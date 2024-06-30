Light, Airy and Seriously Sophisticated—The 17 Best Linen Mini Dresses for Summer 2024

The sunshine and high temperatures have finally arrived, declaring the arrival of summer. Most of us have been counting down the days until the warm weather got here, and now it's time for our wardrobes to work extra hard. Striking the right balance between feeling cool and looking sophisticated is something we Who What Wear UK editors are experts at, so trust me when I say the linen minidress is set to be your new summer go-to.

Woman on street wears pink linen mini dress, yellow handbag and black flip flop sandals

Linen is the smart choice for summer styling thanks to its breathable and lightweight fabrication. What's more, the natural crease of the composition adds to the laid-back feeling that we're all searching for through the summer months. As you can see from some of our favourite fashion people, the LMD (linen minidress) is undemanding. For this piece, the simpler the styling, the better; just a pair of sandals and a simple handbag will do.

Woman in bedroom wears black mini dress, black mules

As I like to go above and beyond for you, our dear readers, I've made finding the perfect linen mini even easier by scrolling through hundreds of options to find the very best around in design and colour, at varying price points to suit all budgets.

You'll find an elegant strapless style from Free People whilst Reformation has turned up contemporary silhouettes and bold shades to the max, and Abercrombie is tapping into the current popularity of vest styles.

Woman wears striped mini dress

Ready to meet your new summer hero? Keep scrolling the explore the very best linen minidresses around right now.

SHOP LINEN MINIDRESSES:

Linen A-Line Dress
& Other Stories
Linen A-Line Dress

Essentially the Best Cotton-Linen Mini
Free People
Free-Est Essentially the Best Cotton-Linen Mini

Antigua Checked Linen Minidress
Asceno
Antigua Checked Linen Minidress

The A&f Mara Linen-Blend Vest Mini Dress
Abercombie & Fitch
The A&f Mara Linen-Blend Vest Mini Dress

Delia Linen Dress
Reformation
Delia Linen Dress

White Linen-Blend Piper Mini Dress
Nobodys Child
White Linen-Blend Piper Mini Dress

Como Gathered Linen Minidress
Asceno
Como Gathered Linen Minidress

Lili Linen Mini Dress
CASA RAKI
Lili Linen Mini Dress

Linen Rich Knee Length Shift Dress
M&S Collection
Linen Rich Knee Length Shift Dress

Aubree Linen Dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

Short Linen Dress
MANGO
Short Linen Dress

Shai Bow-Embellished Shirred Linen Mini Dress
LOVESHACKFANCY
Shai Bow-Embellished Shirred Linen Mini Dress

Daria Linen Dress
Reformation
Daria Linen Dress

Leah Linen Mini Dress
ALIGNE
Leah Linen Mini Dress

Delphi Organic Linen Halterneck Mini Dress
BONDI BORN
Delphi Organic Linen Halterneck Mini Dress

Pop Appliquéd Guipure Lace-Trimmed Linen Mini Dress
ZIMMERMANN
Pop Appliquéd Guipure Lace-Trimmed Linen Mini Dress

Gathered Printed Linen-Blend Mini Dress
ACNE STUDIOS
Gathered Printed Linen-Blend Mini Dress

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

