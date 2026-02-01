It's Official: These Are the Best Petite Trousers, As Tried And Tested by a 4'11" Fashion Editor

Whether you’re looking for suede, leather or a traditional tailored style, these are the best trousers for petite frames, as tested and reviewed by a 4'11" fashion editor.

Best Trousers for Petites
(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)
While shopping for any item becomes exponentially more difficult if you're petite, if there's one wardrobe staple that I get asked about more often than any other, it's trousers. From the best brands to shop for petite-friendly leg lengths to shapes and styles that make petite frames look taller, my inbox is often filled with requests for recommendations on how to shop for and style the best petite trousers.

So, I thought, why not create an edit filled with all the knowledge I've absorbed over the years? After all, my goal as a fashion editor is to make petite shopping just that little bit easier for those of us who are 5"4' and under. Keep scrolling for my expert advice on how to shop for petite trousers, followed by a roundup of my favourite styles to shop right now.

What Trouser Length Is Best For Petites?

Usually, when I talk about lengths in relation to petite dressing, I suggest leaning into the extremes with leg-lengthening minis and floor-grazing maxis. For trousers, however, you need to think a little differently. Full-length floor-grazing styles are still a big win as they'll work to elongate and lengthen your frame, making legs appear longer. Alternatively, however, cropped lengths also look great on petite frames, especially if you're opting for a looser style and don't want it to overwhelm your shape. Just ensure cropped styles finish just above the ankle rather than directly on to avoid cutting off your legs at an awkward point.

What Style Of Trousers Are Best For Petites?

When it comes to styles, I'm a big believer in first and foremost opting for shapes and styles that you feel most comfortable in. After all, there's no point opting for a trending trouser style if you rarely feel compelled to pull them out of your wardrobe and wear them.

If you're looking for a little more direction, however, start with tailored trousers, as these offer a sleek finish that often works against the "cute" appearance of a petite frame. For something more trend-led, flares are always a chic choice. Often favoured by petite celebrities, like Victoria Beckham and Zoe Kravitz, they're instant leg lengtheners, especially when paired with a fitted top to create balance.

Lastly, whatever trouser style you opt for, think about the waist rise. High-waisted cuts in all trousers shapes are key for elongating petite frames, so put these top of your wishlist if you want to give the illusion of extra inches.

Now, onto the best styles to shop now. From petite suede trousers to tailored styles perfect for the office, I've covered all bases. Keep scrolling to see for yourself...

The Best Trousers For Petites

1. Whistles Black Petite Ultimate Crepe Trousers

Best Trousers for Petites Whistles

(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)

2. Reformation Petites Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

Best Trousers for Petites Reformation

(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)

3. Reiss Petite Suede High-Rise Flared Trousers

Best Trousers for Petites Reiss

(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)

4. H&M Crinkled Barrel Leg Trousers

5. ASOS Design Petite Leather Look Wide Leg Trousers

Best Trousers for Petites ASOS

(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)

6. Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Crease Front Barrel Leg Trousers

Best Trousers for Petites Marks &amp;amp; Spencer

(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)

7. River Island Petite Green Plisse Wide Leg Trousers

Best Trousers for Petites River Island

(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)