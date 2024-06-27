4 Flat-Shoe Trends Jennifer Lawrence Is Wearing With Shorts and Jeans This Summer

Known for her laid-back street style, Jennifer Lawrence constantly provides us with classic but chic looks to inspire our own outfits. I'm someone who prioritises comfort when getting dressed, so J.Law is often the celebrity I turn to when looking for uncomplicated outfit ideas to add to my rotation, making use of pieces I probably already own in the process. Today, however, I’m turning my focus to one item in particular that I think Lawrence nails every single time.

Seeing as wearability is always at the forefront of my mind, heels are out of the question for me—at least for everyday wear. Instead, you’re more likely to find me wearing flat shoes all year round, which anyone who has to dash around London for a living will tell you is pretty essential. This, however, means that I spend a lot of time searching for versatile flats that I can wear on casual days out with my jeans or shorts as well as with dresses for more formal occasions.

Flats are proving more popular than ever amongst celebs and fashion people, meaning that there are lots of incredibly stylish options available that go way beyond your typical loafers or classic ballet flats. Luckily, for summer 2024, I didn’t have to do that much browsing, as Lawrence has already worn every flat-shoe trend I have my eye on this season. What I love most about her style is that she often sticks to understated clothing but she isn't afraid to experiment with trending styles. And this summer, she’s tried some pretty daring trends that are encouraging me to incorporate a bit more fun into my wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to see the flat-shoe trends Jennifer Lawrence has given her stamp of approval this summer.

4 Flat-Shoe Trends Jennifer Lawrence Is Wearing This Summer

1. Mesh Flats

(Image credit: BACKGRID UK)

Style Notes: Mesh flats had a controversial start, dividing fashion people across the board. But, thanks to brands like Alaïa and The Row (both of which J.Law is a huge fan), mesh shoes have become a modern-day classic in the wardrobes of celebrities, editors and stylish influencers alike. I enjoy how Lawrence has styled them with a classic tee, jeans and an on-trend pale yellow jacket, but they’ll work equally well with flowy maxi dresses for more formal summer events.

Shop Mesh Flats:

Alaïa Fishnet Ballet Flats £650 SHOP NOW These are constantly selling out, so act fast!

MANGO Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap £50 SHOP NOW Red has become a staple colour in my summer wardrobe.

Reformation Britt Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW A neutral pair to let your outfit do the talking.

2. Jelly Flats

(Image credit: BACKGRID UK)

Style Notes: We’ve seen a lot of '90s fashion trends make a resurgence in 2024, but I have to admit, the return of jelly shoes was one I did not see coming. I was a bit sceptical at first—the trend reminded me of my primary school years a bit too much. But once I saw J.Law’s chic red pair from The Row styled with a classic white button-down and trousers, I was immediately on board. Red flats are surprisingly easy to dress up or down, and I’ll be re-creating Lawrence’s understated yet chic summer look by wearing them with a maxi skirt and simple top for casual days out.

Shop Jelly Flats:

The Row Mara Flat £860 SHOP NOW These have been all over my Instagram feed lately.

Melissa Jelly Fisherman Sandals £64 SHOP NOW Tick off two trends in one with these jelly fisherman sandals.

Ancient Greek Sandals Iro Jelly Ballerina Shoes £101 SHOP NOW These are perfect for showing off your summer pedi.

3. Moccasins

(Image credit: BACKGRID UK)

Style Notes: One trend J.Law doesn’t need to convince me about is moccasins. A sleek alternative to loafers, they’re an easy and comfortable step-in shoe that works for the office as well as evenings out. I love the contrast between Lawrence's formal pair and her casual shorts and tee combo. Simply add a pair of sunglasses and you’ve got yourself a low-effort but stylish look for the height of summer.

Shop Moccasins:

The Row Lucca Moccasin in Pony £1350 SHOP NOW If you really love moccasins, you won't regret this investment.

Tommy Hilfiger Monogram Plaque Loafers £110 SHOP NOW A lighter pair will look great with ecru jeans and a plain tee.

H&M Loafers £55 SHOP NOW I have these and they're so comfortable.

4. Rhinestone Flats

(Image credit: BACKGRID UK)

Style Notes: I initially only wore my rhinestone flats with my dresses or tailored trousers, but Lawrence proves that they can work with casual looks too. Another style made popular by Alaïa, trending rhinestone flats can now be found all over luxury and high-street brands, and for summer, I’ll be taking cues from J.Law and wearing them with the more relaxed staples in my wardrobe, like jeans or denim shorts.

Shop Rhinestone Flats:

Alaïa Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats £920 SHOP NOW These are a fashion-editor favourite.

Tony Bianco Miami Flat £164 SHOP NOW Bright white flats make a statement.