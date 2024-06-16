Sorry to My Black Sandals—This Classy Shade Is My New Go-To This Summer

After many months of imprisoning my feet in hardy boots and chunky trainers, at last, the warmer weather means that freedom is in sight—and the prospect of slipping in to some strappy sandals is no longer just a pipe dream. As much as I'm doting on the elegant black sandals that are all over the shop fronts right now, I've actually caught wind of a new sandal trend that delivers even more summery energy in a wearable and playful way.

Already a favourite amongst fashion people all over my FYP, the red sandals trend is quickly gaining momentum this summer. The easiest way to add a splash of colour into your warm-weather wardrobe, the trend styles so well with the white skirts and black linen trousers that are everywhere right now, but looks all the more impactful when worn with vivid red dress or skirt.

With the ability to bestow your look with a playful Italian energy, the red sandals evoke notions of warm seaside days and striped swimwear—making it a packing-list no-brainer if you're holidaying this season.

From Vagabond's strappy pair to Reformation's kitten heel style, the market is rife with elegant red sandals this summer, and I have my eyes on more than one.

From barely-there styles to cool chunky pairs, read on to discover our edit of the best red sandals below.

SHOP THE RED SANDALS TREND:

Vagabond Izzy Sandals £90 SHOP NOW Style with denim shorts or wear with flowing black trousers.

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandal £248 SHOP NOW These barley-there sandals are enough to entirely change the energy of your outfit.

Staud Dante Leather Thong Sandals £260 SHOP NOW The leather composition gives these an elevated edge.

Prada Heeled Leather Sandals £890 SHOP NOW These elegant heeled sandals have just shot to the top of my wishlist.

Ganni Red Feminine Buckle Two-Strap Sandals £275 SHOP NOW These buckle flats are a fashion persons favourites.

A.EMERY Turi Leather Sandals £150 SHOP NOW These are on their way to selling out.

Zara Kitten Heel Sandals £33 SHOP NOW These also come in black and leopard print.

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Leather Flip Flops £125 SHOP NOW Wear with a bright red dress or add some vibrancy to an all-white look.

K Jacques ST Tropez Actium Lizard-Effect Leather Sandals £260 SHOP NOW Style with a white cotton skirt or wear with denim shorts.

Khaite Arden Leather Sandals £890 SHOP NOW The small heel will an a little height without any of the discomfort of styling a taller high heel.

H&M Heeled Strappy Sandals £30 SHOP NOW These also come in a classic black style.