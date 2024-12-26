I'm Under 5'3''—These Are the 5 Petite Celebrities I Look to For Outfit Inspiration

As someone who is 5'2 and works in the fashion industry, I'd be lying if I said I've found it easy to shop and solidify my personal style. Every pair of trousers I own has needing tailoring (save for the times I've defiantly worn jeans and silky trousers that have dragged on the ground). Coats and jumpers are almost always several inches too long on the sleeves. And when I try to copy any screenshotted outfits I see on creators or celebrities, they're often trends that don't look great on me.

I remember the first investment piece I was gifted by a close friend that was made for petite proportions and couldn't believe the fit. I wasn't wading through material, nor did I feel like a child playing dress up. I felt sophisticated and truly appreciated just how important it is to have clothing that's made for your body. Equally, I find it's invaluable having outfit inspiration from celebrities of the same height. As much as I adore the outfits that Hailey Bieber and Jourdan Dunn wear, they're undoubtedly a lot taller. That's why I've collected a list of petite celebrities who are all 5'3 or under to figure out the best way of putting together easy outfit ideas.

Exepert Tips for Petite Styling:

Before we break into some of the outfits you'll no doubt want to bookmark, it's nice to have styling tips on hand that will help you dress more confidently for your height. Annie Lee is the founder of Petite Femme, Australia’s first slow fashion label dedicated to women under 5’5.

First, you have to know that it's not you, it's the fashion industry. Sizing isn't made with these proportions in mind, says Lee, adding that nearly all brands focus on a height of 5'5 or 5'6. Whilst hemming is a great tool to lean on, it only changes one or two points of measure, so she highly recommends shopping for petite-specific clothing. "Petite clothes are specifically designed to fit shorter frames, so these structural elements are precisely placed throughout the garment to ensure the most accurate and comfortable fit," she says.

There are also a handful of outfit formulas that can be helpful for petite women. Lee suggests using the rule of thirds and columns of colour. The first involves dividing the length of your body into three equal parts, then adjusting them.

"For the most flattering proportions, we want to create a 1:2 ratio with our outfit, usually by wearing high-waisted bottoms or accentuating the waist to define the lower two-thirds of the body," she says. You can also work with a 2:1 ratio, which she says could look like wearing a knee-length dress with knee-high boots. Additionally, a column of colour means selecting the same shade for your top and trousers to elongate the body.

Now, onto our (shorter) style icons and their impeccable outfit combinations. We spoke with Liza Belmonte, a writer, former fashion executive and founder of the style newsletter Every Body Gets Dressed for additional advice and pointers as to why these outfits work so well. Zoë Kravitz, the Olsen sisters and Nicole Richie are all under 5'3 but they make assembling outfits look effortless for their fellow fashion lovers who also are on the short side. Scroll on for inspiration.

5 Petite Celebrity Outfits I'm Going to Copy in 2025:

1. Zoë Kravitz: Silky Blouse + Trousers + Heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Whether you're shorter or taller than Zoë Kravitz (who's 5'2), she's a font of style inspiration regardless. She's worth looking to for so many reasons, starting with her fabric choices. Whilst proportions and correct tailoring are often touted as the most important details for anyone who is petite, fabric choice shouldn't be forgotten as her outfit here shows. Belmonte says that a careful selection can completely support the proportions you're aiming for as opposed to hindering them. "Slinky fabrics like silk, Tencel or even light wool crepe will have a flattering drape and create fluid vertical lines, giving the illusion of a longer body," she says.

There is another factor that makes Zoë even more inspiring. Belmonte points out that her outfits feel more intuitive, and she doesn't necessarily stick to the strict rules that are often laid out for people who are shorter. "No way to style an outfit is right or wrong, regardless of body type," she says. "Petite women shouldn't feel pressured to dress a certain way or like they need to sit out certain trends." Belmonte herself often opts for relaxed silhouettes instead of fitted. "Let your personal style be the priority, and use these styling tips only if they help you feel more confident."

Shop the Look:

Ghost Asya Satin Shirt £89 SHOP NOW Structured but fluid—the perfect combination.

ZARA Satin Trousers £28 SHOP NOW A sleek choice that pairs well with so many tops.

JIMMY CHOO Skye 70mm Satin Mules £595 SHOP NOW A pop of colour that adds a little height.

2. Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen: Monochrome Tailored Outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are not only general style icons, but they're inimitable when it comes to petite dressing—with respective heights of 5'2 and 5'1. One such way that they do this is through monochromatic outfits, which Belmonte says is a "clever use of proportions."

"Mary-Kate’s belt defines her waistline while maintaining the continuous colour story. Ashley’s outfit features subtle differences in textures through different fabric weights and finishes, which is a way to add depth and interest to monochromatic looks."

It's also helpful to choose shoes that "disappear seamlessly into hemlines," according to Belmonte, instead of "creating a harsh break at the ankle." Even if monochrome isn't your aesthetic, she notes the same look can be created with neighbouring colours or gradients as opposed to colour blocks.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Tailored Single-Breasted Coat £245 SHOP NOW Add a belt for a cinched look or wear as is.

THE ROW Arco Leather Belt £610 SHOP NOW The perfect belt for playing with proportions.

Reformation Petites Bella Satin Skirt £228 SHOP NOW The perfect satin skirt, in a petite fit no less.

3. Emilia Clarke: Midi Skirt + Knee-High Boots + Coat + Textured Jumper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Emilia Clarke's outfit shows the power of illusion and how useful it can be to hone in on specific details within your outfit. At 5'2, she's mastered the art of proportion and framing in a way that elongates her frame.

Belmonte points out that her textured jumper "naturally command attention in the upper body area" whilst her camel coat "works as a frame for these upper-body details while keeping clean, uncluttered lines." Belmonte notes that by keeping the rest of her look relatively simple from the waist down, Clarke nails elongation—which can also be done with statement jewellery or tops with structured necklines.

Shop the Look:

H&M Pea Coat £55 SHOP NOW A staple coat for any wardrobe.

COS Fair-Isle Wool Jumper £115 SHOP NOW The chicest way to do festive dressing.

Whistles Petite Abigail Tailored Midi Skirt £99 SHOP NOW This midi is made for petites.

STAUD Cami Leather Knee Boots £530 SHOP NOW A statement boot that still keeps the lines of your outfit sleek.

4. Nicole Richie: Halterneck Dress + Heels + Compact Clutch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Creating length is also possible with the right dress, as Nicole Richie proves, even at 5'0. Belmonte says that everything in her outfit "creates flattering vertical lines" from her halterneck dress down to the shoes.

Even her selection of a smaller clutch "maintains the sleek silhouette without adding bulk that could overwhelm a petite frame," according to Belmonte. Opt for neutrals in both dress and shoes, whether you prefer a matte chocolate or a metallic silver.

Shop the Look:

GALVAN Pandora Satin Halterneck Midi Dress £895 SHOP NOW Simply stunning.

Charles & Keith Metallic Leather & Satin Crystal-Embellished Slingback Pumps £99 SHOP NOW The perfect party heel.

CULT GAIA Hera Nano Crystal-Embellished Knotted Satin Shoulder Bag £430 SHOP NOW It may be a statement but I'd argue this bag is too chic not to use daily.

5. Jennifer Lopez: Flare Jeans + Long-Sleeve Top + Heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Jennifer Lopez is a little bit taller than what's often considered a "petite" height, but she still offers plenty of great style pointers for putting together outfits that elongate a shorter frame. In this particular outfit, she has the rule of thirds down to perfection.

"A pair of high-waisted trousers or jeans give the illusion of longer legs, especially if they have been hemmed to the point just before they hit the floor," says Belmonte. "Reversely, a cropped trouser length will shorten the leg. If you want to make your cropped trousers look more elongating, hem them to the slimmest part of your ankle and wear them with socks in a colour that matches the trousers (not your shoes)."

Like Lee, Belmonte also recommends getting petite-sized trousers or jeans or at the very least getting them hemmed fro a better fit.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Supersoft Crew Neck Jumper £18 SHOP NOW This style of top works with so many types of trousers.

Reiss Petite Mid-Rise Flared Jeans in Dark Blue £130 SHOP NOW A polished silhouette in petite sizing no less.