These $60 Flats Everyone Will Wear With Shorts Are About to Go Viral

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Every year, I think raffia accessories can't possibly get any more popular, and every summer, I'm proven wrong—this one included. It all started with raffia bags, but shoes have come to match their popularity, and Emily Ratajkowski is one of the many fashion people who are on board.

Ratajkowski was just spotted walking around downtown NYC wearing a cool shorts outfit that perfectly suited her signature aesthetic (red oversize basketball shorts and a black tube top). But instead of her usual sneakers, she opted to wear a pair of raffia flats that are on sale for $60 at Mango. Yes, you read that correctly. Not only are they raffia, but they also feature a lattice design—a cool take on the fishnet shoe trend that continues to be everywhere. If you don't want to wear sandals, it's the ideal pair of summer flats to wear with every type of shorts, from denim to satin to basketball.

Before they sell out (because they will), keep scrolling to shop Ratajkowski's Mango flats, along with a few more of my favorite summery flats from the affordable retailer.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a black tube to, red shorts, and Mango raffia flats

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Mango Natural Fiber Ballet Flats ($60)

Shop the Look

Susana Monaco Crop Tube Top
Susana Monaco
Crop Tube Top

Crossover Dri-Fit Performance Basketball Shorts
Nike
Crossover Dri-Fit Performance Basketball Shorts

MANGO, Natural Fiber Ballet Flats
MANGO
Natural Fiber Ballet Flats

Shop More Summery Mango Flats

MANGO, Cotton Ballet Flats With Strap and Buckle
MANGO
Cotton Ballet Flats With Strap and Buckle

MANGO, Die-Cut Ballerinas
MANGO
Die-Cut Ballerinas

MANGO, Crochet Ballet Flats
MANGO
Crochet Ballet Flats

MANGO, Soft Mesh Shoes
MANGO
Soft Mesh Shoes

MANGO, Suede Sling Back Shoes

MANGO
Suede Sling Back Shoes

MANGO, Leather Boat Shoes With Laces
MANGO
Leather Boat Shoes With Laces

MANGO, Rubberized Slingback Shoes
MANGO
Rubberized Slingback Shoes

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸