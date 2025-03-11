This Dated Sneaker Trend Is Already Taking Over 2025 (and Completely Replace Sambas)

a collage of fashion influencer images featuring the &#039;70s track-and-field sneaker trend
(Image credit: @smythsisters; @deborabrosa; @aimeesong; @hoskelsa)
By
published
in Features

There was a time not too long ago where if a sneaker had a track sole and a non-rounded shape, I would be running in the opposite direction. For the past few years, all I've wanted from a pair of sneakers is something modern, hyper-minimal, and flat-soled. That's all changing this season with the rise of a sneaker trend that's undeniably retro and inspired by 1970s runners. After seeing these styles infiltrate the closets of celebs and the fashion set over the past few months, I've officially changed my tune. While I may have deemed them dated before, it seems everyone is reaching for a pair of retro sneakers, and there's no denying how much of a luxe and expensive vibe these styles add.

Right now, there's a surge in styles that are not only retro, but more specifically, inspired by old-school track-and-field sneakers much like the kind you'd find in a gym class way back when or in an episode of That '70s Show. They're arriving in simple leather and suede iterations and are defined by ultra-slim gummy soles. When it comes to specific styles defining the trend, Miu Miu is one brand driving demand with their suede Plume pair beloved by Hailey Bieber and luxury fashion sourcer Gab Waller alike. Styled from Dries Van Noten and Maison Margiela are also picking up steam with the popular Adidas SL 72 continuing to land on the sellout list and even attractive pairs from Zara, J.Crew, and Massimo Dutti that are all rivaling the aforementioned designer styles.

Ahead, shop the '70s running sneaker trend with an edit of the best styles on the market and see how trendsetters are already wearing them.

Hailey Bieber wearing a leather trench coat with Miu Miu Plume Sneakers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Suede Bicolor Retro Trainer Sneakers
Miu Miu
Suede Bicolor Retro Trainer Sneakers

From Hailey Bieber to fashion people in Paris, the Miu Miu Plume Sneakers are quickly becoming the It sneakers of the moment thanks to their slim silhouette, gummy track sole, and suede finish.

Rec Sneakers in Leather
J.Crew
Rec Sneakers in Leather

These look just as good as the pair from The Row just below.

Owen Runner Sneakers
The Row
Owen Runner Sneakers

A retro pair finished with a gummy lug sole.

Tan Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Tan Suede Sneakers

This exact pair is the blueprint for the most-wanted sneakers of the moment.

Aimee Song wearing a pair Miu Miu sneakers that tap into the '70s sneaker trend

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Soft Athletic Sneakers
ZARA
Soft Athletic Sneakers

The camel color and suede accents feel undeniably "rich".

Adidas Originals, Off-White & Taupe SL 72 OG Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Off-White & Taupe SL 72 OG Sneakers

Just effortless as Sambas but so much fresher.

Aldo, Carefree Jogger Sneaker
Aldo
Carefree Jogger Sneaker

Trust me—these look (and feel) insanely expensive in person.

Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Sneakers
Prada
Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Sneakers

@smythsisters wearing a pair Dries Van Noten sneakers that tap into the '70s sneaker trend

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Slim Ultra Sneakers
Rag & Bone
Retro Runner Slim Ultra Sneakers

I never considered green sneakers, but now I'm convinced I need a pair.

Nicole Saldaña, Burgundy & Tan Simone Sneakers
Nicole Saldaña
Burgundy & Tan Simone Sneakers

This color combination is scratching an itch in my brain.

Saucony Trainer 80 Sneakers
Saucony
Trainer 80 Sneakers

Saucony, is that you? The performance sneaker brand is hitting the nail on the head with this cool pair.

Track Star Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Track Star Sneaker

These check every box, and they're on sale. Win!

Elsa Hosk wearing a pair Reebok sneakers that tap into the '70s sneaker trend

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

White & Gray Classic Az Sneakers
Reebok Classics
White & Gray Classic Az Sneakers

I'm so thankful that Elsa Hosk put these timeless kicks back on my radar.

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Slim Ultra Sneakers
Rag & Bone
Retro Runner Slim Ultra Sneakers

Rag & Bone just came out with an update to their best-selling retro runners, this time with an even slimmer sole.

Vans, Super Lowpro Shoe
Vans
Super Lowpro Shoe

These just launched yesterday and are already causing a stir in the sneaker world.

Aces Tennis Shoes
Free People
Aces Tennis Shoes

These laces!

@nlmarilyn wearing the '70s running sneaker trend

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

ssense,

Maison Margiela
Black Sprinters Sneakers

The styling inspiration above. Need I say more?

Tokyo Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Tokyo Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

The Tokyo is the Adidas style that's going even more viral than Sambas.

Sneakers
H&M
Sneakers

The cost-per-wear will basically be zero.

Velvet Trainers
Massimo Dutti
Velvet Trainers

Velvet sneakers? Tell me more.

@josefinehj wearing a pair Miu Miu sneakers that tap into the '70s sneaker trend

(Image credit: @josefinehj)

Cortez Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Sneaker

A classic for a reason.

Leather Sneakers
Miu Miu
Leather Sneakers

It's all about this ultra-thin sole.

Sneakers
H&M
Sneakers

This color is so fun.

Low Runner Sneaker
Brunello Cucinelli
Low Runner Sneaker

The definition of quiet luxury.

Debora Rosa wearing Miu Miu suede sneakers

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Seychelles Amalfi Leather Sneakers
Sneakers
Seychelles Amalfi Leather

These rival a lot of the designer pairs in this edit.

Rec Sneakers in Suede
J.Crew
Rec Sneakers in Suede

J.Crew just gets it.

Circus by Sam Edelman Nash Sneakers
Circus by Sam Edelman
Nash Sneakers

The mis-matched laces make these especially 2025.

Soft Athletic Sneakers
ZARA
Soft Athletic Sneakers

A Zara sell-out if I've seen one.

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

Latest