Carrie Bradshaw (I Mean, Sarah Jessica Parker) Just Posted This TikTok-Viral Lip Product on Her IG

I know Sarah Jessica Parker isn't *actually* Carrie Bradshaw, but she might as well be. In my mind, she's similar to her iconic Sex & the City character. There's the individualistic fashion sense, a love of NYC, and impeccable taste in beauty products. Okay, that last one might be a bit of a reach. Bradshaw doesn't spend much time discussing beauty on the show, but Parker, on the other hand...Well, she just took to Instagram to post about a TikTok-viral lip product. And when I say "TikTok-viral," I mean it. It's incredibly popular online, so much so that one sells every six seconds. Ahead, see the exact product that earned SJP's seal of approval.

Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump - Cherry Blossom $27 SHOP NOW

Here's the product in question. SJP posted a video of it on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "I am not an influencer. I am just the 'appliquée,' tagging makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard, who was the 'connector' between her and the product. It seems she learned about it while on the set of And Just Like That...

The Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump is unique in that it has a do-it-all formula. It's one part plumper, one part balm, and one part gloss. Think cushiony, colorful, glass-like lips in one swipe. And thanks to a 10+ superfruit formula spiked with hyaluronic acid, it's actually good for the lips, moisturizing them like a charm.

There are so many shades to choose from. Below, see seven favorites.

