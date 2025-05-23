6 Throw-On Dress and Flat Shoe Outfits I'll Be Rotating All Summer Long

If, like me, for summer you want an easy outfit combo to wear on repeat, look no further! I've compiled six dress and ballet flat outfits for you to copy all season long.

After months of cold weather and typical British rain, whilst we’ve still got the odd chillier day here and there, the sunnier days are finally in sight. We can finally declare that summer is (almost!) here.

As soon as it arrives, if you’re anything like me, you’re going to be looking at those easy, throw-on styles and reliable outfit combos that you’ll opt for time and time again, meaning less time trying on outfits and more time spent soaking up the sun.

Whilst floaty skirts and linen fabrics are a given and work on repeat in my summer wardrobe, sometimes I’m in the mood for an easy two-piece outfit combo that can be worn to an array of events. Enter: dresses and ballet flats.

Ballet flats have slowly trickled through the runways the last few seasons, from Miu Miu to Alaïa, and have firmly cemented themselves into a core capsule piece rather than just a trend. Mesh, plain, Mary-Jane or satin, the ballet flat is arguably one of the most versatile shoes in fashion right now and the possibilities of how to style them are endless as a result.

For summer, they’re going to become a staple in my wardrobe and I’ll be styling with every kind of summer dress I have. For ease, I have rounded up six different dress and ballet flat options to give you some inspo on how to wear them yourself this year. Enjoy!

6 Dress and Ballet Flat Outfits I'll Be Recreating This Summer:

1. Drop Waist Dress + Mesh Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

Dress and Ballet Flat Outfits

(Image credit: @jaimeridge)

Style Notes: A drop waist dress is so flattering on any silhouette. It gives the illusion of a longer torso and generally a more hourglass silhouette due to its lower waistband and cuts off at the hips instead of the waist. Styling with a mesh ballet flat will keep this look simple yet sleek.

Shop the Look:

Black Vera Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Black Vera Midi Dress

I reach for my Nobody's Child dresses year after year.

Fishnet Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Fishnet Ballet Flats

The OG sought after mesh ballet flat.

Women's Pouch in Almond
Bottega Veneta
Pouch

A wear-with-anything kind of clutch.

Butterfly S320 Sunglasses in Acetate
CELINE
Butterfly S320 Sunglasses in Acetate

There's no going wrong with a pair of Celine sunglasses.

2. Printed Mini Dress + Matching Coloured Ballet Flats

Dress and Ballet Flat Outfits

(Image credit: @so.candice)

Style Notes: When it comes to summer, I branch out of my usual monochrome wardrobe and can’t help but incorporate colour into it. A printed dress is a great way to do it if like me, you’re not used to wearing colour. Match your ballet flats to your dress for a dopamine induced full look.

Shop the Look:

Coralie Dress -- Scarlet Marilyn Gingham
Dôen
Coralie Dress

Dôen do the dreamiest summer dresses.

Logo Patent Leather Mary Jane Flats
Prada
Logo Patent Leather Mary Jane Flats

These Prada ballet flats will quickly become a statement staple in your wardrobe.

+ Paula's Ibiza Anagram Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Bucket Bag
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Anagram Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Bucket Bag

Loewe + Paula's Ibiza collabs never disappoint.

Estée Lalonde Sunburst Chain Bracelet 18ct Gold Plate
Daisy London Jewellery
Estée Lalonde Sunburst Chain Bracelet 18ct Gold Plate

A cute charm bracelet adds a fun finishing touch.

3. Basque Waist Dress + Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

Dress and Ballet Flat Outfits

(Image credit: @georgia_3.0)

Style Notes: Basque waist dresses are everywhere right now thanks to their ability to look extremely elegant and timeless but at the same time modern and fresh. Pair yours with a Mary-Jane ballet flat for a chic finish.

Shop the Look:

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

A stylish option that will be worn on repeat.

Black Elba Ballet Pump
Whistles
Black Elba Ballet Pump

I have these and wear them so often.

Ridge T-Bar Chain Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated
Missoma
Ridge T-Bar Chain Necklace

A T-bar gold necklace will finish off any look.

The Flore
Jimmy Fairly
The Flore

I love every piece in the Jimmy Fairley x Reformation collab.

4. Linen Strapless Dress + Suede Ballet Flats

Dress and Ballet Flat Outfits

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: When it comes to peak summer, nothing will be your friend quite like linen. Its airy fabric will be your saviour on those scorching hot days. A strapless linen dress is the perfect go-to style for a light finish and suede ballet flats will top off the look.

Shop the Look:

Long Strapless Dress
Massimo Dutti
Long Strapless Dress

This Massimo Dutti dress looks so much more expensive than it is.

Singh Necklace
DAPHINE
Singh Necklace

Cord necklaces are so on trend at the moment.

Dina Tan Suede Western Ballet Flats
Mint Velvet
Dina Tan Suede Western Ballet Flats

A neutral toned ballet flat is so versatile.

Sterling Silver Wave Wrap Cuff
Monica Vinader
Sterling Silver Wave Wrap Cuff

A statement cuff works so well with summer dresses.

5. Off-the-Shoulder Dress + Mesh Ballet Flats

Dress and Ballet Flat Outfits

(Image credit: @rikkekrefting)

Style Notes: An off-the-shoulder dress is one of those styles that will take you from your daily errands to a night out in an instant. It’s a style that gives a luxurious, effortless finish without much effort actually going into it. Keep it simple with a mesh ballet flat to keep all eyes on your dress.

Shop the Look:

87090608_01
MANGO
Off-The-Shoulder Draped Dress

This Mango dress is a designer dupe at a fraction of the cost.

Classic Suede Tote Bag
& Other Stories
Classic Suede Tote Bag

This will easily become an everyday go-to.

Don't Cha | Tort
Le Specs
Don't Cha | Tort

Tortoiseshell sunglasses are so versatile.

Balla Mesh, White
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh, White

Dear Frances mesh ballet flats are unmatched.

6. Mini Dress + Contrasting Ballet Flats

Dress and Ballet Flat Outfits

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: If you do prefer a monochrome wardrobe no matter the weather, keep it simple with a basic mini dress. Opt for a satin style with something like a lace trim or broderie detailing and pair it with a contrasting ballet flat.

Shop the Look:

Lenora Tiered Guipure Lace-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Voile Mini Dress
CHARO RUIZ
Lenora Tiered Guipure Lace-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Voile Mini Dress

This Charo Ruiz dress will quickly become a summer holiday staple.

Leather Ballerina Flats
COS
Leather Ballerina Flats

A basic ballet flat will be the most worn in your wardrobe.

Logo Raffia Tote Bag
Tods
Logo Raffia Tote Bag

I love the deep chocolate hue of this Tod's raffia bag.

18k Gold Vermeil / White Topaz / 16-18 Inches
Mejuri
18k Gold Vermeil

A subtle yet so chic addition to any outfit.

