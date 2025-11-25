I Have Designer Taste But a High-Street Budget—The Expensive-Looking Reformation Trousers I Always Wear Just Went On Sale

The best shoppers are the ones who never let a good deal pass them by, which is why I'm stocking up on the most premium pleated trousers on the market at 25% off their retail price in Reformation's Black Friday sale.

A collage of Who What Wear UK editors Ava Gilchrist, Florrie Alexander and Emily Dawes wearing Reformation&#039;s best-selling Mason pants, a piece included in the brand&#039;s 2025 Black Friday sale.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

If you were to ask any tasteful dresser where their most beloved wardrobe item was from, you would probably hear that it was either a vintage find or sold at such a discounted rate it would be a ludicrous deal to walk away from. This is the case for my well-worn and much-adored Reformation Mason Pants—a best-selling trouser style currently selling for 25% off in the brand’s annual Black Friday sale.

As a fashion writer with a designer taste but a high-street budget, it doesn’t take much more to convince me to invest in something that I’ve had on my wishlist for a while than seeing the piece I’ve been coveting at a discounted rate. And while these sale periods are the perfect opportunity to buy something you’ve been lusting over, it’s also a moment to re-purchase something that you’d consider a crucial part of your personal uniform.

An image of Ava Gilchrist wearing Reformation&#039;s Mason Pants, Dusk Knit Top, Leon Oversized Suede Blazer and Jessie Thong Sandal in Espresso Suede.

Who What Wear UK's SEO writer, Ava Gilchrist, wears the Reformation Mason Pants in Black and a size UK 10. (Was £188, now £141.)

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

For me, the Reformation Mason Pants certainly fit the bill. After relocating to London earlier in the year from Sydney, I was pleasantly shocked to hear from so many of my chic colleagues that this wide-leg style was one of Reformation’s best-selling styles. Feeling slightly dubious at first that a brand revered for its glossy satin pants and structured denim jeans would excel in this category, I headed to the brand’s Covent Garden boutique back in Spring to try them on for myself and decide once and for all what all the fuss was about. Yet, from the minute I slipped into them in the store, they simply have not left my side.

Not only are they the perfect length, but they are also made of the softest fabric, so it honestly feels like a dream to wear. I’m not alone in this assessment, with many members of the celebrity style set like Kaia Gerber sharing my opinion on the viral style. I own the classic black shade as I find it the most versatile colour way for my personal taste, but with nearly £50 shed from the price tag, I can’t think of a more fitting time to shop them in a different hue.

An image of fashion editor @EmilyJDawes wearing the Reformation mason pants.

Fashion editor Emily Dawes wears the Reformation Mason Pants in the khaki colour way. (Was £133.50, now £178.)

(Image credit: @emilyjdawes)

For the uninitiated, the Reformation Mason Pants are not only offered in four chic shades—black, sugar, khaki and black current—but also an extended size range that caters to both petite and curvier frames. For me, this white colour is piquing my interest most as I’m currently on the hunt for frosty colour ways that can boost my serotonin and offset darker tones that suit this season.

However, I know so many people, including my stylish Who What Wear UK colleagues, looking to buy several pairs, too. We’ll have to be quick, though, as the Mason pants are already selling out incredibly fast, much to the annoyance of those who don’t shop early Black Friday sales. I predict these will be out of stock by the end of the weekend—sorry, Cyber Monday!—so without further ado, keep scrolling through to shop the Reformation Mason pants as part of the 2025 Black Friday sales and more pieces that caught my eye from the brand’s website.

Shop the Reformation Mason Pants:

Shop More of Reformation's Black Friday Sale:

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.

When Is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.

When does Black Friday 2025 end?

Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.

Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸