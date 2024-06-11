Katie Holmes Can't Stop Wearing Summer Trousers With These 4 Anti-Trend Flats

I know I'm not alone in my love for Katie Holmes and her iconic street style. Crafting timeless ensembles with a playful edge, Holmes's daily outfits work their way onto my mood boards every single time. With the summer season upon us, I've been searching for some comfortable but elegant shoes to style with my favorite trousers, so naturally, I looked to Holmes.

Often spotted in relaxed trousers and casual jeans, I knew Holmes' daily 'fits would be brimming with new-season styling inspiration. Of course, I wasn't disappointed. Read on to discover the anti-trend shoes that Katie Holmes keeps styling with trousers this summer.

THE SHOES KATIE HOLMES IS STYLING WITH HER TROUSERS THIS SUMMER

1. WHITE TROUSERS + BLACK MARY JANES

Katie Holmes wears white trousers, with a white tank top, mary janes, a black trench coat, and a black clutch.

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Style Notes: Holmes' chic weekday outfit tapped into some of 2024s key summer trends, including black mary janes and breezy white trousers. Her thoughtful accessories helped elevate her look for a polished yet relaxed ensemble.

SHOP WHITE TROUSERS AND BLACK MARY JANES:

Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Pants
COS
Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Pants

These ultra-comfortable trousers also come in a light khaki shade.

Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats

Change the look of your entire outfit by styling with or without socks.

Alex Linen Pant
Reformation
Alex Linen Pants

These are composed of pure linen, meaning that they're naturally breathable and ideal for styling throughout the summer.

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats

These also come in summer-friendly raffia.

2. BEIGE TROUSERS + SILVER BALLET FLATS

Katie Homes wear beige trousers with silver ballet flats and a white tank top.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Follow Katie's cue and add a sparkle to your step in an easy and wearable way. Styling her statement shoes with a comfortable and neutral trouser, Holmes crafted a dynamic outfit that you can fall back on throughout the summer.

SHOP BEIGE TROUSERS AND SILVER BALLET FLATS:

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pants

These best-selling trousers also come in six other colors.

Sam Edelman Ari Ballet Flat
Sam Edelman
Ari Ballet Flats

In my opinion, these are the perfect party shoes.

Daryl Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
AGOLDE
Daryl Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants

I always come back to Agolde for their chic and comfortable jeans and trousers.

Dancerina Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Flats

The silver color trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

3. CREAM TROUSERS + CHUNKY SANDALS

Katie Homes wears cream trousers with chunky sandals, a blue button-up and a black shoulder bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: On blazing summer days there's no better combination than lightweight trousers and chunky sandals. Protecting your legs from the harsh summer sun, light trousers in a pale shade offer breathability and lasting comfort. Style with a chunky sandal for a comfortable stride and a warm-weather-proof edge.

SHOP CREAM TROUSERS AND CHUNKY SANDALS:

Hills Pant
SNDYS
Hills Pants

These come in sizes XS—XL.

Rebecca whipstiched leather slides
Chloé
Rebecca Whipstiched Leather Slides

These also come in a rich merlot shade.

Wide Press Crease Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Press Crease Trousers

Style with a chunky sandal or wear with a sleek kitten heel.

Sculptural Eva Flip Flops
COS
Sculptural Eva Flip Flops

This are destined to sell out this summer.

4. JEANS + LOAFERS

Katie Homes wears jeans and loafers with a matching denim top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Smarten up your favorite jeans for the summertime and style with a polished loafer. Inspired by Holmes' chic ensemble I'll be shopping a square-toe pair, but the combination looks just as chic with a rounded-toe style.

SHOP JEANS AND LOAFERS:

Ribcage Straight Ankle
LEVI'S
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These straight-leg jeans are the epitome of timeless.

The Bennie Loafer in Leather
Madewell
The Bennie Loafers

The MWL Cloudlift Lite insole offers lasting comfort.

Low Slung Puddle Low-Rise Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Puddle Low-Rise Jeans

Style with a fresh white tee or a pretty silk blouse.

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafers

Style with denim or wear with a trending pencil skirt.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Katie-Holmes Flats
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

