Sorry to My Black Flats—I'm Replacing You With This New Spring Shoe Trend

There's a new footwear trend lighting up the streets of London, and its appeal is hard to ignore. All around us, fashion people are retiring their beloved black flats for shimmering silver styles ahead of spring, and it has been bringing a smile to my face on the daily.

With a light-catching quality, the emerging silver-ballet-flat trend imparts the brightness that generally lacks at this time of year and offers a new way to add some dimension to a transitional outfit without having to layer in bright, vivid colors. Silver as a whole has become the "cooler alternative" to gold, perhaps a pendulum swing from the gold obsession of the past few years. Now, we're witnessing an offshoot in footwear form, and I'd argue the tone is even more wearable.

The charm of a silver flat shoe comes in its quiet versatility. Masquerading as a statement shoe, silver flats are actually far more wearable than they might appear. Not a far cry from the gray and white tones we've been styling for decades, this upgrade pairs just as well with the blacks, beiges, and denim shades that typically saturate our wardrobes.

Looking to give my wardrobe a timely spring refresh, I'm backing silver flats to get me through the season in comfort and style. Luckily for me, there are ample shopping options available on the market, too. From Reformation's pretty take on a classic ballet flat to Mango's mesh iteration, read on to discover our edit of the best silver flat shoes here.

SHOP THE SILVER FLAT-SHOE TREND

Reformation Barbara Ballet Flat $268 SHOP NOW With delicate strap detailing, this shoe emulates a classic ballet flat in the prettiest way.

H&M Ballet Flats $27 SHOP NOW This pair will fly out of stock.

Aeyde Uma leather Mary Jane flats $287 SHOP NOW Style with blue jeans or wear with wide-leg trousers.

Mango Metallic Ballerinas $60 SHOP NOW In my opinion, these are ideal party shoes.

Le Monde Beryl Luna Metallic Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats $465 SHOP NOW Dip your toe into the mesh shoe trend with this chic style.

Mango Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas $70 SHOP NOW Wear with a flowy skirt or style with straight-leg jeans.

Aeyde Delfina Bow-Detailed Metallic Leather Ballet Flats $336 SHOP NOW Dress up wide-leg track pants, or style with an LBD.

Alaïa Criss Cross Buckled Metallic Ballet Flats $1090 SHOP NOW Style with socks or wear on their own.

Steve Madden Cherish Pump $80 $57 SHOP NOW Several of our editors own and love these.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.