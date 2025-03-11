This Dated Sneaker Trend Is Already Taking Over 2025 (and Completely Replace Sambas)
There was a time not too long ago where if a sneaker had a track sole and a non-rounded shape, I would be running in the opposite direction. For the past few years, all I've wanted from a pair of sneakers is something modern, hyper-minimal, and flat-soled. That's all changing this season with the rise of a sneaker trend that's undeniably retro and inspired by 1970s runners. After seeing these styles infiltrate the closets of celebs and the fashion set over the past few months, I've officially changed my tune. While I may have deemed them dated before, it seems everyone is reaching for a pair of retro sneakers, and there's no denying how much of a luxe and expensive vibe these styles add.
Right now, there's a surge in styles that are not only retro, but more specifically, inspired by old-school track-and-field sneakers much like the kind you'd find in a gym class way back when or in an episode of That '70s Show. They're arriving in simple leather and suede iterations and are defined by ultra-slim gummy soles. When it comes to specific styles defining the trend, Miu Miu is one brand driving demand with their suede Plume pair beloved by Hailey Bieber and luxury fashion sourcer Gab Waller alike. Styled from Dries Van Noten and Maison Margiela are also picking up steam with the popular Adidas SL 72 continuing to land on the sellout list and even attractive pairs from Zara, J.Crew, and Massimo Dutti that are all rivaling the aforementioned designer styles.
Ahead, shop the '70s running sneaker trend with an edit of the best styles on the market and see how trendsetters are already wearing them.
From Hailey Bieber to fashion people in Paris, the Miu Miu Plume Sneakers are quickly becoming the It sneakers of the moment thanks to their slim silhouette, gummy track sole, and suede finish.
This exact pair is the blueprint for the most-wanted sneakers of the moment.
I never considered green sneakers, but now I'm convinced I need a pair.
This color combination is scratching an itch in my brain.
Saucony, is that you? The performance sneaker brand is hitting the nail on the head with this cool pair.
I'm so thankful that Elsa Hosk put these timeless kicks back on my radar.
Rag & Bone just came out with an update to their best-selling retro runners, this time with an even slimmer sole.
These just launched yesterday and are already causing a stir in the sneaker world.
The Tokyo is the Adidas style that's going even more viral than Sambas.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.