’ve curated the butter-yellow and burgundy buys to know about now.
Shop the Butter Yellow and Burgundy Colour Trend:
H&M
Side-Slit Skirt
This comes in UK sizes 4—22.
Mango
Fitted Satin Dress
A supple satin dress is a wardrobe staple you can keep coming back to.
Reformation
Calia Top
A pretty throw-on blouse is always a good idea.
Mangp
100% Leather Jacket With Buttons
I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Topshop
Gee Mini Hardware Grab Bag
Add a pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
H&M
Cap-Sleeved Satin Blouse
Style with denim or pair with a swishy yellow skirt.
Zara
Open Back Cape Long Dress
This looks much more expensive than it actually it.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Pointed Knee High Boots
While I love these in the burgundy, they also come in a classic black.
Free People
We the Free Opal Swing Suede Jacket
Style over a white tee for a fresh pre-autumn look.
Khaite
Jett Wool and Silk-Blend Crepe Mini Skirt
Style with knee-high boots and tights for a chic autumn-ready look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.