I'll admit I was quick to dig out my broidere anglaise blouses and light linen two-pieces at the very first sign of spring, but this week's rain and chilly breeze reminded me that I acted a little prematurely. Now, I find myself in a tricky situation. Weather-wise, 2026 is proving rather chaotic thus far, and in minutes, the sunny mornings have taken a somewhat wintry turn. Over the past month, getting dressed has been less about self-expression and more of a strategic defence, so for the time being, I've reshuffled my wardrobe to relegate shirred dresses and cropped capris to the back in exchange for pieces that lend themselves to transitional outfits. Naturally, I headed to COS.
Having tried on what felt like half the store, I was able to whittle my finds down into three concise looks. I think they showcase the best COS has to offer this spring.
1. Ruched Blouse + Tapered Jeans
My Review: I was looking for pieces that could do more than survive this erratic season; they needed to earn a place in my spring capsule. My first port of call was a fail-safe formula: a blouse and jeans. Where my tried-and-true linen blouses are too lightweight whilst the weather's still chilly, COS’s Ruched Cotton Blouse hits the sweet spot; substantial enough for any cooler London day yet still with that pretty warm-weather sensibility. Staying true to size (a UK 8), the shirred waistband creates a proportional optical illusion, cinching my silhouette, whilst the structured balloon sleeves elongate and lengthen my arms.
I paired it with the Arch jeans, and the look was essentially complete. If you’re a regular Who What Wear UK reader, I’m sure you’re familiar with our undying loyalty to COS’s elevated denim offering, in particular, these jeans. If not, I’m happy to catch you up to speed. Sitting neatly at mid-rise, these structured denim jeans provide just the right amount of shape. The subtle barrel shape isn't significant enough to distort the elegant shape, but just enough to lend a cool finish. In my usual size 8, they fall to ankle-length, which is impressive, as I’m 5'10". They're available in a petite length too, so if you’re under 5'4", don't fret. The light-blue wash is suitably springlike.
Shop the Look:
COS
Ruched Cotton Blouse
This top will sell like hot cakes.
cos
Arch Tapered Jeans
A Who What Wear UK favourite.
2. Tiered Maxi Dress + Kitten-Heel Mules
My Review: There was already one piece I couldn't stop thinking about as I headed into the store, because I'd seen it all over my socials: the Gathered Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress. It delivers what many of us are looking for in transitional weather: easy shape, leg-covering length and ready to be layered under a spring jacket. Crafted from a lightweight cotton, this floaty design carries the same romantic ease as many of my favourite spring dresses, but with a lightly sculptural design, thanks to the softly gathered seams and pleats falling delicately throughout.
Staying true to size, this dress fell to my ankles (something to note if you're on the shorter side), and there was plenty of room to size down if I fancied a closer fit. Finished with a tiered maxi skirt and hidden pockets, it would be perfect for so many occasions, from a Sunday roast to a day exploring on a city break. It was the star of the show, which is why I purchased it on the spot.
Wanting to dress it up a little, I found myself searching for a shoe that would showcase the dress in all its glory. A ballet flat, whilst undeniably chic, felt a little too pared-back, whilst a trainer disrupted the mood, pulling it into casual territory. The moment I slipped on these Leather Kitten-Heel Mules, it was a match made in heaven. A minimalist pair of heels that wouldn’t look out of place in Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's footwear rotation, the clean-lined triangular heel shifts the outfit entirely. Balancing the dress's carefree essence, the mules make it feel grittier, cooler and far more "now" than any of the other options.
cos
Gathered Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress
If you like this dress, I'd be fast, as its selling out quickly.
COS
Leather Kitten-Heel Mules
These are also available in a soft bordeaux hue.
COS
Domed Mini Hoop Earrings
The perfect finishing touch,
3. T-Shirt + Linen Trousers + Flat Mules
My Review: There's something quietly powerful about a wardrobe that doesn't try too hard; a fact I was reminded of when creating this look. Having stumbled across these linen-blend trousers, it was the barrel-leg shape that first caught my eye. The elasticated waistband and deep side pockets make them undeniably practical, but it's the easily adjustable buttoned hems that really sell them. Whether styled high on the waist or slung low, they create a relaxed vibe I love.
With the trousers making a statement, I decided to keep my T-shirt as unfussy as possible, so I turned to a true wardrobe anchor: COS’s Clean-Cut T-Shirt. Thick enough to cover any rogue bra choices and loose enough to give a subtly oversized look, it's a staple within the wardrobes of the chicest fashion people, and I regularly pull it out when I hit a styling block. I sized up, which I think was the perfect choice to maintain the casual flow of the trousers.
Finally, I needed a shoe that could lift the look without disrupting its ease. I landed on the Draped Leather Mules. These modern, architectural mules have an elongated fold over the vamp, enveloping your foot and softening at the square toe. They bring a little drama but will work with so many casual looks.