Summertime bliss is dressing casually for any event and it being acceptable. If only that could last into the colder seasons. Lorde knows exactly what I mean. She was spotted running errands in NYC, laptop in hand (probably mixing new tunes for us) in a laid-back outfit consisting of a plain beige T-shirt, checkered shorts, and you’ll never guess—pointed-toe pumps. Who knew an outfit so chill could call for a pair of heels? Her shoe choice transformed this look into something so elegant that I swear it came straight out of a The Row campaign.

I can feel this specific styling trend rising. NYC cool girls recently made shorts and boots popular, and I fear this new look is no exception. Imagine you have “nothing to wear” to your next stylish event, so you just add a pair of pointed-toe pumps to your simple T-shirt–and-shorts outfit. I promise that you'll receive compliments galore. Sometimes getting dressed is about simplifying, and the summer is the perfect time to try that tactic.

Keep scrolling to find your new go-to shoes that will make your basic summer outfit look so expensive.

Lorde wearing a beige T-shirt, checkered shorts, and black pointed toe heels

(Image credit: XNY/Getty Images)

Shop the Look

55mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
55mm Rectangular Sunglasses

The Bennie Cotton Slub Crew-Neck Slim Tee by Pilcro
Anthropologie
The Bennie Cotton Slub Crew-Neck Slim Tee

Tijana Gingham Drawstring Shorts
Veronica Beard
Tijana Gingham Drawstring Shorts

Lexi Lo Pointed Toe Pump
Schutz
Lexi Lo Pointed Toe Pumps

Shop More Pointed-Toe Pumps

Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump

Modellerie Pointed Toe Pump
Prada
Modellerie Pointed Toe Pump

Lou Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Lou Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump

Hints-Hi
Jeffrey Campbell
Hints-Hi

Slingback Half D'orsay Pointed Toe Pump
MANGO
Slingback Half D'orsay Pointed Toe Pump

Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pumps

Patent Slingback Pumps
ZARA
Patent Slingback Pumps

Amelia 85 Patent-Leather Pumps
GIANVITO ROSSI
Amelia 85 Patent-Leather Pumps

Anne Marie Leather Pumps
SAINT LAURENT
Anne Marie Leather Pumps

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

