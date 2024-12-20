I'm a Petite Style Expert—These 5 Pieces Are My Capsule Wardrobe Non-Negotiables

As all petite readers will know, shopping can be a frustrating process. Yes, there are more size ranges available on the market now than there ever has been before, but if you are under average height, it's likely that you've still had to contend with trailing hems and excessively long sleeves, making the process of building a capsule wardrobe that much harder. Often the recommendations for curvy and petite women are to buy the clothes you love and to employ the services of a tailor. but believe us, the cost can stack up over time. So, with this in mind, we started thinking about the easy styling shortcuts that can save you time (and money) just by taking dressing for your proportions into account.

As a fashion editor who often struggles with finding clothes that fit my in-between-size and curvy frame, I still believe that anyone can wear the pieces that they want (there are no style rules here!), all it takes is a couple of clever adjustments. That being said, at 5ft6 I'm not best placed to share petite style tips, but one person who is however, is a fashion blogger with a lot of experience in making designer and high street buys work harder for her, Shloka Narang Sensarma..

As an expert in petite fashion, you'll find Shloka in everything from maxi dresses to mini co-ords, without having to compromise her style, so who better to ask for tips on how to build an effortlessly elegant capsule wardrobe for those 5ft4 and under? So, should you be a petite shopper looking for easy hacks to transform your outfits now and forever, keep scrolling for Shloka's tips on maximising the pieces you already own. You won't regret it.

1. Invest in a Pair of High-Waisted Jeans

Style Notes: While the runways focus on the denim wars between ultra-baggy jeans and classic straight-leg, petite shoppers should think about the waistband rather than the hemline to get proportions right advises Shloka. Loose leg jeans look great on every body, but anything that dips below the the belly button can cause a shortening effect, swamping a petite frame. "Having the right pair of jeans is essential, especially when the fit and length are just right!" says Shloka. "I always prefer high-waisted pairs as they help to elongate my silhouette."

Shop High Waisted Jeans:

Reiss Petite Wide Leg Jeans in Mid Blue £150 SHOP NOW I love this effortless wide-leg from Reiss' petite denim offering.

Mint Velvet Mid Indigo Crop Wide Jeans £59 SHOP NOW This vibrant blue wash looks so fresh with a plain white tee.

M&S Collection Sienna Straight Leg Jeans £25 SHOP NOW Marks and Spender are one of the few high street retailers to offer all of their jeans in varying leg lengths from extra short to extra long.

Ralph Lauren Petite High Rise Straight Ankle Jean £159 SHOP NOW Yes, you can wear cream denim in winter too. Just add a cosy knit and ankle boots.

Loewe Anagram Cropped Jeans in Denim £825 SHOP NOW Designer jeans can often run long, so a cropped style helps with trailing hems.

Abercrombie High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean £63 SHOP NOW This bestseller comes in 15 different waist sizes, and five different leg lengths.

2. Well-Tailored Blazers are a Gamechanger

Style Notes: Oversized and boxy blazers might be trending right now, but the long sleeves and shoulder pads can overwhelm petite proportions. Combat excessive amounts of fabric by opting for fitted blazers suggests Shloka, an hourglass shape can be just as arresting for power dressers who want to make an impact. "I love to highlight my waist, and when I’m wearing something structured like a blazer, I look for styles that are cinched at the waist. Not only does it elevate the look, but also flatters my shape! "

Shop Blazers:

Na-Kd Tailored Belted Blazer £66 SHOP NOW This looks at least three times it's price tag.

ZARA 100% Wool Belted Jacket £56 SHOP NOW This is selling out fast for good reason.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Morrison Asymmetric Wool-Blend Blazer £416 SHOP NOW Subtle hourglass silhouette with a strong shoulder.

Sportmax Opice Wool-Blend Blazer £675 £540 SHOP NOW This runs a little long, but would look great with a mini skirt.

Norma Kamali Belted Peplum-Hem Jersey Blazer £320 SHOP NOW Now that is a seriously cinched waist.

3. Ditch the Heels

Style Notes: If we've noticed any major trend happening over the last two years, it is undoubtedly the phasing out of the platform heel. Stilettos and chunky heels dominated shoe trends for decades before Miu Miu and Prada heralded the welcome return of the chic kitten heel, and editors and influencers alike agree, comfort must be the number one priority. Not a big fan of demi-heels? Don't worry, ballet flats are now the dressy shoe of choice for stylish women on the go. "I used to rely on heels a lot but as a new mom, flats are my new go-to!" adds Shloka. "I’ve learnt that the right style of flat shoes can still have the same effect on your look, and for me, ballet flats always look polished. "

Shop Ballet Flats:

Alaïa Fishnet Ballet Flats £650 SHOP NOW It's a miracle that these are still in stock!

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW The warm, rusty brown feels so much more exciting than black.

ZARA Animal Print Ballet Flats £28 SHOP NOW These would be so cute with blue denim and a chunky cardigan.

Arket Satin Ballerinas £77 SHOP NOW Satin feels dressy enough for evening wear.

Dear Frances Balla Studs, Black Mesh £450 SHOP NOW These might just be my dream party shoes.

Flabelus Rosaura £160 SHOP NOW The patent, glossy finish makes these score highly in my book. So chic.

4. Never Underestimate the Power of a Good Belt

Style Notes: Similar to a cinched blazer, having a versatile belt in your arsenal can transform a myriad of different looks. Trousers a little long? Hold them around the waist with a belt. Dress a little big? Nip in the waist with a belt. Want to break up head-to-toe colour blocking? A belt will add a point of interest. There's nothing this little wonder can't do, and often it's the small difference between simply wearing and styling an outfit. "A good belt is a petite girls best friend," reminds Shloka. "I have a small collection in different colours and finishes for different vibes."

Shop Belts:

Massimo Dutti Studded Nappa Leather Belt £60 SHOP NOW This could easily pass for designer.

Gucci Belt With Interlocking G Buckle £395 SHOP NOW Gucci belts are suddenly trending again.

COS Reversible Leather Belt £55 SHOP NOW A reversible style so you can get two looks for the price of one.

ANDERSONS BELTS Suede Belt £100 SHOP NOW I'm so glad I stumbled across this belt brand—Andersons delivers on style in spades without having to break the bank.

KHAITE Bambi Suede Belt £350 SHOP NOW I'd be happy to find this under the tree this Christmas.

ZARA Leather Belt With Oval Buckle £30 SHOP NOW An easy, everyday belt that will go with everything.

5. Classic Accessories Complete the Look

Style Notes: If you've ever tried on a pair of oversized sunglasses and found the frames comically large, this is for you. A good pair of sunnies are the icing on top of the cake (but not if they're sliding down your face), and petite shoppers can struggle with the right size balance. "Finding the right pair of sunglasses when you’re petite is much more challenging than it sounds!" says Shloka. Instead of trend-chasing, opt for a timeless classic that never goes out of style, the universally oval. "My go-to pair are from Le Specs and are called Outta Love, they're the perfect oval frame. I have them in three different colours because they work so well with everything!"

Shop Sunglasses:

Le Specs Women's Outta Love Oval Sunglasses, Tortoise £55 SHOP NOW The glasses so good they practically have a cult following.

LINDA FARROW Cara Oval Sunglasses in Black £450 SHOP NOW Okay, these are effortless elegance personified.

Cutler and Gross 9317 Cat Eye Sunglasses £385 SHOP NOW The spicy burnt sunset shade is criminally underrated.

DIOR EYEWEAR Diorcannage B1u Oval-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses £497 SHOP NOW You'll happily wear these for a lifetime.

BOTTEGA VENETA EYEWEAR Oval-Frame Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £365 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with tortoiseshell (or Bottega Veneta).