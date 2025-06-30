These $60 Flats Everyone Will Wear With Shorts Are About to Go Viral

Every year, I think raffia accessories can't possibly get any more popular, and every summer, I'm proven wrong—this one included. It all started with raffia bags, but shoes have come to match their popularity, and Emily Ratajkowski is one of the many fashion people who are on board.

Ratajkowski was just spotted walking around downtown NYC wearing a cool shorts outfit that perfectly suited her signature aesthetic (red oversize basketball shorts and a black tube top). But instead of her usual sneakers, she opted to wear a pair of raffia flats that are on sale for $60 at Mango. Yes, you read that correctly. Not only are they raffia, but they also feature a lattice design—a cool take on the fishnet shoe trend that continues to be everywhere. If you don't want to wear sandals, it's the ideal pair of summer flats to wear with every type of shorts, from denim to satin to basketball.

Before they sell out (because they will), keep scrolling to shop Ratajkowski's Mango flats, along with a few more of my favorite summery flats from the affordable retailer.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Mango Natural Fiber Ballet Flats ($60)

Shop the Look

Shop More Summery Mango Flats