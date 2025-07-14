Forget Wimbledon Whites—At Centre Court, *This* Was the Summer Shoe Color to Wear With Dresses

It's not black either.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England.
(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)
By
For Wimbledon's final day of play, Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived at Centre Court in her best look of the tournament so far, wearing a vibrant, cobalt-blue dress with a large sun hat to protect from the heat, as well as large sunglasses and a slew of beautiful jewelry items, including a Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch and her favorite Daniella Draper pendant necklace. When she stood following the Gentlemen's Singles match-up to award first-time Wimbledon winner Jannik Sinner with his trophy, we got the complete view of her courtside ensemble, including her choice of footwear. Instead of classic black or Wimbledon white, Kate Middleton chose another chic color for the occasion, a light toffee brown, which will no doubt become *the* summer shoe color of 2025.

Her heels, called the Celia Pump, are from Ralph Lauren Collection and come in both black and Middleton's preferred color, RL Gold, which is a soft brown with an orange tint. They're made of full-grain calfskin leather in Italy, and feature a high 4" heel, though the height didn't seem to bother the royal one bit.

On Kate Middleton: Ralph Lauren Collection Celia Calfskin Pump ($750); LK Bennett hat; Ralph by Ralph Lauren RA5305U Sunglasses ($106); Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier Watch ($6200); Daniella Draper Gold 8 Diamond Luxury Forever Trace Chain Necklace ($4400)

ralph lauren collection, Celia Calfskin Pump
ralph lauren collection
Celia Calfskin Pump

Given the color of Middleton's dress, she could've worn any color shoe really, but the one she chose felt extra summer-y and elegant—a perfect pick for a warm day at Wimbledon. Plus, they were unexpected, adding even more of a stylistic touch to her ensemble.

If you, too, have a summer event coming up that calls for a timeless pump, go Middleton's route by skipping white or black and donning brown heels instead. Scroll down to shop the best pairs available right now. Plus, to help you get Middleton's full look, I added in a few gorgeous blue dresses below, too.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

