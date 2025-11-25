I Have Designer Taste But a High-Street Budget—The Expensive-Looking Reformation Trousers I Always Wear Just Went On Sale
The best shoppers are the ones who never let a good deal pass them by, which is why I'm stocking up on the most premium pleated trousers on the market at 25% off their retail price in Reformation's Black Friday sale.
If you were to ask any tasteful dresser where their most beloved wardrobe item was from, you would probably hear that it was either a vintage find or sold at such a discounted rate it would be a ludicrous deal to walk away from. This is the case for my well-worn and much-adored Reformation Mason Pants—a best-selling trouser style currently selling for 25% off in the brand’s annual Black Friday sale.
As a fashion writer with a designer taste but a high-street budget, it doesn’t take much more to convince me to invest in something that I’ve had on my wishlist for a while than seeing the piece I’ve been coveting at a discounted rate. And while these sale periods are the perfect opportunity to buy something you’ve been lusting over, it’s also a moment to re-purchase something that you’d consider a crucial part of your personal uniform.
For me, the Reformation Mason Pants certainly fit the bill. After relocating to London earlier in the year from Sydney, I was pleasantly shocked to hear from so many of my chic colleagues that this wide-leg style was one of Reformation’s best-selling styles. Feeling slightly dubious at first that a brand revered for its glossy satin pants and structured denim jeans would excel in this category, I headed to the brand’s Covent Garden boutique back in Spring to try them on for myself and decide once and for all what all the fuss was about. Yet, from the minute I slipped into them in the store, they simply have not left my side.
Not only are they the perfect length, but they are also made of the softest fabric, so it honestly feels like a dream to wear. I’m not alone in this assessment, with many members of the celebrity style set like Kaia Gerber sharing my opinion on the viral style. I own the classic black shade as I find it the most versatile colour way for my personal taste, but with nearly £50 shed from the price tag, I can’t think of a more fitting time to shop them in a different hue.
For the uninitiated, the Reformation Mason Pants are not only offered in four chic shades—black, sugar, khaki and black current—but also an extended size range that caters to both petite and curvier frames. For me, this white colour is piquing my interest most as I’m currently on the hunt for frosty colour ways that can boost my serotonin and offset darker tones that suit this season.
However, I know so many people, including my stylish Who What Wear UK colleagues, looking to buy several pairs, too. We’ll have to be quick, though, as the Mason pants are already selling out incredibly fast, much to the annoyance of those who don’t shop early Black Friday sales. I predict these will be out of stock by the end of the weekend—sorry, Cyber Monday!—so without further ado, keep scrolling through to shop the Reformation Mason pants as part of the 2025 Black Friday sales and more pieces that caught my eye from the brand’s website.
