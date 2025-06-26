If You're Over Kitten Heels, This French-Girl Heel Trend Is What Stylish People Are Wearing Instead

I own more pairs of kitten heels than one person should—I'm fully aware of this. I love them and have yet to tire of the elegant style, but I know that some people are ready to move on to the next thing given kitten heels' lengthy reign as the top heel trend. Expert shopper Charlize Theron just wore the top contender: block heels.

I know there's nothing groundbreaking about block-heel shoes, but they have been on a bit of a hiatus for the past few years—never going out of style but not feeling as trend-forward as other heels. That said, block heels have always been a staple in French women's wardrobes, especially Mary Jane styles like Theron's. While promoting her new film in NYC this week, she wore a navy sweater with a printed brocade miniskirt. Her bright-red Chloé patent-leather shoes were an unexpected choice with the outfit, but they worked beautifully and proved that red is practically a neutral given its versatility.

For further proof, keep scrolling to see Theron's look and fellow block heel–loving women who happen to be French. Of course, you can also shop some of the best pairs of block-heel shoes currently on the market.

Charlize Theron wearing a navy sweater, miniskirt, and red block heels in NYC.

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

Charlize Theron wearing a navy sweater, miniskirt, and red block heels in NYC.

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Charlize Theron: Chloé sweater and Janis Pumps ($1195); Dior sunglasses

French Women Who Love Block Heels

French influencer wearing block heels.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

French influencer wearing block heels.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

French influencer wearing block heels.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

French influencer wearing block heels.

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Shop Cool Block Heels

Janis Pump
CHLOÉ
Janis Pumps

Dear Frances, Balla 55mm Mesh Pumps
Dear Frances
Balla 55mm Mesh Pumps

Cap-Toe Pump in Beige, Size 10
Tory Burch
Cap-Toe Pumps

Mimi Buckle Pump
Reformation
Mimi Buckle Pumps

Ballet Pump
MANGO
Ballet Pump

Quilted Leather Block Heel Sandal
COACH
Quilted Leather Block Heel Sandals

The Cluny Slingback
MARGAUX
The Cluny Slingback

