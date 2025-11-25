I Asked My French Friend What She’s Buying on Black Friday—19 Chic Pieces She Sent Me Back

If a French woman shopped Black Friday, what would she buy? It’s a question I’ve found myself returning to year after year as the biggest sale event of the calendar approaches. Thankfully, having the chicest French best friend makes solving this puzzle a whole lot easier. When discounts start rolling in thick and fast, it’s easy to lose focus and end up impulse-buying instead of investing. But the French approach—curated, considered, and rooted in timelessness—is exactly the mindset worth adopting right now.
French style is built on pieces that never feel trend-led: straight-leg jeans in a deep indigo wash, cashmere turtlenecks that skim the body just so, and outerwear that leans more tailored than technical thanks to its clean lines and muted palette. Accessories follow the same philosophy. Think simple black leather handbags, elegant shoulder bags and spacious totes that carry you through winter with ease. The goal? To cut through the noise of countless Black Friday offers and focus on building a wardrobe of enduring staples.
Keep scrolling to shop the best pieces my French best friend would add to her wardrobe—at Black Friday prices.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
This best-selling Clara cashmere cardigan is the sort of piece you can slip on to feel stylish without even thinking.
Rise & Fall
Suede Trench Coat - Chocolate
A suede trench is the epitome of quiet luxury, and this chocolate version leans fully into the aesthetic. A timeless wardrobe investment with a distinctly elevated feel.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
High-rise, straight-leg denim that channels French weekend cool.
Rise & Fall
Chocolate Cashmere Merino High Neck Jumper | Rise & Fall
This chocolate cashmere–merino jumper is the kind of knit that quietly elevates an entire wardrobe. Crafted from a premium blend of A-grade Mongolian cashmere and superfine merino, it has that soft, weighty drape you usually only find in designer pieces.
monicavinader
A modern take on the classic tennis bracelet, this Monica Vinader design features a line of ethically sourced diamonds set in rich gold vermeil. Delicate yet striking, it adds a refined shimmer to everyday dressing and stacks seamlessly with minimalist bangles and cuffs.
DeMellier
The Midi Hudson | Black Small Grain | Demellier
One of DeMellier’s most elegant everyday bags, the Midi Hudson blends structured lines with soft-grain leather for a quietly sophisticated finish. The top-handle-and-strap pairing makes it supremely versatile, while the gold hardware adds a touch of understated polish.
Whistles
Black Morgan Funnel Neck Coat
Sculptural and clean-lined, Whistles’ Morgan coat features a soft funnel neckline and a tailored, slightly cocooned silhouette. Crafted from a warm wool blend, it offers that polished winter look the brand does so well—minimal, refined and endlessly wearable.
Whistles
Dark Denim Authentic Barrel Leg Jean
These barrel-leg jeans strike the perfect balance between structured and relaxed. With a contoured shape that tapers softly at the ankle, they bring a fresh, fashion-forward silhouette to your everyday denim rotation.
Reformation
Claudette Ankle Boot
A sleek leather ankle boot that a chic French woman would wear with a midi skirt and a tucked-in roll-neck on a crisp morning.
Cut from fluid satin with a subtle sheen, these chocolate trousers drape beautifully on the body and move with effortless elegance.
Whistles
Navy Romy Boucle Coat
Textured bouclé brings dimension to this longline coat, which offers a chic, tactile alternative to classic wool styles. With clean tailoring and a relaxed fit, it delivers that effortless sophistication Whistles is known for.
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Wool Sculptural Jacket - Fawn
Part knitwear, part outerwear, this sculptural jacket is crafted from a plush cashmere-wool blend that feels luxuriously soft. The curved seams and modern silhouette give it a designer-level finish, perfect for elevating everyday basics.
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Siren Muse Mini Huggie Earrings
These mini huggies offer a subtle everyday statement, crafted in gold vermeil with gently hammered detailing. Lightweight and polished, they hug the ear comfortably—ideal for layering across multiple piercings.
DeMellier
The New York | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth | Demellier
The New York blends soft suede with smooth leather for a tonal, textural finish. Chic, structured and roomy, it’s the kind of bag that instantly elevates a trench coat or tailored blazer.
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Oversized yet elegantly soft, this cashmere V-neck sweater has that relaxed French-girl feel: just enough ease to look effortless, enough structure to read luxe.
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Wool Double Faced Scarf Jacket - Navy
This double-faced jacket functions as the perfect hybrid layer—warm like a coat, soft like a scarf. With its clean lines and luxurious cashmere-wool blend, it adds a refined, almost architectural finish to winter outfits.
Whistles
Black Cashmere Roll Neck
A pure cashmere roll-neck that nails winter minimalism. The soft handle, refined ribbing and elegant cut make it a forever knit—perfect under tailored coats or tucked into relaxed denim.
Mulberry
Bayswater
An icon for good reason, the Bayswater in heavy-grain leather is structured, timeless and unmistakably Mulberry. The deep ebony tone and signature Postman’s Lock hardware make it a sophisticated everyday companion.
Rise & Fall
Navy Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper | Rise & Fall
This cashmere-merino knit combines softness with durability, offering a lightweight but luxurious feel. The V-neckline is perfectly pitched for layering over shirts or styling solo with tailored trousers.
Damson Madder
Voula Wool and Cashmere Blend Cardigan - Blue
A playful take on the classic cardigan, this fine-gauge knit features a vibrant blue hue that brings instant freshness to transitional dressing. Wear it buttoned up with denim or layered over dresses for a dose of colour.
aspinaloflondon
With its structured silhouette and high-shine croc finish, the Midi Mayfair is Aspinal at its most iconic. Elegant, polished and endlessly versatile, it’s the kind of handbag that completes a tailored outfit with quiet authority.
Whistles
Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
This smooth, bonded leather jacket is cut with clean, modern lines for a sleek, minimal finish. Lightweight yet structured, it’s the ideal throw-on for jeans, tailored trousers or over a ribbed knit dress for that low-effort, high-impact look.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.
When does Black Friday 2025 end?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.