As a shopping editor, Black Friday has been on my mind for months. In preparation for the biggest sales moment of the year, I've spent hours gathering insights into when the best sales launch and which discounts are really worthwhile. With Christmas on the horizon, I've also planned on ticking off all my gifting whilst the discounts are live, as well as securing a few special pieces for myself. My first stop? The DeMellier Black Friday sale. Whilst it doesn't officially launch until the 24th of November, our readers can use code WWW20 at checkout to shop the 20% off sale before everyone else.
As a handbag-obsessed editor, I'm particularly hard to impress when it comes to this one accessory. But as soon as I think of designer-looking pieces without the accompanying price tag, it's always DeMellier that comes to mind. The brand broke through the noise with a clear focus: create beautifully made, luxurious-looking bags for less. From the renowned Hudson bag to the more recent Miami, DeMellier's elegant bags are consistently spotted on the arms of stylish people and celebrities worldwide. The brand also offers lifetime repairs for all pieces to ensure that your investment goes the distance.
From everyday companions to treasured holiday baskets, what sets DeMellier's bags apart is the thought that goes into each creation. I've been lucky enough to be up close and personal with almost every bag in the collection, and can tell you first-hand that they live up to the hype. My New York Tote has been a treasured companion for days in the office, trips abroad, and any time that I want a sleek tote with plenty of space. My sister's Miami bag often finds its way into my wardrobe too, thanks to its relaxed boho shape and easy form, which is ideal for off-duty dressing. Finally, I think it's time to let her have it back, and this Black Friday I'll be snapping up my own for less.
Not only are they beautiful to look at, but have small design additions that exude luxury, whilst coming in at half the price (or more) of their designer counterparts. The leather straps on the Santorini are sleek as well as practical for long-term wear. The interior pockets, magnetic closure and spacious form of the New York tote show it's not just about creating a beautiful bag, but considers the needs of the wearer. The best thing about the DeMellier Black Friday sale (aside from the 20% saving) is that every single bag has been discounted, including hero styles which are rarely on offer. If, like me, you can't wait until the official sale launches, our readers can shop the 20% off sale 72 hours earlywith the code WWW20.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or ticking off your gifting list, scroll on to explore the best of DeMellier's Black Friday sale.
Shop the DeMellier 20% Off Black Friday Sale Early
The New York | Black Small Grain
The New York tote is one of the brand's best-sellers, and for good reason. Not only does it look incredibly chic, but has a spacious interior with pockets for all your essentials.
The Midi Hudson | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth
The shape of the Hudson bag is just so sophisticated. The midi size comes with a long, detachable strap for various ways to wear and has adjustable sides for the overpackers out there.
The Vancouver | Burgundy Smooth
Heading out to grab coffee? Throw on your coat, warm boots and grab your hands-free crossbody bag.
The New York Shoulder | Black Small Grain
I adore this east-west take on the New York tote. It's certainly an eye-catching style.
The Midi New York | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth
DeMellier's bags come in an array of colourways and finishes, including this delectable deep brown suede.
The Small Hudson | Tan Small Grain
Meet the smallest size of the Hudson, primed to bring a polished finish to any outfit.
The Siena Saddle | Black Small Grain
With a detachable handle as well as detachable and adjustable strap, there's so many ways to wear or carry this refined bag.
The Miami | Black Smooth
The Miami offers a breakaway from the more structured offerings with its relaxed, malleable shape. Explore the raffia and suede versions too.
The Tokyo | Burgundy Smooth
For those in search of an elegant shoulder bag for day or night wear, this is it.
The Siena Hobo | Mocha Suede & Mocha Small Grain
The Siena brings together an easy going attitude with the curved shape, whilst still feeling incredibly put-together. The leather piping contrasting the smooth suede demonstrates DeMellier's attention to detail.
The Hudson | Dark Taupe Small Grain
Made from sustainably sourced, LWG gold-rated Italian leather.
The Santorini | Natural Basket Tan Smooth
I'm already counting down to summer trips thanks to this sleek basket bag.
The Nano Montreal | Deep Toffee Smooth
Whilst this bag is small in stature, it has a lot of style prowess.
The Tokyo Tote | Burgundy Suede & Burgundy Smooth
Quietly elegant and ready to carry all your daily essentials, and plenty more.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.
When does Black Friday 2025 end?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.
