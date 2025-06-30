These $60 Flats Everyone Will Wear With Shorts Are About to Go Viral
Every year, I think raffia accessories can't possibly get any more popular, and every summer, I'm proven wrong—this one included. It all started with raffia bags, but shoes have come to match their popularity, and Emily Ratajkowski is one of the many fashion people who are on board.
Ratajkowski was just spotted walking around downtown NYC wearing a cool shorts outfit that perfectly suited her signature aesthetic (red oversize basketball shorts and a black tube top). But instead of her usual sneakers, she opted to wear a pair of raffia flats that are on sale for $60 at Mango. Yes, you read that correctly. Not only are they raffia, but they also feature a lattice design—a cool take on the fishnet shoe trend that continues to be everywhere. If you don't want to wear sandals, it's the ideal pair of summer flats to wear with every type of shorts, from denim to satin to basketball.
Before they sell out (because they will), keep scrolling to shop Ratajkowski's Mango flats, along with a few more of my favorite summery flats from the affordable retailer.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Mango Natural Fiber Ballet Flats ($60)
Shop the Look
Shop More Summery Mango Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
