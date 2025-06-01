Something tells me that Amal Clooney has an entire closet just for special event-worthy dresses. (When you're a high-powered attorney and married to George Clooney, there's often a need for one.) One of Clooney's dresses was on display last night in midtown NYC, where she was photographed heading to The Polo Bar after attending a performance of Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway, starring her husband.

If you're someone who loves minimalist '90s trends, you'll want to see Clooney's dress. which was a maxi-length, fitted strapless draped dress that looked like something Gwyneth Paltrow would've worn on the red carpet circa 1997. Draped dresses and strapless dresses are major 2025 dress trends in general, and combining the two is even better. And now that summer wedding season is here, there's a good chance that you're starting to think about what to wear to these momentous occasions, and the dress trend Clooney just wore would be a smart choice It's elegant and cool and won't compete with the bride (just opt for a shade that isn't white...).

Without further ado, scroll to see Clooney's dress for yourself and shop strapless draped dresses to wear to weddings and any other special occasion on your agenda this summer.

(Image credit: Santi Ramales/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Santi Ramales/Backgrid)

On Amal Clooney: Stella McCartney Cherry Ruched Strapless Maxi Dress ($1250)

Stella McCartney Cherry Ruched Strapless Maxi Dress $1250 SHOP NOW

