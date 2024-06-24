From L.A to France, It Girls Are Swapping Their Sandals For These Flat Shoes

I've noticed a decidedly chic common thread running through the wardrobes of Margot Robbie, Laura Harrier, and the chicest French women I follow. Dressing for the new-found sun, these stylish women have ascended the fashion ranks by elevating their footwear collection with a lesser-known shoe trend that I predict will start catching on very soon.

Instead of the trending sandal styles I'm seeing all around me, I'm following suit and turning my attention to the under-the-radar ballet mules trend this summer.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Pioneering the mule shoe style in the early '90s, Manolo Blahnik's Maysale shoes set the stage for the trend. With a small heel, pointed-toe design, and easy slip-on silhouette, the iconic shoe quickly ascended to cult-buy status, paving the way for mules to become what we know them as today.

Now, many seasons on, the humble mule has been treated to a flat-footed makeover and a ballet-inspired re-design. After the roaring success of the ballet flat trend last summer, the hybrid ballet mule takes the best of both styles to create a fresh silhouette that makes chic heatwave dressing a breeze.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Offering all the comfort of your favorite slides but with an infinitely more polished edge, it's no surprise that the fashion set has decreed ballet mules their new favorite shoe. Styling well with jeans—as Harrier, Robbie, and influencer Sylvie Mus have all proved—the shoes also look impossibly chic with a full-length skirt or pretty summer dress.

With a backless finish, the shoe's silhouette is, in theory, more casual than its fuller-coverage counterpart, but I've found that with the right outfit, the shoes can act as the perfect alternative to heels.

Designers have already been hard at work crafting elegant iterations. From Zara's pretty rogue style to Manolo Blahnik's iconic black pair, read on to discover our edit of the best ballet mules to shop this summer.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BALLET MULES:

Zara Leather Mules With Bow $50 SHOP NOW This classic pair will have you out the door with ease.

Reformation Megan Flat Mules $248 SHOP NOW These also come in white and red.

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flat Mules $98 SHOP NOW The burgundy hue will be everywhere in season.

Manolo Blahnik Ballerimu Square Toe Mules $745 SHOP NOW These have a small heel for a slight elevation.

Kenneth Cole Nora Pointed Toe Mules $99 SHOP NOW The perfect way to add a splash of color into your daily styling.

Jeffrey Campbell Weave-Me Mule $150 SHOP NOW These also come in brown raffia.

Tony Bianco Javelin Flats $160 SHOP NOW The pointed-toe finish adds an elevated edge.

Saint Laurent Lido Velvet Mules $745 SHOP NOW There's nothing I'd rather slip into than these sumptuous velvet mules.

Topshop Bali Ballet Mules $65 SHOP NOW These playful flats give Jacquemus vibes without the price tag.

Larroudé Blair Flat Mules $300 SHOP NOW Gold shoes are always a good idea.

Maison Margiela Tabi Split-Toe Leather Slippers $890 SHOP NOW The most divisive shoes in fashion are now available in a mule style.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Bow-Embellished Suede Slippers $995 SHOP NOW This rich chocolate brown shade styles so well with peaches and pinks.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.