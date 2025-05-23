6 Throw-On Dress and Flat Shoe Outfits I'll Be Rotating All Summer Long

After months of cold weather and typical British rain, whilst we’ve still got the odd chillier day here and there, the sunnier days are finally in sight. We can finally declare that summer is (almost!) here.

As soon as it arrives, if you’re anything like me, you’re going to be looking at those easy, throw-on styles and reliable outfit combos that you’ll opt for time and time again, meaning less time trying on outfits and more time spent soaking up the sun.

Whilst floaty skirts and linen fabrics are a given and work on repeat in my summer wardrobe, sometimes I’m in the mood for an easy two-piece outfit combo that can be worn to an array of events. Enter: dresses and ballet flats.

Ballet flats have slowly trickled through the runways the last few seasons, from Miu Miu to Alaïa, and have firmly cemented themselves into a core capsule piece rather than just a trend. Mesh, plain, Mary-Jane or satin, the ballet flat is arguably one of the most versatile shoes in fashion right now and the possibilities of how to style them are endless as a result.

For summer, they’re going to become a staple in my wardrobe and I’ll be styling with every kind of summer dress I have. For ease, I have rounded up six different dress and ballet flat options to give you some inspo on how to wear them yourself this year. Enjoy!

6 Dress and Ballet Flat Outfits I'll Be Recreating This Summer:

1. Drop Waist Dress + Mesh Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

Style Notes: A drop waist dress is so flattering on any silhouette. It gives the illusion of a longer torso and generally a more hourglass silhouette due to its lower waistband and cuts off at the hips instead of the waist. Styling with a mesh ballet flat will keep this look simple yet sleek.

Shop the Look:

Nobodys Child Black Vera Midi Dress £69 SHOP NOW I reach for my Nobody's Child dresses year after year. Alaïa Fishnet Ballet Flats £690 SHOP NOW The OG sought after mesh ballet flat. Bottega Veneta Pouch £2870 SHOP NOW A wear-with-anything kind of clutch. CELINE Butterfly S320 Sunglasses in Acetate £360 SHOP NOW There's no going wrong with a pair of Celine sunglasses.

2. Printed Mini Dress + Matching Coloured Ballet Flats

Style Notes: When it comes to summer, I branch out of my usual monochrome wardrobe and can’t help but incorporate colour into it. A printed dress is a great way to do it if like me, you’re not used to wearing colour. Match your ballet flats to your dress for a dopamine induced full look.

Shop the Look:

Dôen Coralie Dress £293 SHOP NOW Dôen do the dreamiest summer dresses. Prada Logo Patent Leather Mary Jane Flats £780 SHOP NOW These Prada ballet flats will quickly become a statement staple in your wardrobe. LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Anagram Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Bucket Bag £495 SHOP NOW Loewe + Paula's Ibiza collabs never disappoint. Daisy London Jewellery Estée Lalonde Sunburst Chain Bracelet 18ct Gold Plate £65 SHOP NOW A cute charm bracelet adds a fun finishing touch.

3. Basque Waist Dress + Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Basque waist dresses are everywhere right now thanks to their ability to look extremely elegant and timeless but at the same time modern and fresh. Pair yours with a Mary-Jane ballet flat for a chic finish.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW A stylish option that will be worn on repeat. Whistles Black Elba Ballet Pump £119 SHOP NOW I have these and wear them so often. Missoma Ridge T-Bar Chain Necklace £139 SHOP NOW A T-bar gold necklace will finish off any look. Jimmy Fairly The Flore £150 SHOP NOW I love every piece in the Jimmy Fairley x Reformation collab.

4. Linen Strapless Dress + Suede Ballet Flats

Style Notes: When it comes to peak summer, nothing will be your friend quite like linen. Its airy fabric will be your saviour on those scorching hot days. A strapless linen dress is the perfect go-to style for a light finish and suede ballet flats will top off the look.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Long Strapless Dress £100 SHOP NOW This Massimo Dutti dress looks so much more expensive than it is. DAPHINE Singh Necklace £95 SHOP NOW Cord necklaces are so on trend at the moment. Mint Velvet Dina Tan Suede Western Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW A neutral toned ballet flat is so versatile. Monica Vinader Sterling Silver Wave Wrap Cuff £398 SHOP NOW A statement cuff works so well with summer dresses.

5. Off-the-Shoulder Dress + Mesh Ballet Flats

Style Notes: An off-the-shoulder dress is one of those styles that will take you from your daily errands to a night out in an instant. It’s a style that gives a luxurious, effortless finish without much effort actually going into it. Keep it simple with a mesh ballet flat to keep all eyes on your dress.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Off-The-Shoulder Draped Dress £80 SHOP NOW This Mango dress is a designer dupe at a fraction of the cost. & Other Stories Classic Suede Tote Bag £109 SHOP NOW This will easily become an everyday go-to. Le Specs Don't Cha | Tort £55 SHOP NOW Tortoiseshell sunglasses are so versatile. Dear Frances Balla Mesh, White £370 SHOP NOW Dear Frances mesh ballet flats are unmatched.

6. Mini Dress + Contrasting Ballet Flats

Style Notes: If you do prefer a monochrome wardrobe no matter the weather, keep it simple with a basic mini dress. Opt for a satin style with something like a lace trim or broderie detailing and pair it with a contrasting ballet flat.

Shop the Look: