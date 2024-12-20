I'm a Petite Style Expert—These 5 Pieces Are My Capsule Wardrobe Non-Negotiables
As all petite readers will know, shopping can be a frustrating process. Yes, there are more size ranges available on the market now than there ever has been before, but if you are under average height, it's likely that you've still had to contend with trailing hems and excessively long sleeves, making the process of building a capsule wardrobe that much harder. Often the recommendations for curvy and petite women are to buy the clothes you love and to employ the services of a tailor. but believe us, the cost can stack up over time. So, with this in mind, we started thinking about the easy styling shortcuts that can save you time (and money) just by taking dressing for your proportions into account.
As a fashion editor who often struggles with finding clothes that fit my in-between-size and curvy frame, I still believe that anyone can wear the pieces that they want (there are no style rules here!), all it takes is a couple of clever adjustments. That being said, at 5ft6 I'm not best placed to share petite style tips, but one person who is however, is a fashion blogger with a lot of experience in making designer and high street buys work harder for her, Shloka Narang Sensarma..
As an expert in petite fashion, you'll find Shloka in everything from maxi dresses to mini co-ords, without having to compromise her style, so who better to ask for tips on how to build an effortlessly elegant capsule wardrobe for those 5ft4 and under? So, should you be a petite shopper looking for easy hacks to transform your outfits now and forever, keep scrolling for Shloka's tips on maximising the pieces you already own. You won't regret it.
1. Invest in a Pair of High-Waisted Jeans
Style Notes: While the runways focus on the denim wars between ultra-baggy jeans and classic straight-leg, petite shoppers should think about the waistband rather than the hemline to get proportions right advises Shloka. Loose leg jeans look great on every body, but anything that dips below the the belly button can cause a shortening effect, swamping a petite frame. "Having the right pair of jeans is essential, especially when the fit and length are just right!" says Shloka. "I always prefer high-waisted pairs as they help to elongate my silhouette."
Shop High Waisted Jeans:
I love this effortless wide-leg from Reiss' petite denim offering.
This vibrant blue wash looks so fresh with a plain white tee.
Marks and Spender are one of the few high street retailers to offer all of their jeans in varying leg lengths from extra short to extra long.
Yes, you can wear cream denim in winter too. Just add a cosy knit and ankle boots.
Designer jeans can often run long, so a cropped style helps with trailing hems.
This bestseller comes in 15 different waist sizes, and five different leg lengths.
2. Well-Tailored Blazers are a Gamechanger
Style Notes: Oversized and boxy blazers might be trending right now, but the long sleeves and shoulder pads can overwhelm petite proportions. Combat excessive amounts of fabric by opting for fitted blazers suggests Shloka, an hourglass shape can be just as arresting for power dressers who want to make an impact. "I love to highlight my waist, and when I’m wearing something structured like a blazer, I look for styles that are cinched at the waist. Not only does it elevate the look, but also flatters my shape! "
Shop Blazers:
Subtle hourglass silhouette with a strong shoulder.
3. Ditch the Heels
Style Notes: If we've noticed any major trend happening over the last two years, it is undoubtedly the phasing out of the platform heel. Stilettos and chunky heels dominated shoe trends for decades before Miu Miu and Prada heralded the welcome return of the chic kitten heel, and editors and influencers alike agree, comfort must be the number one priority. Not a big fan of demi-heels? Don't worry, ballet flats are now the dressy shoe of choice for stylish women on the go. "I used to rely on heels a lot but as a new mom, flats are my new go-to!" adds Shloka. "I’ve learnt that the right style of flat shoes can still have the same effect on your look, and for me, ballet flats always look polished. "
Shop Ballet Flats:
4. Never Underestimate the Power of a Good Belt
Style Notes: Similar to a cinched blazer, having a versatile belt in your arsenal can transform a myriad of different looks. Trousers a little long? Hold them around the waist with a belt. Dress a little big? Nip in the waist with a belt. Want to break up head-to-toe colour blocking? A belt will add a point of interest. There's nothing this little wonder can't do, and often it's the small difference between simply wearing and styling an outfit. "A good belt is a petite girls best friend," reminds Shloka. "I have a small collection in different colours and finishes for different vibes."
Shop Belts:
I'm so glad I stumbled across this belt brand—Andersons delivers on style in spades without having to break the bank.
5. Classic Accessories Complete the Look
Style Notes: If you've ever tried on a pair of oversized sunglasses and found the frames comically large, this is for you. A good pair of sunnies are the icing on top of the cake (but not if they're sliding down your face), and petite shoppers can struggle with the right size balance. "Finding the right pair of sunglasses when you’re petite is much more challenging than it sounds!" says Shloka. Instead of trend-chasing, opt for a timeless classic that never goes out of style, the universally oval. "My go-to pair are from Le Specs and are called Outta Love, they're the perfect oval frame. I have them in three different colours because they work so well with everything!"
Shop Sunglasses:
The glasses so good they practically have a cult following.
You'll happily wear these for a lifetime.
You can never go wrong with tortoiseshell (or Bottega Veneta).
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
