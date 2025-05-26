If You Hate Baggy Jeans, Try These Slim and Sophisticated Styles That Are Trending Again

If you’ve been quietly resisting the baggy denim trend, you’re not alone—and you’re in luck. Slimmer, more refined jeans are officially making a comeback, and fashion people everywhere are trading in their puddle pants for cleaner, more sophisticated silhouettes. From the streets of Paris to the coolest closets in NYC, these slimmer fits are feeling fresh again—and they just might be the palate cleanser your wardrobe needs.

The beauty of this polished denim shift? These jeans are easy to style and strike the perfect balance between timeless and trendy. They lend themselves well to everything from sleek flats to pointed-toe heels, and their more structured shapes make any outfit look instantly pulled together. While oversize denim is still having a moment, these slimmer cuts offer a crisp alternative that still feels fashion-forward in 2025.

Most importantly, these jeans prove that tailored doesn’t mean boring. Each of the styles below brings its own take on cool, whether you’re going for a vintage-inspired look or a modern, cropped silhouette. Scroll on for the five slim denim styles that are trending again, especially if baggy just isn’t your thing.

See and shop the best non-baggy denim trends for 2025 below.

Straight-Cut Jeans

Consider these the backbone of any elevated denim wardrobe. Straight-cut jeans offer a clean, uninterrupted line from hip to hem that works with almost any shoe—whether it’s a ballet flat or kitten heel. Look for high-waisted versions in darker washes to really lean into the polished vibe.

Get the look: Oversize sweater + Straight-cut jeans + Suede boots

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Amelia Crewneck
AGOLDE Harper Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Get the look: Crewneck sweater + Straight-cut jeans + Flip-flops

Cropped Jeans

If you want your denim to show off your shoes, cropped jeans are the move. They hit just above the ankle and pair especially well with strappy sandals or slingbacks. Bonus points if they come in a slim, slightly tapered shape that feels tailored but still casual.

Get the look: Colorful cardigan + Cropped jeans + Loafers

Lands' End Scallop Edge Fitted Cardigan Sweater Set
ELOQUII Chase Crop Kick Flare Jeans

Get the look: Cropped denim + Matching denim jacket + Heeled flip-flops

ZARA Trf Oversized Denim Overshirt
ZARA Flared Cropped High Waist Jeans

Tailored Vintage Levi's

There’s a reason vintage Levi’s have cult status, and when you find a pair that’s been perfectly tailored, they hit different. With their classic feel and broken-in character, they add instant cool to anything you pair them with, from structured blazers to oversize button-downs.

Get the look: Leather jacket + Levi's + Ballet flats

Get the look: Oversize denim shirt + Levi's + Black tank + Heels

Madewell Brightside Scoop Neck Tank
Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans

Slim-Flare Jeans

A subtle flare at the hem is quietly making a return, and it’s one of the most flattering shapes out there. The slim fit through the thigh elongates the leg, while the mini flare adds an elegant detail. Style them with a heeled boot or pointed toe for max impact.

Get the look: White button-down shirt + Slim-flare jeans + Black boots

MANGO Cotton Blend Shirt
PAIGE High Rise Laurel Canyon Jeans

Get the look: Fitted sweater + Slim-flare jeans + Suede boots

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Favorite Daughter Valentina Super High Rise Jeans

Stovepipe Jeans

Somewhere between skinny and straight, stovepipe jeans are the unsung hero of the slim-denim lineup. They’re cut close to the body without feeling constricting and bring a minimalist edge that feels especially right with sleek basics and tailored layers.

Get the look: Striped tank + Stovepipe jeans + Ballet flats

La Ligne Striped Cropped Tank
AGOLDE High Rise Stovepipe Jeans

Get the look: Short-sleeve turtleneck + Stovepipe jeans + Boots

NILI LOTAN Sirani Sweater
Dl1961 Halle Straight: High Rise Instasculpt Jeans