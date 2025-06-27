Summertime bliss is dressing casually for any event and it being acceptable. If only that could last into the colder seasons. Lorde knows exactly what I mean. She was spotted running errands in NYC, laptop in hand (probably mixing new tunes for us) in a laid-back outfit consisting of a plain beige T-shirt, checkered shorts, and you’ll never guess—pointed-toe pumps. Who knew an outfit so chill could call for a pair of heels? Her shoe choice transformed this look into something so elegant that I swear it came straight out of a The Row campaign.

I can feel this specific styling trend rising. NYC cool girls recently made shorts and boots popular, and I fear this new look is no exception. Imagine you have “nothing to wear” to your next stylish event, so you just add a pair of pointed-toe pumps to your simple T-shirt–and-shorts outfit. I promise that you'll receive compliments galore. Sometimes getting dressed is about simplifying, and the summer is the perfect time to try that tactic.

Keep scrolling to find your new go-to shoes that will make your basic summer outfit look so expensive.

(Image credit: XNY/Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Shop More Pointed-Toe Pumps