Sorry to My Black Sandals—This Classy Shade Is My New Go-To This Summer
After many months of imprisoning my feet in hardy boots and chunky trainers, at last, the warmer weather means that freedom is in sight—and the prospect of slipping in to some strappy sandals is no longer just a pipe dream. As much as I'm doting on the elegant black sandals that are all over the shop fronts right now, I've actually caught wind of a new sandal trend that delivers even more summery energy in a wearable and playful way.
Already a favourite amongst fashion people all over my FYP, the red sandals trend is quickly gaining momentum this summer. The easiest way to add a splash of colour into your warm-weather wardrobe, the trend styles so well with the white skirts and black linen trousers that are everywhere right now, but looks all the more impactful when worn with vivid red dress or skirt.
With the ability to bestow your look with a playful Italian energy, the red sandals evoke notions of warm seaside days and striped swimwear—making it a packing-list no-brainer if you're holidaying this season.
From Vagabond's strappy pair to Reformation's kitten heel style, the market is rife with elegant red sandals this summer, and I have my eyes on more than one.
From barely-there styles to cool chunky pairs, read on to discover our edit of the best red sandals below.
SHOP THE RED SANDALS TREND:
These barley-there sandals are enough to entirely change the energy of your outfit.
Wear with a bright red dress or add some vibrancy to an all-white look.
Style with a white cotton skirt or wear with denim shorts.
The small heel will an a little height without any of the discomfort of styling a taller high heel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
The Uncomplicated Sandals Every Chic Person I Know Is Shopping for Summer
The once-boring style is in its renaissance era.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Be Advised: The First Viral Sandals of 2024 Have Arrived
Miu Miu has done it again.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Elle Fanning Wore the Skirt-and-Sandal Combo You're About to See a Lot
The ideal summer outfit, found.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm an Editor With High Standards—6 Spring and Summer Essentials I Swear By
Chic outfits, guaranteed.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Nineties Nostalgia and The Row Are Bringing Back These "Ugly" Shoes for Summer
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Carla Bruni Wore the French-Girl Shoe Trend That New Yorkers Can't Stand
The controversy of the century.
By Eliza Huber
-
15 Summer Accessories That Are Already Viral
I'll take them all, please.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
I Used to Hate This Sandal Trend, But Meghan Markle Just Convinced Me Otherwise
Now, I want like five pairs.
By Eliza Huber