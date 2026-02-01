While shopping for any item becomes exponentially more difficult if you're petite, if there's one wardrobe staple that I get asked about more often than any other, it's trousers. From the best brands to shop for petite-friendly leg lengths to shapes and styles that make petite frames look taller, my inbox is often filled with requests for recommendations on how to shop for and style the best petite trousers.
So, I thought, why not create an edit filled with all the knowledge I've absorbed over the years? After all, my goal as a fashion editor is to make petite shopping just that little bit easier for those of us who are 5"4' and under. Keep scrolling for my expert advice on how to shop for petite trousers, followed by a roundup of my favourite styles to shop right now.
What Trouser Length Is Best For Petites?
Usually, when I talk about lengths in relation to petite dressing, I suggest leaning into the extremes with leg-lengthening minis and floor-grazing maxis. For trousers, however, you need to think a little differently. Full-length floor-grazing styles are still a big win as they'll work to elongate and lengthen your frame, making legs appear longer. Alternatively, however, cropped lengths also look great on petite frames, especially if you're opting for a looser style and don't want it to overwhelm your shape. Just ensure cropped styles finish just above the ankle rather than directly on to avoid cutting off your legs at an awkward point.
What Style Of Trousers Are Best For Petites?
When it comes to styles, I'm a big believer in first and foremost opting for shapes and styles that you feel most comfortable in. After all, there's no point opting for a trending trouser style if you rarely feel compelled to pull them out of your wardrobe and wear them.
If you're looking for a little more direction, however, start with tailored trousers, as these offer a sleek finish that often works against the "cute" appearance of a petite frame. For something more trend-led, flares are always a chic choice. Often favoured by petite celebrities, like Victoria Beckham and Zoe Kravitz, they're instant leg lengtheners, especially when paired with a fitted top to create balance.
Lastly, whatever trouser style you opt for, think about the waist rise. High-waisted cuts in all trousers shapes are key for elongating petite frames, so put these top of your wishlist if you want to give the illusion of extra inches.
Now, onto the best styles to shop now. From petite suede trousers to tailored styles perfect for the office, I've covered all bases. Keep scrolling to see for yourself...
In my opinion, everyone should own a great pair of black tailored trousers, and while I have a few pairs in my wardrobe that I rotate between, this style from Reiss is my current favourite. Sitting high on the waist, they fall straight from top to bottom, lengthening the leg and creating a sleek, streamlined silhouette. They also feature a pleat, at both the front and back, which works to draw the eye downwards, again lengthening, as well as lending the style a sense of polish.
When paired with low heels, the petite length falls to the floor on my 4’11” height without pooling at the ankle, a big plus to avoid a trip to the tailor, and there’s no gaping thanks to an elasticated back design. If you’re in the market for a pair of simple yet chic black trousers, designed with petite proportions in mind, these are a great option.
Pros
Versatile
Flattering tailored fit
Elasticated waistband
Cons
The elasticated waistband can look bulky if on show
2. Reformation Petites Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Petites Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Size range: XS-XL
Leg lengths: Petite + Regular
These may just be the comfiest petite trousers I own, and when you take into account that they also look incredibly chic, you’ll see why I had to include them in this edit. Made from soft-touch satin, they’re lightweight and so easy to wear while also looking elevated thanks to the gentle flared shape and delicate sheen. On me, they do puddle slightly at the ankle, so if, like me, you are at the shorter end of the petite spectrum, I'd look to styling them with heels for a more glam take; however, if you're closer to 5ft4 they'll look great worn with an oversized jumper and flats for a dressed-down look.
Pros
Super comfortable
Look so polished
Cons
On the longer length of petite
3. Reiss Petite Suede High-Rise Flared Trousers
Reiss
Petite Suede High-Rise Flared Trousers
Size range: 4-16
Leg lengths: Petite + Regular
Suede was a huge trend towards the end of 2025; however, while the weather's still cooler, you’ll still get plenty of wear out of your suede pieces into 2026, too. These suede trousers are the best petite-friendly style I’ve come across. Sitting high on the waist and flaring out at the knee, they make legs look instantly longer. Pair with pointed boots to maximise the effect.
Pros
Real suede
Soft and supple
Great for leg lengthening
Cons
Flared cut may not suit all tastes
4. H&M Crinkled Barrel Leg Trousers
H&M
Crinkled barrel-leg trousers
Size range: 4-22
Leg lengths: Regular
Now, while these trousers aren’t specifically designed for petite heights, the drawstring style actually lends itself to not overwhelming shorter frames, making them ideal for those of us who are 5”4’ and under. Simply ensure the drawstring bottom is tied tight and at the ankle, and the balloon shape will do all the work for you, flaring outwards rather than falling too long on the leg. And, if you do still find they’re too long, simply roll them inwards for the perfect fit without the need for any alterations.
Pros
Trending shape
Ultra-comfy
Cons
Not technically petite
5. ASOS Design Petite Leather Look Wide Leg Trousers
ASOS Petite
Petite Leather Look Wide Leg Trouser
Size range: 2-16
Leg lengths: Petite
I’m a big fan of leather and faux leather trousers, so when I came across this style from ASOS, they made their way to my basket swiftly. With a simple waistband, wide leg cut and finish that’s not too shiny, they look understated and elegant, perfect for wearing everywhere from the office to more glam nights out, too.
In terms of the fit, the leg length is ideal for petite heights, skimming the floor and fitting comfortably around the waist and rise. I do have a tiny bit of gaping at the waistband, mostly due to the fabric not moulding to the body in the same way a real leather style would, but as these come in at only £35, I’m happy to forgive them and add a belt.
Pros
Non-shiny finish
Chic wide leg cut
Cons
Some gaping at the waist
Faux leather
6. Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Crease Front Barrel Leg Trousers
M&S
Pure Cotton Crease Front Barrel Leg Trousers
Size range: 6-24
Leg lengths: Extra Short, Short, Regular + Long
M&S are one of my favourite petite fashion brands, especially when I’m on the lookout for petite trousers. While this barrel leg style isn’t exactly the same as my trousers above (the waistband is slightly different), they offer a similar cut, look and feel updated for the new season. I’ve already ordered the chocolate brown version as I can picture them looking great paired with chunky cream jumpers, now, then white T-shirts and loafers when the weather warms up a little.
Pros
Modern barrel leg cut
Great size range
Cons
May not work year-round
7. River Island Petite Green Plisse Wide Leg Trousers