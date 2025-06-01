Amal Clooney Just Wore the '90s Dress Trend You're Guaranteed to See at Weddings This Summer

Something tells me that Amal Clooney has an entire closet just for special event-worthy dresses. (When you're a high-powered attorney and married to George Clooney, there's often a need for one.) One of Clooney's dresses was on display last night in midtown NYC, where she was photographed heading to The Polo Bar after attending a performance of Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway, starring her husband.

If you're someone who loves minimalist '90s trends, you'll want to see Clooney's dress. which was a maxi-length, fitted strapless draped dress that looked like something Gwyneth Paltrow would've worn on the red carpet circa 1997. Draped dresses and strapless dresses are major 2025 dress trends in general, and combining the two is even better. And now that summer wedding season is here, there's a good chance that you're starting to think about what to wear to these momentous occasions, and the dress trend Clooney just wore would be a smart choice It's elegant and cool and won't compete with the bride (just opt for a shade that isn't white...).

Without further ado, scroll to see Clooney's dress for yourself and shop strapless draped dresses to wear to weddings and any other special occasion on your agenda this summer.

On Amal Clooney: Stella McCartney Cherry Ruched Strapless Maxi Dress ($1250)

Shop Her Dress

Stella McCartney, Cherry Ruched Strapless Maxi Dress
Stella McCartney
Cherry Ruched Strapless Maxi Dress

Shop More Strapless Draped Dresses

Coralie Draped Strapless Dress
Significant Other
Coralie Draped Strapless Dress

Barrow Silk Dress
Reformation
Barrow Silk Dress

Sablyn Elle Draped Strapless Dress
Sablyn
Elle Draped Strapless Dress

Gilian Gown
The Garment
Gilian Gown

Draped Strapless Dress
MANGO
Draped Strapless Dress

Bonni Maxi Dress
SNDYS
Bonni Maxi Dress

Strapless Draped Dress
Vince
Strapless Draped Dress

Diana Strapless Gown
Norma Kamali
Diana Strapless Gown

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

