Although the linen season is soon to be upon us, and I’ll always have a place in my heart for my cotton poplin skirts, I can already tell you that this summer, you’ll find me in my jeans more often than not.
Come rain, wind or shine, denim trousers are a staple that I reach for no matter the season. But with this comes a common dilemma: understanding which shoes truly look best with jeans. Now, of course, I already know that there are a number of very basic footwear styles that pair universally well with all denim. But with the upcoming summer season at the forefront of my mind, I’m on the hunt for some slightly trendier shoe styles to wear with my classic jeans that feel fresh and elevated in 2026.
After a quick scroll on Instagram, I’ve already narrowed my search down to five chic shoe trends that it girls are wearing with their denim this season. And as a self-proclaimed minimalist, trust me when I say that they all remain equally as chic as they are wearable. From elegant two-toned flats to playful jelly sandals, keep scrolling to discover the five summer shoe trends stylish dressers are wearing with jeans in 2026.
1. Heeled Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Flip-flops have become a staple in my summer capsule wardrobe, but when I want to dress my jeans up, I turn to heeled iterations that are more suited to formal occasions. These '90s-inspired silhouettes will add interest to even the most basic of outfits this season.