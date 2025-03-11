This Dated Sneaker Trend Is Already Taking Over 2025 (and Completely Replace Sambas)

There was a time not too long ago where if a sneaker had a track sole and a non-rounded shape, I would be running in the opposite direction. For the past few years, all I've wanted from a pair of sneakers is something modern, hyper-minimal, and flat-soled. That's all changing this season with the rise of a sneaker trend that's undeniably retro and inspired by 1970s runners. After seeing these styles infiltrate the closets of celebs and the fashion set over the past few months, I've officially changed my tune. While I may have deemed them dated before, it seems everyone is reaching for a pair of retro sneakers, and there's no denying how much of a luxe and expensive vibe these styles add.

Right now, there's a surge in styles that are not only retro, but more specifically, inspired by old-school track-and-field sneakers much like the kind you'd find in a gym class way back when or in an episode of That '70s Show. They're arriving in simple leather and suede iterations and are defined by ultra-slim gummy soles. When it comes to specific styles defining the trend, Miu Miu is one brand driving demand with their suede Plume pair beloved by Hailey Bieber and luxury fashion sourcer Gab Waller alike. Styled from Dries Van Noten and Maison Margiela are also picking up steam with the popular Adidas SL 72 continuing to land on the sellout list and even attractive pairs from Zara, J.Crew, and Massimo Dutti that are all rivaling the aforementioned designer styles.

Ahead, shop the '70s running sneaker trend with an edit of the best styles on the market and see how trendsetters are already wearing them.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Miu Miu Suede Bicolor Retro Trainer Sneakers $895 SHOP NOW From Hailey Bieber to fashion people in Paris, the Miu Miu Plume Sneakers are quickly becoming the It sneakers of the moment thanks to their slim silhouette, gummy track sole, and suede finish.

J.Crew Rec Sneakers in Leather $138 SHOP NOW These look just as good as the pair from The Row just below.

The Row Owen Runner Sneakers $820 SHOP NOW A retro pair finished with a gummy lug sole.

Dries Van Noten Tan Suede Sneakers $475 SHOP NOW This exact pair is the blueprint for the most-wanted sneakers of the moment.

ZARA Soft Athletic Sneakers $50 SHOP NOW The camel color and suede accents feel undeniably "rich".

Adidas Originals Off-White & Taupe SL 72 OG Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW Just effortless as Sambas but so much fresher.

Aldo Carefree Jogger Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW Trust me—these look (and feel) insanely expensive in person.

Prada Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Sneakers $950 SHOP NOW

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Slim Ultra Sneakers $278 SHOP NOW I never considered green sneakers, but now I'm convinced I need a pair.

Nicole Saldaña Burgundy & Tan Simone Sneakers $315 SHOP NOW This color combination is scratching an itch in my brain.

Saucony Trainer 80 Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW Saucony, is that you? The performance sneaker brand is hitting the nail on the head with this cool pair.

Jeffrey Campbell Track Star Sneaker $140 $105 SHOP NOW These check every box, and they're on sale. Win!

Reebok Classics White & Gray Classic Az Sneakers $80 SHOP NOW I'm so thankful that Elsa Hosk put these timeless kicks back on my radar.

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Slim Ultra Sneakers $278 SHOP NOW Rag & Bone just came out with an update to their best-selling retro runners, this time with an even slimmer sole.

Vans Super Lowpro Shoe $80 SHOP NOW These just launched yesterday and are already causing a stir in the sneaker world.

Free People Aces Tennis Shoes $128 SHOP NOW These laces!

Maison Margiela Black Sprinters Sneakers $765 SHOP NOW The styling inspiration above. Need I say more?

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Tokyo Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $110 SHOP NOW The Tokyo is the Adidas style that's going even more viral than Sambas.

H&M Sneakers $40 SHOP NOW The cost-per-wear will basically be zero.

Massimo Dutti Velvet Trainers $80 SHOP NOW Velvet sneakers? Tell me more.

Nike Cortez Sneaker $54 SHOP NOW A classic for a reason.

Miu Miu Leather Sneakers $895 SHOP NOW It's all about this ultra-thin sole.

H&M Sneakers $45 SHOP NOW This color is so fun.

Brunello Cucinelli Low Runner Sneaker $990 SHOP NOW The definition of quiet luxury.

Sneakers Seychelles Amalfi Leather $139 SHOP NOW These rival a lot of the designer pairs in this edit.

J.Crew Rec Sneakers in Suede $138 SHOP NOW J.Crew just gets it.

Circus by Sam Edelman Nash Sneakers $80 SHOP NOW The mis-matched laces make these especially 2025.