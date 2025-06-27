These Are the Classy, Expensive-Looking Shoes Cool Girls in NYC Are Wearing With Shorts This Summer
Summertime bliss is dressing casually for any event and it being acceptable. If only that could last into the colder seasons. Lorde knows exactly what I mean. She was spotted running errands in NYC, laptop in hand (probably mixing new tunes for us) in a laid-back outfit consisting of a plain beige T-shirt, checkered shorts, and you’ll never guess—pointed-toe pumps. Who knew an outfit so chill could call for a pair of heels? Her shoe choice transformed this look into something so elegant that I swear it came straight out of a The Row campaign.
I can feel this specific styling trend rising. NYC cool girls recently made shorts and boots popular, and I fear this new look is no exception. Imagine you have “nothing to wear” to your next stylish event, so you just add a pair of pointed-toe pumps to your simple T-shirt–and-shorts outfit. I promise that you'll receive compliments galore. Sometimes getting dressed is about simplifying, and the summer is the perfect time to try that tactic.
Keep scrolling to find your new go-to shoes that will make your basic summer outfit look so expensive.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.
