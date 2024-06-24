From L.A to France, It Girls Are Swapping Their Sandals For These Flat Shoes

Natalie Munro
By
published

I've noticed a decidedly chic common thread running through the wardrobes of Margot Robbie, Laura Harrier, and the chicest French women I follow. Dressing for the new-found sun, these stylish women have ascended the fashion ranks by elevating their footwear collection with a lesser-known shoe trend that I predict will start catching on very soon.

Instead of the trending sandal styles I'm seeing all around me, I'm following suit and turning my attention to the under-the-radar ballet mules trend this summer.

Laura Harrier wearing ballet mules, jeans, a jacket, and a suede shoulder bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Pioneering the mule shoe style in the early '90s, Manolo Blahnik's Maysale shoes set the stage for the trend. With a small heel, pointed-toe design, and easy slip-on silhouette, the iconic shoe quickly ascended to cult-buy status, paving the way for mules to become what we know them as today.

Now, many seasons on, the humble mule has been treated to a flat-footed makeover and a ballet-inspired re-design. After the roaring success of the ballet flat trend last summer, the hybrid ballet mule takes the best of both styles to create a fresh silhouette that makes chic heatwave dressing a breeze.

Margot Robbie wearing ballet mules with a denim jacket and jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Offering all the comfort of your favorite slides but with an infinitely more polished edge, it's no surprise that the fashion set has decreed ballet mules their new favorite shoe. Styling well with jeans—as Harrier, Robbie, and influencer Sylvie Mus have all proved—the shoes also look impossibly chic with a full-length skirt or pretty summer dress.

With a backless finish, the shoe's silhouette is, in theory, more casual than its fuller-coverage counterpart, but I've found that with the right outfit, the shoes can act as the perfect alternative to heels.

Sylvie Mus wearing the backless ballet flats trend with cropped jeans and a white strapless top.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Designers have already been hard at work crafting elegant iterations. From Zara's pretty rogue style to Manolo Blahnik's iconic black pair, read on to discover our edit of the best ballet mules to shop this summer.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BALLET MULES:

LEATHER MULES WITH BOW
Zara
Leather Mules With Bow

This classic pair will have you out the door with ease.

Megan Flat Mule
Reformation
Megan Flat Mules

These also come in white and red.

The Greta Ballet Flat Mule
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flat Mules

The burgundy hue will be everywhere in season.

Ballerimu Square Toe Mule
Manolo Blahnik
Ballerimu Square Toe Mules

These have a small heel for a slight elevation.

Nora Pointed Toe Mule
Kenneth Cole
Nora Pointed Toe Mules

The perfect way to add a splash of color into your daily styling.

Weave-Me Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Weave-Me Mule

These also come in brown raffia.

Basso Javelin
Tony Bianco
Javelin Flats

The pointed-toe finish adds an elevated edge.

Lido Velvet Mules
Saint Laurent
Lido Velvet Mules

There's nothing I'd rather slip into than these sumptuous velvet mules.

Topshop Bali Leather Square Toe Ballet Mules in Black
Topshop
Bali Ballet Mules

These playful flats give Jacquemus vibes without the price tag.

Larroudé Blair Flat Mule
Larroudé
Blair Flat Mules

Gold shoes are always a good idea.

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Slippers
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Slippers

The most divisive shoes in fashion are now available in a mule style.

Bow-Embellished Suede Slippers
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Bow-Embellished Suede Slippers

This rich chocolate brown shade styles so well with peaches and pinks.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Explore More:
Ballet Flats Mules
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸