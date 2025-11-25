I Asked My French Friend What She’s Buying on Black Friday—19 Chic Pieces She Sent Me Back

Channel French-woman elegance this Black Friday with my edit of timeless, elevated pieces that cut through the noise of endless sales.

Black Friday French edit
(Image credit: Rise & Fall, H&M, Whistles)
Marina Avraam's avatar
By
published
in Features

If a French woman shopped Black Friday, what would she buy? It’s a question I’ve found myself returning to year after year as the biggest sale event of the calendar approaches. Thankfully, having the chicest French best friend makes solving this puzzle a whole lot easier. When discounts start rolling in thick and fast, it’s easy to lose focus and end up impulse-buying instead of investing. But the French approach—curated, considered, and rooted in timelessness—is exactly the mindset worth adopting right now.

Rise &amp;amp; Fall trench

Chloe Butler wearing the on sale Rise & Fall Trench Coat.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

French style is built on pieces that never feel trend-led: straight-leg jeans in a deep indigo wash, cashmere turtlenecks that skim the body just so, and outerwear that leans more tailored than technical thanks to its clean lines and muted palette. Accessories follow the same philosophy. Think simple black leather handbags, elegant shoulder bags and spacious totes that carry you through winter with ease. The goal? To cut through the noise of countless Black Friday offers and focus on building a wardrobe of enduring staples.

And while Black Friday hasn’t officially arrived, the early deals are already gathering momentum. From DeMellier’s generous reductions to Rise & Fall’s suede trenches ultra-soft knitwear and considered accessories, the chic, French-inspired buys have begun. To make things even better, Reformation's Black Friday sale has just started, filled with effortless, chic staples you'll love forever.

Keep scrolling to shop the best pieces my French best friend would add to her wardrobe—at Black Friday prices.

Shop The Best French-Woman Inspired Black Friday Deals

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.

When Is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.

When does Black Friday 2025 end?

Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.

Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸