6 Throw-On Dress and Flat Shoe Outfits I'll Be Rotating All Summer Long
If, like me, for summer you want an easy outfit combo to wear on repeat, look no further! I've compiled six dress and ballet flat outfits for you to copy all season long.
After months of cold weather and typical British rain, whilst we’ve still got the odd chillier day here and there, the sunnier days are finally in sight. We can finally declare that summer is (almost!) here.
As soon as it arrives, if you’re anything like me, you’re going to be looking at those easy, throw-on styles and reliable outfit combos that you’ll opt for time and time again, meaning less time trying on outfits and more time spent soaking up the sun.
Whilst floaty skirts and linen fabrics are a given and work on repeat in my summer wardrobe, sometimes I’m in the mood for an easy two-piece outfit combo that can be worn to an array of events. Enter: dresses and ballet flats.
Ballet flats have slowly trickled through the runways the last few seasons, from Miu Miu to Alaïa, and have firmly cemented themselves into a core capsule piece rather than just a trend. Mesh, plain, Mary-Jane or satin, the ballet flat is arguably one of the most versatile shoes in fashion right now and the possibilities of how to style them are endless as a result.
For summer, they’re going to become a staple in my wardrobe and I’ll be styling with every kind of summer dress I have. For ease, I have rounded up six different dress and ballet flat options to give you some inspo on how to wear them yourself this year. Enjoy!
6 Dress and Ballet Flat Outfits I'll Be Recreating This Summer:
1. Drop Waist Dress + Mesh Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
Style Notes: A drop waist dress is so flattering on any silhouette. It gives the illusion of a longer torso and generally a more hourglass silhouette due to its lower waistband and cuts off at the hips instead of the waist. Styling with a mesh ballet flat will keep this look simple yet sleek.
2. Printed Mini Dress + Matching Coloured Ballet Flats
Style Notes: When it comes to summer, I branch out of my usual monochrome wardrobe and can’t help but incorporate colour into it. A printed dress is a great way to do it if like me, you’re not used to wearing colour. Match your ballet flats to your dress for a dopamine induced full look.
3. Basque Waist Dress + Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Basque waist dresses are everywhere right now thanks to their ability to look extremely elegant and timeless but at the same time modern and fresh. Pair yours with a Mary-Jane ballet flat for a chic finish.
4. Linen Strapless Dress + Suede Ballet Flats
Style Notes: When it comes to peak summer, nothing will be your friend quite like linen. Its airy fabric will be your saviour on those scorching hot days. A strapless linen dress is the perfect go-to style for a light finish and suede ballet flats will top off the look.
5. Off-the-Shoulder Dress + Mesh Ballet Flats
Style Notes: An off-the-shoulder dress is one of those styles that will take you from your daily errands to a night out in an instant. It’s a style that gives a luxurious, effortless finish without much effort actually going into it. Keep it simple with a mesh ballet flat to keep all eyes on your dress.
6. Mini Dress + Contrasting Ballet Flats
Style Notes: If you do prefer a monochrome wardrobe no matter the weather, keep it simple with a basic mini dress. Opt for a satin style with something like a lace trim or broderie detailing and pair it with a contrasting ballet flat.