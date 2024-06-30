Light, Airy and Seriously Sophisticated—The 17 Best Linen Mini Dresses for Summer 2024
The sunshine and high temperatures have finally arrived, declaring the arrival of summer. Most of us have been counting down the days until the warm weather got here, and now it's time for our wardrobes to work extra hard. Striking the right balance between feeling cool and looking sophisticated is something we Who What Wear UK editors are experts at, so trust me when I say the linen minidress is set to be your new summer go-to.
Linen is the smart choice for summer styling thanks to its breathable and lightweight fabrication. What's more, the natural crease of the composition adds to the laid-back feeling that we're all searching for through the summer months. As you can see from some of our favourite fashion people, the LMD (linen minidress) is undemanding. For this piece, the simpler the styling, the better; just a pair of sandals and a simple handbag will do.
As I like to go above and beyond for you, our dear readers, I've made finding the perfect linen mini even easier by scrolling through hundreds of options to find the very best around in design and colour, at varying price points to suit all budgets.
You'll find an elegant strapless style from Free People whilst Reformation has turned up contemporary silhouettes and bold shades to the max, and Abercrombie is tapping into the current popularity of vest styles.
Ready to meet your new summer hero? Keep scrolling the explore the very best linen minidresses around right now.
SHOP LINEN MINIDRESSES:
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
