7 Outfit Trends You'll See on Every Person With Good Taste at the Airport This Fall

Fall is in full swing, and chances are, you have some trips coming up between now and the holidays. And for said trips, you'll need outfits. For me, travel day outfits can be a bit of an afterthought when I'm busy planning a trip and figuring out what to pack for it. That's when having an arsenal of successful airport outfit ideas for the season comes in handy. And that's where I come in handy.
I've done my due diligence as a fashion editor and am here to bring you seven outfit trends, as seen on chic dressers, that are perfect for fall travel days. You could throw on leggings, a sweatshirt, and sneakers, but why waste an opportunity to wear one of these far cooler airport outfits? If you're on the prowl for outfit ideas that are both functional and elevated for your next walk down the terminal, keep scrolling to find out what you'll need to recreate them and shop the key pieces.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.