I Still Love Loafers, But Fashion Insiders are Wearing These 6 Elegant Shoe Trends Instead This Spring
We all held our collective breath waiting for spring to come around again and finally, with the first signs of sunshine, it may actually be here. The days are brighter, we've put away our chunky knits and knee-high boots for another year, and now (sporting fresh new pedicures) our outfits (and feet) are officially ready for the start of the new season, so why waste time on the same old shoe rotation? Spring shoe trends have started landing in stores, and they're enticing enough to steer us away from our faithful old loafers.
With our aforementioned boots now relegated to the back of the wardrobe, it's time to celebrate spring in all it's glory, starting with what we wear on our feet. While it isn't exactly time for flip flops just yet, this year has already thrown out plenty of pretty styles to choose from, so consider yourself spoilt for choice when it comes to hot new shoe trends.
From unexpected details to the formally dated "grandad" shoe that influencers are backing in a big way, keep scrolling to see the six most elegant shoe trends setting the tone for the rest of 2025. There's something for everyone in this mixed bag of comfy flats, chic trainers and dressy demi-heels.
1. BOAT SHOES
Style Notes: If anyone had asked us to predict a shoe trend strong enough to rival the classic loafer, we would have struggled to think of anything, but then came along the boat shoe. Deck shoes would not have been on our 2025 bingo card, but after seeing just how easily the best dressed influencers have styled theirs up to luxe new levels, we've come around to their appeal. They aren't too distantly related to loafers, give or take a little extra detailing, so you won't be surprised to find out just how versatile they are too. Keep a particular look out for chestnut brown leather and sand-coloured suede styles to replicate the look currently doing the rounds on socials.
Shop Boat Shoes:
Our editors all agree—these could turn even the most sceptical shopper.
These don't stick around for long, so act fast while they're still in stock.
There's something about cream leather that feels shorthand for "expensive".
2. SUEDE PUMPS
Style Notes: Simple, sophisticated and elegant in their pared-back approach, a pair of suede pumps might not set the world on fire, but they are a strong foundation on which to build 1000 different outfits. Think of these as the white tee of the shoe world, they might not scream for attention, but when they're executed well you'll come to wear them time and time again without getting bored. Now that's what we call a wardrobe staple.
Shop Suede Pumps:
The next time you're scrolling through Reformation's clothing offering, don't forget to browse the exceptionally good shoe section too.
The strap gives these cute, romantic edge.
3. BROWN TRAINERS
Style Notes: As News Writer Natalie Munro puts it "Suddenly, everyone is swapping their vibrant red and yellow pairs for this supremely sophisticated neutral. Adding an elevated edge to a decidedly casual footwear option, brown trainers merge a refined colour palette with the most comfortable shoe style out there. Softer than black yet just as striking, the deep hue has become a pillar of my outfits of late." And if that isn't a ringing endorsement for this weekend wonder, I don't know what is. Sorry white trainers, but we just found a new classic that we don't have to worry about getting dirty.
Shop Brown Trainers:
A good pair of New Balance will serve you well, no matter your plans.
If you weren't convinced that high-street trainers could look just as good as designer, this H&M pair might change your mind.
4. SATIN BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: If the Ferragamo spring/summer runway taught us anything, it's that balletcore is still alive and well in 2025. Blush pink knits, layered tanks, stirrup leggings and mesh skirts need a shoe that can do them justice, and the satin ballet flat does exactly that (with the added benefit of upping the cute factor of just about anything else they're paired with too). Is it the most practical shoe trend on the list? Probably not, but there's no denying that this pretty shoe grabs and holds attention. If you liked last summer's mesh ballet flats, this one is for you. Consider this the next phrase in the evolution of the ballet flat, ironically coming full circle back to it's dancing roots.
Shop Satin Ballet Flats:
These come in 15 different colours including spearmint, black and ruby red.
5. T-BAR HEELS
Style Notes: And now over to a shoe that heel lovers (and loathers) can enjoy in equal measure—the classic T-bar. So much more than just a "strappy shoe", this retro silhouette is undeniably elegant, especially when worn with midi skirts and dresses, and it comes just in time to ditch the socks ahead of the sunnier season. From flat sandals to kitten heel pumps, expect to see much of the T-bar this summer too, once a trend like this has been showcased on the runway, it's only a matter of time before everyone else cottons on.
Shop T-Bar Shoes:
Celine have done it again—be still my beating heart.
The chunky, block-heel makes these far easier to walk in than they look.
6. LACE-UP SHOES
Style Notes: Very demure, very mindful, the lace-up shoe is one of the more ladylike styles to step off the runway and into our subconscious this season. Equal parts pretty and business-like. vintage and contemporary, by simply adding the detail of a lace-up front, a relatively simple shoe can feel like a statement, making for a very compliment worthy outfit. Opt for styles you can wear now with fine socks and sheer tights, and swap them out for mules when the temperatures rise—you'll get plenty of wear out of these before winter.
Shop Lace-Up Shoes:
Tell me you didn't think these were designer.
I'm already sold on the Toteme, now to choose between black, tan or deep brown.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content. In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.
-
So You've Heard Skinny Jeans Are Back—Here Are 6 Elevated Ways to Wear a Pair in 2025
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
You're Looking to Get a Head Start on Spring Dressing, and I Know Exactly What to Order—30 Chic Picks That Fit the Bill
A little something for every personal style.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Sorry, But I Feel So Basic Wearing My Black Sambas—6 Styles I'm Buying to Feel Cool Again
Hear me out.
By Michelle Scanga
-
39 Items All of My Chic NYC Fashion Friends Are Buying From Zara
And those are some picky New Yorkers.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Here It Is: The First "Ugly" Shoe Trend of 2025
Thoughts?
By Michelle Scanga
-
This New Pretty Shoe Color Trend Is Going to Be as Popular Among Celebs as Red Shoes Were
Elizabeth Olsen is an early adopter.
By Allyson Payer
-
It's Official: French Women Love This Boot Style for Spring
Here's how they are styling it.
By Michelle Scanga
-
5 Simple Yet Striking Basics That You'll Wear for Many Years Are All at Nordstrom
These will instantly elevate your wardrobe.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes