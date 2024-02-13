Sorry to My Black Flats—I'm Replacing You With This New Spring Shoe Trend

By Natalie Munro
There's a new footwear trend lighting up the streets of London, and its appeal is hard to ignore. All around us, fashion people are retiring their beloved black flats for shimmering silver styles ahead of spring, and it has been bringing a smile to my face on the daily.

With a light-catching quality, the emerging silver-ballet-flat trend imparts the brightness that generally lacks at this time of year and offers a new way to add some dimension to a transitional outfit without having to layer in bright, vivid colors. Silver as a whole has become the "cooler alternative" to gold, perhaps a pendulum swing from the gold obsession of the past few years. Now, we're witnessing an offshoot in footwear form, and I'd argue the tone is even more wearable.

@deborabrosa styles silver flats

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

The charm of a silver flat shoe comes in its quiet versatility. Masquerading as a statement shoe, silver flats are actually far more wearable than they might appear. Not a far cry from the gray and white tones we've been styling for decades, this upgrade pairs just as well with the blacks, beiges, and denim shades that typically saturate our wardrobes.

Jeannine Roxas styles silver flats with a silver minidress and blazer

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

Looking to give my wardrobe a timely spring refresh, I'm backing silver flats to get me through the season in comfort and style. Luckily for me, there are ample shopping options available on the market, too. From Reformation's pretty take on a classic ballet flat to Mango's mesh iteration, read on to discover our edit of the best silver flat shoes here.

SHOP THE SILVER FLAT-SHOE TREND

Barbara Ballet Flat
Reformation
Barbara Ballet Flat

With delicate strap detailing, this shoe emulates a classic ballet flat in the prettiest way.

Ballet Flats
H&M
Ballet Flats

This pair will fly out of stock.

Uma leather Mary Jane flats
Aeyde
Uma leather Mary Jane flats

Style with blue jeans or wear with wide-leg trousers.

Metallic ballerinas - Women
Mango
Metallic Ballerinas

In my opinion, these are ideal party shoes.

Luna metallic leather-trimmed mesh ballet flats
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Metallic Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Dip your toe into the mesh shoe trend with this chic style.

Semi-transparent mesh ballerinas - Women
Mango
Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas

Wear with a flowy skirt or style with straight-leg jeans.

Delfina bow-detailed metallic leather ballet flats
Aeyde
Delfina Bow-Detailed Metallic Leather Ballet Flats

Dress up wide-leg track pants, or style with an LBD.

Criss Cross buckled metallic eel ballet flats
Alaïa
Criss Cross Buckled Metallic Ballet Flats

Style with socks or wear on their own.

Cherish Pump
Steve Madden
Cherish Pump

Several of our editors own and love these.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

