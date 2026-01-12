I Tried a Red Light Shower Filter for Tighter Skin and Glossy Hair—My Honest Review After 34 Days

If you haven't yet invested in a showerhead filter, consider this your flashing neon (or should I say infrared?) sign to finally make the swap. I likely don't need to tell you how hard water (aka, water with a high mineral content) can wreak havoc on your skin and hair by contributing to buildup and dryness—no matter how many supposedly life-changing scalp and face serums you slather on. It's one of the smartest beauty tools you can buy, aside from maybe a red light mask, to reduce inflammation and stimulate your skin's collagen.
Great news! HigherDose just made it possible to take advantage of both skin- and hair-improving technologies with one streamlined device: a Red Light Showerhead Filter. I've been lucky enough to test one ahead of the launch for 34 days, and I'm already clocking it as one of the most exciting launches of 2026. Below, find all the info you need on this sleek, high-tech bathroom upgrade—including my honest review—before making the splurge.
What Is the HigherDose Red Light Showerhead Filter?
As I mentioned up top, the Red Light Showerhead Filter combines LED light technology (namely, red and near-infrared wavelengths of 650nm and 850nm) with a 10-stage filtration system to remove all kinds of water contaminants, including chlorine, heavy metals, microplastics, and mineral residue.
The showerhead itself is just as sleek and easy to install as other filters on the market (plus, it comes in three matte finishes: black, chrome, and brass), but in the box, you'll also find a sturdy red light ring and timer remote, along with a stand and charger. That's because you can actually remove the red light attachment from the showerhead and use it on its own as a desktop LED device. So you really do get two tools in one, even if you don't decide to use them together—but when you do, the benefits abound.
HigherDose
Red Light Showerhead Filter
Quick Facts
10-stage filtration system
650nm (red) + 850nm (near-infrared) wavelengths at 200 mW per square centimeter
Remote control timer with five-, 10-, and 15-minute options
Comes with a charging dock, charger, and eye shields for desktop use
100 minutes of battery life
Three color options: Chrome, Aged Brass, Matte Black
What Are the Benefits?
Red LED Light
LED therapy relies on a process called photobiomodulation, in which certain wavelengths of light enter the skin’s layers and stimulate cellular activity, targeting a range of concerns. Different colors come with different benefits, but red light does cast a rather wide net—tackling everything from inflammation to muscle recovery to even hair growth. (Hence you can find FDA-cleared hats and helmets with low-level laser therapy!) On the skincare front, "Red light has been shown to reduce inflammation in the skin and to stimulate fibroblasts to produce collagen, which can reduce and prevent wrinkles and can improve skin texture," board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD, previously told WWW.
You might be wondering: Can an overhead device provide similar benefits to a red light mask, which sits much closer to the skin? If you're looking to optimize on overall skin health, the answer is a resounding yes. See, the showerhead creates an immersive red light environment that surrounds you, as opposed to treating one specific area at a super-close range; that said, the bulbs were created to deliver clinically effective exposure across a larger surface area.
"The ring uses dual wavelengths of red and near-infrared light at 200 milliwatts per square centimeter—approximately four times stronger than the red light mask—so it’s designed to be used at a distance while still delivering powerful, effective red light," HigherDose co-founder Lauren Berlingeri tells me. "Rather than concentrating intensity in one spot, this strength allows for consistent, even exposure that penetrates efficiently yet feels effortless and comfortable." It's more comparable to a high-end red light panel, which offers wider coverage. Slip the LED ring off the showerhead (more on how to do that later!), and it instantly transforms into one of those panels.
Water Filtration
And then there's the water-filtration piece. Again, hard water isn't the best for skin and hair. When contaminants and minerals build up on the hair shaft, it can make products more difficult to rinse out, which can make strands appear dull, dry, and brittle. "On the skin, similar deposits can happen, which can clog pores and lead to acne breakouts," board-certified dermatologist Donna Hart, MD, previously shared with us. Your scalp takes a major hit too, as hard water can strip the skin of precious oils and lead to irritation, inflammation, and sometimes even increased shedding.
Snagging a shower filter isn't the only action item to mitigate the effects of hard water (clarifying shampoos are also A+ for clearing scalp buildup), but it is a one-and-done purchase you then don't have to think twice about—that is, until it's time to change the filter. (HigherDose recommends swapping it every 75 days.)
My Testing Experience and Honest Thoughts
First, let me just say that I am no red light novice. I currently own a mask, panel, and handheld device (plus my beloved Lyma Laser, which technically relies on low-level, near-infrared light), all of which I adore for keeping my skin smooth, clear, and bright. That said, LED light therapy works best with consistent use (otherwise you can kiss those noticeable results goodbye), and I'd be lying if I said I stuck to a strict daily regimen. Sometimes I'm too tired to extend my skincare routine by even 10 minutes!
That said, incorporating red light therapy into my shower routine felt like a no-brainer. "We are always looking for ways to layer proven wellness technologies into rituals people already do every day. The shower felt like the most obvious place to do that," Berlingeri shares. "Over the course of a few minutes you are getting full coverage without having to think about it. It is meant to feel seamless rather than prescriptive."
"Seamless" is actually the exact word I'd use to describe the whole experience. The installation process couldn't be easier (simply unscrew your old showerhead, wrap the provided plumber's tape around the opening a few times, then twist on the HigherDose replacement), and you don't need any special screws or tools to slide the ring light attachment on and off. As you can see in the photo below, the showerhead has little divots on the top and bottom that you align with the ring; simply glide it across those tracks then twist it to lock the device into place.
Using the handy remote—which has timers for five, 10, and 15 minutes—I switched on the red light for every single shower, be it a quick in-and-out rinse or indulgent "everything" wash. And before you ask: Yes, Berlingeri assures that even a five minute spurt is enough to reap the red light benefits. "Red light therapy works best when it is consistent. Short, regular exposure adds up over time," she notes. "If you take two five-minute showers in a day, that still counts as exposure. The goal is not perfection or long sessions. It is making it part of a daily rhythm you actually stick to." And, no, you don't have to stand still the entire time; the light reflects off the surrounding surfaces, meaning you'll receive ample exposure even when you turn from the spray to, say, apply shampoo or shave.
Red light therapy benefits aside, the moody hue makes my bathroom such a vibe. I've even started showering with the lights off so my entire space glows crimson; this has posed a slight problem when I take a longer shower than expected and the timer goes off in the middle of my wash… but it's a small price to pay for the chic aesthetic. My evening showers have become way more of a wind-down ritual thanks to the chill, ambient atmosphere.
I won't sugarcoat it: The Red Light Showerhead Filter is expensive. Tagged at $599, it costs more than three times my previous filter, but as you can likely already tell, this device runs circles around the other showerhead options on the market. With its sophisticated red light technology, it would be unfair to stack it against the less-spendy players. What's more, a high-quality red light device on its own can cost upward of $650, so when you think about it, snagging two tools for the price of one doesn't seem so ludicrous.
The ring contains 100 minutes of battery life (to save you some mental math, that's enough for 10 10-minute showers), but you can use it as a desktop red light device while it's charging. And trust me, the tool looks just as elevated outside of the bathroom. In fact, if I saw the ring sitting on my desk in its charging stand, I'd be convinced it was a standalone red light panel. It's that high-quality.
Now, is the HigherDose Red Light Showerhead Filter truly worth the sticker shock? Whether you're a red light newbie or have multiple tools in your collection, I'd say it is a sound investment for skin and hair health. Even if you have a regular red light routine already, I highly doubt you use your device every single day (if you do, please DM me; I need your time-management skills), but the showerhead filter ensures you actually get your daily dose while also easing the effects of hard water. Win, win. It's difficult to track my skin-firming results given the fact that I've consistently used red light for years, but I have noticed my complexion looking brighter and more hydrated overall; my strands, too, appear much glossier despite the winter chill, which I can credit to the filtration system lessening the mineral load and the red light stimulating my scalp's circulation.
Regardless, versatile beauty tools like these tend to be very valuable buys, in my humble opinion. Just consider the Dyson Airwrap! Like the six-in-one machine upped the ante on at-home hairstyling, I expect this HigherDose innovation to completely change the shower-filter game. Become an early adopter below, and you can start reaping the benefits as early as January 30. Don't wait—they're selling out by the second.
HigherDose
Red Light Showerhead Filter
More HigherDose Tools I Love
HigherDose
Red Light Face Mask
If you're looking for a mask option, you can't go wrong with the brand's soft-silicone option. With its 132 LEDs (two per bulb) and comfortable, wireless design, it was a clear winner in our best LED masks roundup.
HigherDose
Microcurrent Body Sculptor Ritual Set
Think of microcurrent like a workout for your facial muscles. It lifts and tones the delicate muscles, and this body sculptor (which also features red light!) allows you to reap those skin-sculpting benefits from head to toe.
HigherDose
Infrared PEMF Go Mat
This PEMF mat is at the top of my wish list. "PEMF zaps your cells into action, enhancing everything from skin repair to reducing pain and improving circulation—basically, it's a powerhouse for keeping your skin and body vibrant," aesthetician Katie Sobelman previously told WWW about the frequency-based modality. The original mat is tagged at $1295, but this smaller version features the same technology for almost half the price. Do I splurge? I may have to!
HigherDose
Red Light Therapy Hat
For targeting hair growth specifically, I'd also grab this red light baseball cap. While the science is top of the line, it's one of the more inconspicuous options on the market; whenever I wear it, I can barely spot the red glow.
HigherDose
Infrared Sauna Blanket
No infrared sauna membership? No problem. This portable sauna blanket provides just as powerful benefits—that is, relaxation, pain and soreness relief, and improved sleep cycle.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.