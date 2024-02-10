Butter Yellow Is Fashion's New Favourite Neutral—5 Colours it Looks Great With

I don't know about you, but from where I'm standing, spring cannot come sooner. Met with relentless winds and persistent rain on the daily, just the thought of swapping my sopping raincoat for something a little more spring-worthy is enough to get me through the remaining winter days.

In preparation for the most optimistic of months, I'm setting my sights on rejuvenating my spring wardrobe. First thing on the agenda: I'm banking 2024's favourite shade. Spotted everywhere during Copenhagen Fashion Week, this season the style set are swapping their beloved creams and greys for a less traditional but incredibly sleek buttery pale yellow tone.

Whilst fashion people have been quick to adopt it, I've hesitated so far, unsure exactly of how to work this shade into my rotation. But the more I look at it, the more it seems to blend as any other neutral would, whilst offering a little more personality in the process. I turned my attention towards those-in-the-know, who have been blending the shade into their capsule collections with ease, further encouraging me to do the same. Whilst it might also have struck you as too tricky a shade to style, my research has proven the contrary. Read on to discover the five colours that go best with pale yellow this season.

5 COLOURS THAT GO WITH PALE YELLOW

1. BLACK

Style Notes: Ordinarily black would be a cop out—doesn't it go with everything? But one colour I've never worn with black before is yellow for fear of looking like I'm wearing a bumblebee costume. But pale yellow? I'm a convert. A jet black shade will work hard to balance with pale yellow, bringing depth and warmth to the light and airy shade, creating a very chic combination in the process.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Posse Emma Linen Sleeveless Top £168 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of summer time.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £99 SHOP NOW Black wide leg trousers are one of the most versatile items of clothing you can own.

2. BLUE DENIM

Style Notes: Perfect your spring-ready wardrobe and welcome in some lighter tones. Naturally you might be thinking "what does butter yellow look like with blue jeans?". Well, you'll be pleased to hear it looks great. In fact, pale yellow pairs with any lighter shade of blue, as well as ultra deep tones like navy. The one shade I'd avoid is cobalt, mainly because it could come off as too vibrant against subtle pale yellow.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Aligne Daphne Long Waisted Blazer £165 SHOP NOW The blazer sold out in record time.

Aligne Leo Long Waistcoat £119 SHOP NOW I love the waistcoat version, too. Wear with denim or style with a sweeping maxi skirt.

AGOLDE '90s Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £280 SHOP NOW I'm a denim enthusiast, and trust me, Agolde does it best.

3. WHITE

Style Notes: As with any colour you're not used to styling, pairing it with white is great place to start. Creating a fresh and vibrant look, this combination is one I'll come back to time and again.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Reformation Odelia Cashmere Midi Dress £348 SHOP NOW Style with heels or wear with mary janes.

Miu Miu Leather Boots £1330 SHOP NOW Invigorate your footwear collection with some fresh spring boots.

4. KHAKI

Style Notes: A deep khaki pairing will juxtapose the pretty nature of the pale yellow shade, creating contrast in the look, for an easy but elevated pairing.

SHOP THE LOOK:

H&M Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper £50 SHOP NOW A chic cosy layer.

Ghost Luna Satin Slip Skirt £69 SHOP NOW In my opinion, khaki is a neutral colour and can thus be styled with just about anything.

5. BEIGE

Style Notes: If you live in neutrals then adding pale yellow into your repertoire will help pep up even your oldest and most-won pieces. This light, tonal pairing of butter yellow and beige creates a cohesive base that you can layer up with plenty of jewels and accessories.

SHOP THE LOOK:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt in Lemon Yellow £110 SHOP NOW Spring time calls for light cottons and breezy shirts.

Superdry Mid Length Faux Fur Coat £125 SHOP NOW Bundle up in the chicest way.

