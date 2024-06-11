Katie Holmes Can't Stop Wearing Summer Trousers With These 4 Anti-Trend Flats

I know I'm not alone in my love for Katie Holmes and her iconic street style. Crafting timeless ensembles with a playful edge, Holmes's daily outfits work their way onto my mood boards every single time. With the summer season upon us, I've been searching for some comfortable but elegant shoes to style with my favorite trousers, so naturally, I looked to Holmes.

Often spotted in relaxed trousers and casual jeans, I knew Holmes' daily 'fits would be brimming with new-season styling inspiration. Of course, I wasn't disappointed. Read on to discover the anti-trend shoes that Katie Holmes keeps styling with trousers this summer.

THE SHOES KATIE HOLMES IS STYLING WITH HER TROUSERS THIS SUMMER

1. WHITE TROUSERS + BLACK MARY JANES

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Style Notes: Holmes' chic weekday outfit tapped into some of 2024s key summer trends, including black mary janes and breezy white trousers. Her thoughtful accessories helped elevate her look for a polished yet relaxed ensemble.

SHOP WHITE TROUSERS AND BLACK MARY JANES:

COS Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Pants $99 SHOP NOW These ultra-comfortable trousers also come in a light khaki shade.

& Other Stories Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats $129 SHOP NOW Change the look of your entire outfit by styling with or without socks.

Reformation Alex Linen Pants $198 SHOP NOW These are composed of pure linen, meaning that they're naturally breathable and ideal for styling throughout the summer.

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats $130 SHOP NOW These also come in summer-friendly raffia.

2. BEIGE TROUSERS + SILVER BALLET FLATS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Follow Katie's cue and add a sparkle to your step in an easy and wearable way. Styling her statement shoes with a comfortable and neutral trouser, Holmes crafted a dynamic outfit that you can fall back on throughout the summer.

SHOP BEIGE TROUSERS AND SILVER BALLET FLATS:

Reformation Mason Pants $178 SHOP NOW These best-selling trousers also come in six other colors.

Sam Edelman Ari Ballet Flats $130 $90 SHOP NOW In my opinion, these are the perfect party shoes.

AGOLDE Daryl Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants $260 SHOP NOW I always come back to Agolde for their chic and comfortable jeans and trousers.

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Flats $120 SHOP NOW The silver color trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

3. CREAM TROUSERS + CHUNKY SANDALS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: On blazing summer days there's no better combination than lightweight trousers and chunky sandals. Protecting your legs from the harsh summer sun, light trousers in a pale shade offer breathability and lasting comfort. Style with a chunky sandal for a comfortable stride and a warm-weather-proof edge.

SHOP CREAM TROUSERS AND CHUNKY SANDALS:

SNDYS Hills Pants $76 SHOP NOW These come in sizes XS—XL.

Chloé Rebecca Whipstiched Leather Slides $875 SHOP NOW These also come in a rich merlot shade.

& Other Stories Wide Press Crease Trousers $119 SHOP NOW Style with a chunky sandal or wear with a sleek kitten heel.

COS Sculptural Eva Flip Flops $99 SHOP NOW This are destined to sell out this summer.

4. JEANS + LOAFERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Smarten up your favorite jeans for the summertime and style with a polished loafer. Inspired by Holmes' chic ensemble I'll be shopping a square-toe pair, but the combination looks just as chic with a rounded-toe style.

SHOP JEANS AND LOAFERS:

LEVI'S Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $98 SHOP NOW These straight-leg jeans are the epitome of timeless.

Madewell The Bennie Loafers $158 $133 SHOP NOW The MWL Cloudlift Lite insole offers lasting comfort.

AGOLDE Low Slung Puddle Low-Rise Jeans $230 SHOP NOW Style with a fresh white tee or a pretty silk blouse.

G.H.BASS Whitney Leather Loafers $175 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a trending pencil skirt.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.