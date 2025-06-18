This Anti-Trend Shoe Is What People With Chic Style Are Wearing With Mini Dresses This Summer

By
published
in News

The classic shoes you’re not used to seeing in the summer are making a grand return, and in a new way. Summer is all about light layers, ease, and comfort, which is maybe the antithesis of these anti-trend shoes celebrities are wearing. The shoe style is pumps, which tend to be reserved for more formal events, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. Some of our favorite It girls are wearing them in a casual way this summer with their mini dresses.

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri was spotted in L.A. recently sporting a fiery red dress (the Croisiere Draped Minidress by Jacquemus) with a black pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps for her arrival at Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The look was exquisitely cool and casual, much like the brown suit dress and tie paired with pointed-toe pumps in the same hue that Sydney Sweeney recently wore. On a night out in NYC, actress Lily James wore a black minidress with black pumps, and Hailey Bieber took a beat from James for the Audemars Piguet event in a black sleeveless minidress and black pointed-toe pumps.

Looks like this shoe style isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and we’re here for it. It’s dressy, it’s casual, and it’s classic. Keep scrolling to shop the pumps to pair with your mini dresses this summer.

Ayo Edebiri wearing a red minidress and black pumps in Los Angeles

(Image credit: Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

On Ayo Edebiri: Jacquemus Croisiere Draped Minidress ($890); Gianvito Rossi Gianvito 105 Pumps ($477)

Shop the Look

La Croisière Open Back Long Sleeve Dress
Jacquemus
La Croisière Open Back Long Sleeve Dress

Gianvito 105
Gianvito 105 Pumps

More Celebs Wearing the Dress-and-Shoe Combination

Hailey Bieber in a black strapless mini dress and black heels

(Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent dress; Saint Laurent heels

Hailey Bieber's all-black outfit is the perfect example of how cool mini dresses and pumps can look for a night out. Her look is saying "I'm a business woman" in the chicest way.

Sydney Sweeny wearing a brown mini suit dress and heels

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

On Sydney Sweeny: 2005 Archive Jean Paul Gaultier blazer dress

Sydney Sweeney's brownish burgundy pumps paired with a vintage suit dress is undeniably cool and effortless. For NYC girls, this is a casual look.

Lily James in a sparkly black mini dress and black heels

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

On Lily James: Quilted Chanel bag

Lily James' sparkly-dress-and-pumps combination is a summer uniform we can get behind.

Shop Pumps to Wear With Mini Dresses

Aquazzura Bow Tie Pumps 105mm
Aquazzura
Bow Tie Pumps

Patent Slingback Pumps
ZARA
Patent Slingback Pumps

Lexi Lo Pointed Toe Pump
Schutz
Lexi Lo Pointed Toe Pumps

Risktaker Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Risktaker Pointed Toe Pump

Samantha Pump
Coach
Samantha Pumps

Vienna Pointed Toe Pump
Sam Edelman
Vienna Pointed Toe Pumps

Leather Pumps
Prada
Leather Pumps

Buckled Strap Heeled Shoes
ZARA
Buckled Strap Heeled Shoes

Sakai Slingback Pump
Tony Bianco
Sakai Slingback Pumps

Explore More:
Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸