Carrie Bradshaw (I Mean, Sarah Jessica Parker) Just Posted This TikTok-Viral Lip Product on Her IG
I know Sarah Jessica Parker isn't *actually* Carrie Bradshaw, but she might as well be. In my mind, she's similar to her iconic Sex & the City character. There's the individualistic fashion sense, a love of NYC, and impeccable taste in beauty products. Okay, that last one might be a bit of a reach. Bradshaw doesn't spend much time discussing beauty on the show, but Parker, on the other hand...Well, she just took to Instagram to post about a TikTok-viral lip product. And when I say "TikTok-viral," I mean it. It's incredibly popular online, so much so that one sells every six seconds. Ahead, see the exact product that earned SJP's seal of approval.
Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump
Here's the product in question. SJP posted a video of it on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "I am not an influencer. I am just the 'appliquée,' tagging makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard, who was the 'connector' between her and the product. It seems she learned about it while on the set of And Just Like That...
The Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump is unique in that it has a do-it-all formula. It's one part plumper, one part balm, and one part gloss. Think cushiony, colorful, glass-like lips in one swipe. And thanks to a 10+ superfruit formula spiked with hyaluronic acid, it's actually good for the lips, moisturizing them like a charm.
There are so many shades to choose from. Below, see seven favorites.
Shop More Shades:
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
"That Product Takes Me Right Back": Amanda Seyfried on the Mean Girls Beauty Staples She Still Swears By Today
Karen Smith era loading…
-
Bella Hadid Said She Almost Texted Rihanna to Tell Her How Good *This* Fenty Beauty Product Is
And the $18 moisturizer she buys "like eight times a month."
-
Bella Hadid Is Honey Blonde! See the Hair Color Set to Inspire 1000 Salon Appointments
It's giving summer in the South of France.
-
I Asked the Coolest People I Know: What Makes an It-Girl Lip Balm?
Plus, 15 products truly worth their salt.
-
Taylor Russell Is the Epitome of Baby-Doll Beauty—6 of Her Best Moments I'm Copying RN
She's taking over my makeup and hair inspo boards.
-
Artist Pass: Your Exclusive Guide to the Highly Requested Bobs Defining 2025
Justine Marjan walks us through two celeb-loved looks.
-
Forget Pinterest—the Met Gala Red Carpet Is My New Source of Nail Inspo
I ran out of storage screenshotting these must-have manis.
-
Zoe Saldaña and Pamela Anderson Debuted Drastic Bob Transformations on the Met Gala Red Carpet
See them in action.