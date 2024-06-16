Sorry to My Black Sandals—This Classy Shade Is My New Go-To This Summer

Natalie Munro
By
published

After many months of imprisoning my feet in hardy boots and chunky trainers, at last, the warmer weather means that freedom is in sight—and the prospect of slipping in to some strappy sandals is no longer just a pipe dream. As much as I'm doting on the elegant black sandals that are all over the shop fronts right now, I've actually caught wind of a new sandal trend that delivers even more summery energy in a wearable and playful way.

Already a favourite amongst fashion people all over my FYP, the red sandals trend is quickly gaining momentum this summer. The easiest way to add a splash of colour into your warm-weather wardrobe, the trend styles so well with the white skirts and black linen trousers that are everywhere right now, but looks all the more impactful when worn with vivid red dress or skirt.

Influencer wears red sandals.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

With the ability to bestow your look with a playful Italian energy, the red sandals evoke notions of warm seaside days and striped swimwear—making it a packing-list no-brainer if you're holidaying this season.

From Vagabond's strappy pair to Reformation's kitten heel style, the market is rife with elegant red sandals this summer, and I have my eyes on more than one.

Influencer wears red flats.

(Image credit: @emmarosethatcher)

From barely-there styles to cool chunky pairs, read on to discover our edit of the best red sandals below.

SHOP THE RED SANDALS TREND:

Vagabond Shoemakers, Izzy
Vagabond
Izzy Sandals

Style with denim shorts or wear with flowing black trousers.

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal

These barley-there sandals are enough to entirely change the energy of your outfit.

Dante Leather Thong Sandals
Staud
Dante Leather Thong Sandals

The leather composition gives these an elevated edge.

sandals
Prada
Heeled Leather Sandals

These elegant heeled sandals have just shot to the top of my wishlist.

Red Feminine Buckle Two-Strap Sandals
Ganni
Red Feminine Buckle Two-Strap Sandals

These buckle flats are a fashion persons favourites.

Turi Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Turi Leather Sandals

These are on their way to selling out.

sandals
Zara
Kitten Heel Sandals

These also come in black and leopard print.

Saionara Leather Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Leather Flip Flops

Wear with a bright red dress or add some vibrancy to an all-white look.

Actium Lizard-Effect Leather Sandals
K Jacques ST Tropez
Actium Lizard-Effect Leather Sandals

Style with a white cotton skirt or wear with denim shorts.

Arden Leather Sandals
Khaite
Arden Leather Sandals

The small heel will an a little height without any of the discomfort of styling a taller high heel.

Heeled Strappy Sandals
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals

These also come in a classic black style.

Jil Sander, Leather Sandals
Jil Sander
Leather Sandals

These pointed-toe flats are a favourite within fashion crowds.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

